Lirik Lagu Serious - New Hope Club: No matter How Bad That I Want It

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Serious yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Serious dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Lagu Serious memiliki durasi 3 menit 23 detik.

Tembang ini mengusung genre musik pop.

Simak lagu Serious yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:

Hey

When the leaves start fallin', I'll come callin'

I'll be right outside your door

Never do get borin', Monday mornin's

With our clothes all on the floor

Ain't seen you since last October

And now we're both one year older

When the leaves start fallin', I'll come callin'

Let's take our time with this, I'm fine with this

Why we gotta get so serious?

Hit or miss, I'll take the risk

'Cause I can take another few years of this

So I won't break a promise

No matter how bad that I want it

Take our time with this, I'm fine with this

Why we gotta get so serious?

Why we gotta get so serious?

Why we gotta get so serious?

Man, it's so frustratin', don't mind waitin'

You're a girl worth waitin' for

If I stumble on a mountain, I'll go 'round it

Till I'm right outside your door

Dip our toes into the water, one more kiss will pull me under

Man, it's so frustratin', don't mind waitin'

Let's take our time with this, I'm fine with this

Why we gotta get so serious?

Hit or miss, I'll take the risk

'Cause I could take another few years of this

So I won't break a promise

No matter how bad that I want it

Take our time with this, I'm fine with this

Why we gotta get so serious?

Why we gotta get so serious?

Why we gotta get so serious?

So I won't break a promise

No matter how bad that I want it

Take our time with this, I'm fine with this

Why we gotta get so serious?

When the leaves start fallin', I'll come callin'

I'll be right outside your door