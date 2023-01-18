Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu For the Kids - M83: No Matter How Far Apart We Become
M83 merupakan grup musik elektronik Prancis yang dibentuk di Antibes pada tahun 1999 dan saat ini berbasis di Los Angeles.
Penulis: Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu For the Kids yang dipopulerkan oleh M83 berikut ini.
M83 merupakan grup musik elektronik Prancis yang dibentuk di Antibes pada tahun 1999 dan saat ini berbasis di Los Angeles.
Lirik Lagu For the Kids - M83:
Where are you now?
Who do you go to?
For a shoulder to cry on
I hope that some day
You might turn around
And come back home
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Selagi Ku Ada - Nabila Razali feat Khai Bahar: Ku Menentang Rasa Mencinta
When will I see your face again?
No matter how far apart we become
You know that I'll still hear your song
This is the day, this is our day mom
If we believe it, it will happen
I am everywhere, you remember?
I am in the water on the mirror
The strange flower you saw in the forest
And the morning dust tickling your neck
I am the wind mommy
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Some - BOL4: Sarajyeo Ani Sarajiji Ma
And the wind is never sad
He's brave and strong, and furious at times
Soon I'll be strong enough to make you fly away
And nothing could ever stop us then
I don't know when I'll see you again
But I know that my love will last for eternity
I'll wait 'til the stars go dark for you
To come back to me
(Tribunnews.com/Andari Wulan Nugrahani)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Some - BOL4: Sarajyeo Ani Sarajiji Ma
|Lirik Lagu Sure Thing - Miguel: If You Be The Cash, I'll Be The Rubber Band, Viral di TikTok
|Lirik Lagu Rindu Tiada Bertuan - Mira Putri: Menanggung Rindu yang Tiada Bertuan
|Lirik Lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out - Avid Dancer: I'm Higher than I've Ever been Before