Chord Gitar Let Me Let You Go - ONE OK ROCK: It’s Breaking Me, I’m Not Just Losing You

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu lagu berjudul Let Me Let You Go dari ONE OK ROCK.

Penulis: Isti Prasetya
Chord Gitar Let Me Let You Go - ONE OK ROCK: It's Breaking Me, I'm Not Just Losing You
oneokrock.com
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu lagu berjudul Let Me Let You Go dari ONE OK ROCK. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Let Me Let You Go.

Lagu ini dinyanyikan oleh grup band asal Jepang ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu kelima dari setlist album Luxury Disease ini dirilis pada Selasa 30 Agustus 2022, di kanal official YouTube ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu ini tersaji dalam dua versi yakni lirik bahasa Inggris dan bahasa Jepang yang bisa dinikmati di berbagai digital music platform, seperti Spotify, Apple Music, dan YouTube Music.

Single Let Me Let You Go ini juga dirilis dalam bentuk video musik yang diambil dari video dokumentasi konser mereka di festival musik Summer Sonic 2022.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu ‘Let Me Let You Go’ dari ONE OK ROCK.

[Intro]

 F   Dm  Am

(Go, oh, go)

 G

Why’d you let me let you go?

[Verse 1]

 F

Bullets in the dark

                     Dm

Shootin’ through my hesitating heart

               Am

We were never gonna Go far

        G                                F

‘Cause I’m no good at loving someone as good as you

            Dm

Look what I put you through

          Am

I know I can’t undo this

      G

I’m black and blue to tell the truth

[Chorus]

       Am              G

It’s breakin’ me, I’m not just losin’ you

             C

I’m losin’ what you saw in me

 F

Why’d you let me let you go?

Am                  G

I can’t breathe without you here

                   C

I wish you’d never watch me leave

 F

Why’d you let me let you-

[Post-Chorus]

F   Dm  Am

Go, oh, go

 G

Why’d you let me let you go?

[Verse 2]

 F

Wish you made me stay

                Dm

Wish you didn’t let me run away

                   Am

Guess you knew that I would never change

        G                                  F

‘Cause I’m no good at lying to someone as good as you

            Dm

Look what I put you through

          Am

I know I can’t undo this

       G

I’m black and blue to tell the truth

[Chorus]

       Am              G

It’s breakin’ me, I’m not just losin’ you

             C

I’m losin’ what you saw in me

 F

Why’d you let me let you go?

Am                  G

I can’t breathe without you here

                    C

I wish you’d never watch me leave

 F

Why’d you let me let you-

[Post-Chorus]

F   Dm  Am

Go, oh, go

 G

Why’d you let me let you go?

[Bridge]

Am                     F

..I tried, I tried to love you

            C

I swear I tried

              Em                     Am

But how can I love you if you’re not here?

                     F

I tried, I tried to love you

            C

I swear I tried

                    Em

I tried, I tried to love

[Chorus]

       Am              G

It’s breakin’ me, I’m not just losin’ you

             C

I’m losin’ what you saw in me

 F

Why’d you let me let you go?

Am                  G

I can’t breathe without you here

                    C

I wish you’d never watch me leave

 F

Why’d you let me let you-

[Post-Chorus]

F   Dm  Am

Go, oh, go

 G

Why’d you let me let you go?

F   Dm  Am

Go, oh, go

 G

Why’d you let me let you go?

[Outro]

(Go)

