Lirik Lagu Serious - New Hope Club: No matter How Bad That I Want It

Lirik Lagu Serious - New Hope Club

Berikut lirik lagu Serious yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Serious dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Lirik Lagu Serious - New Hope Club
Tangkapan layar YouTube New Hope Club
Lirik lagu Serious yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Serious yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Serious dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Lagu Serious memiliki durasi 3 menit 23 detik.

Tembang ini mengusung genre musik pop.

Lirik Lagu Getting Better - New Hope Club: Switch Up The weather No Sun No Shine

Simak lagu Serious yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:

Hey

When the leaves start fallin', I'll come callin'
I'll be right outside your door
Never do get borin', Monday mornin's
With our clothes all on the floor
Ain't seen you since last October

And now we're both one year older
When the leaves start fallin', I'll come callin'
Let's take our time with this, I'm fine with this
Why we gotta get so serious?
Hit or miss, I'll take the risk

'Cause I can take another few years of this
So I won't break a promise
No matter how bad that I want it
Take our time with this, I'm fine with this

Why we gotta get so serious?
Why we gotta get so serious?
Why we gotta get so serious?
Man, it's so frustratin', don't mind waitin'
You're a girl worth waitin' for

If I stumble on a mountain, I'll go 'round it
Till I'm right outside your door
Dip our toes into the water, one more kiss will pull me under
Man, it's so frustratin', don't mind waitin'
Let's take our time with this, I'm fine with this

Why we gotta get so serious?
Hit or miss, I'll take the risk
'Cause I could take another few years of this
So I won't break a promise

No matter how bad that I want it
Take our time with this, I'm fine with this
Why we gotta get so serious?
Why we gotta get so serious?
Why we gotta get so serious?
So I won't break a promise

No matter how bad that I want it
Take our time with this, I'm fine with this
Why we gotta get so serious?
When the leaves start fallin', I'll come callin'
I'll be right outside your door

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Lirik Lagu
Serious
New Hope Club
