Chord Gitar Let Me Let You Go - ONE OK ROCK: It’s Breaking Me, I’m Not Just Losing You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Let Me Let You Go.
Lagu ini dinyanyikan oleh grup band asal Jepang ONE OK ROCK.
Lagu kelima dari setlist album Luxury Disease ini dirilis pada Selasa 30 Agustus 2022, di kanal official YouTube ONE OK ROCK.
Lagu ini tersaji dalam dua versi yakni lirik bahasa Inggris dan bahasa Jepang yang bisa dinikmati di berbagai digital music platform, seperti Spotify, Apple Music, dan YouTube Music.
Single Let Me Let You Go ini juga dirilis dalam bentuk video musik yang diambil dari video dokumentasi konser mereka di festival musik Summer Sonic 2022.
[Intro]
F Dm Am
(Go, oh, go)
G
Why’d you let me let you go?
[Verse 1]
F
Bullets in the dark
Dm
Shootin’ through my hesitating heart
Am
We were never gonna Go far
G F
‘Cause I’m no good at loving someone as good as you
Dm
Look what I put you through
Am
I know I can’t undo this
G
I’m black and blue to tell the truth
[Chorus]
Am G
It’s breakin’ me, I’m not just losin’ you
C
I’m losin’ what you saw in me
F
Why’d you let me let you go?
Am G
I can’t breathe without you here
C
I wish you’d never watch me leave
F
Why’d you let me let you-
[Post-Chorus]
F Dm Am
Go, oh, go
G
Why’d you let me let you go?
[Verse 2]
F
Wish you made me stay
Dm
Wish you didn’t let me run away
Am
Guess you knew that I would never change
G F
‘Cause I’m no good at lying to someone as good as you
Dm
Look what I put you through
Am
I know I can’t undo this
G
I’m black and blue to tell the truth
[Chorus]
Am G
It’s breakin’ me, I’m not just losin’ you
C
I’m losin’ what you saw in me
F
Why’d you let me let you go?
Am G
I can’t breathe without you here
C
I wish you’d never watch me leave
F
Why’d you let me let you-
[Post-Chorus]
F Dm Am
Go, oh, go
G
Why’d you let me let you go?
[Bridge]
Am F
..I tried, I tried to love you
C
I swear I tried
Em Am
But how can I love you if you’re not here?
F
I tried, I tried to love you
C
I swear I tried
Em
I tried, I tried to love
[Chorus]
Am G
It’s breakin’ me, I’m not just losin’ you
C
I’m losin’ what you saw in me
F
Why’d you let me let you go?
Am G
I can’t breathe without you here
C
I wish you’d never watch me leave
F
Why’d you let me let you-
[Post-Chorus]
F Dm Am
Go, oh, go
G
Why’d you let me let you go?
F Dm Am
Go, oh, go
G
Why’d you let me let you go?
[Outro]
(Go)
