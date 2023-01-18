Lirik Lagu For the Kids - M83: No Matter How Far Apart We Become

Ilustrasi Musik. - Simak lirik lagu For the Kids yang dipopulerkan oleh M83 berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu For the Kids yang dipopulerkan oleh M83 berikut ini.

M83 merupakan grup musik elektronik Prancis yang dibentuk di Antibes pada tahun 1999 dan saat ini berbasis di Los Angeles.

Lirik Lagu For the Kids - M83:

Where are you now?

Who do you go to?

For a shoulder to cry on

I hope that some day

You might turn around

And come back home

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Selagi Ku Ada - Nabila Razali feat Khai Bahar: Ku Menentang Rasa Mencinta

Where are you now?

When will I see your face again?

No matter how far apart we become

You know that I'll still hear your song

This is the day, this is our day mom

If we believe it, it will happen

I am everywhere, you remember?

I am in the water on the mirror

The strange flower you saw in the forest

And the morning dust tickling your neck

I am the wind mommy

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Some - BOL4: Sarajyeo Ani Sarajiji Ma

And the wind is never sad

He's brave and strong, and furious at times

Soon I'll be strong enough to make you fly away

And nothing could ever stop us then

I don't know when I'll see you again

But I know that my love will last for eternity

I'll wait 'til the stars go dark for you

To come back to me

(Tribunnews.com/Andari Wulan Nugrahani)