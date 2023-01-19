Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Serious - New Hope Club: No matter How Bad That I Want It
Berikut lirik lagu Serious yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Serious dirilis pada tahun 2020.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Serious yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.
Lagu Serious dirilis pada tahun 2020.
Lagu Serious memiliki durasi 3 menit 23 detik.
Tembang ini mengusung genre musik pop.
Simak lagu Serious yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:
Hey
When the leaves start fallin', I'll come callin'
I'll be right outside your door
Never do get borin', Monday mornin's
With our clothes all on the floor
Ain't seen you since last October
And now we're both one year older
When the leaves start fallin', I'll come callin'
Let's take our time with this, I'm fine with this
Why we gotta get so serious?
Hit or miss, I'll take the risk
'Cause I can take another few years of this
So I won't break a promise
No matter how bad that I want it
Take our time with this, I'm fine with this
Why we gotta get so serious?
Why we gotta get so serious?
Why we gotta get so serious?
Man, it's so frustratin', don't mind waitin'
You're a girl worth waitin' for
If I stumble on a mountain, I'll go 'round it
Till I'm right outside your door
Dip our toes into the water, one more kiss will pull me under
Man, it's so frustratin', don't mind waitin'
Let's take our time with this, I'm fine with this
Why we gotta get so serious?
Hit or miss, I'll take the risk
'Cause I could take another few years of this
So I won't break a promise
No matter how bad that I want it
Take our time with this, I'm fine with this
Why we gotta get so serious?
Why we gotta get so serious?
Why we gotta get so serious?
So I won't break a promise
No matter how bad that I want it
Take our time with this, I'm fine with this
Why we gotta get so serious?
When the leaves start fallin', I'll come callin'
I'll be right outside your door
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
