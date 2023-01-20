Chord Gitar Beautiful Day - Jermaine Edwards, Viral di Tiktok: Lord, I Thank You for Sunshine

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu ‘Beautiful Day’ yang dinyanyikan oleh Jermaine Edwards yang viral di media sosial.

Jermaine Edwards adalah penyanyi gospel asal Jamaika.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 2014, namun menjadi viral setelah dinyanyikan oleh seorang bocah berseragam dengan latar belakang kelas.

Lagu Beautiful Day ini merupakan lagu ungkapan syukur dengan melodi yang ringan untuk didengarkan.

Setelah viral, lagu ini sering ditemukan dalam mesin pencarian dengan judul ‘It’s Beautiful Day’.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu ‘Beautiful Day’ – Jermaine Edwards

[Intro]

Dm Bb F C

Dm Bb F C

[Verse 1]

Dm

Say this morning

Bb

I woke up and I looked in the mirror

F C

And every part of my body was in place

Dm Bb

Many people died and never saw this day

F C

So another day I live I appreciate

[Verse 2]

Gm

Don't ever wanna act, too

Bb

High and mighty 'cause tomorrow

F C

I can fall down on my face

Bb

So in everything Lord I give you praise

F C

And that puts a smile on my face

[Chorus]

Gm

Lord, I thank You for sunshine

Bb

Thank You for rain

F

Thank You for joy

C

Thank You for pain

Gm

It's a beautiful day

Bb

(Beautiful day)

F C

It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay ay)

Gm

Don't fuss and fight

Bb

Let us unite

F

We've got one life

C

So let's make it right

Gm

It's a beautiful day

Bb)

(Beautiful day)

F C

It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay)

[Verse 3]

Gm

So yea, thou I walk

Gm F

Through the valleys of the shadows of death

C G

I will fear no evil, won't be dismayed

Bb

When I see the clock ticking away

F C

And things are not in place

[Bridge]

Gm Bb

Everything in life happens for a reason

F C

Disappointment comes with a lesson

Gm

It's for me to get wiser

Bb

Got to work harder

F Gm

In the end it will get better

[Chorus]

Gm

Lord, I thank You for sunshine

Bb

Thank You for rain

F

Thank You for joy

F

Thank You for pain

Gm Bb

It's a beautiful day

F C

It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay ay)

[Chorus]

Bb

Don't fuss and fight

Bb

Let us unite

F

We've got one life

C

So let's make it right

Gm Bb

It's a beautiful day, yeah

F C

It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay)

[Bridge]

Bb

If you got life

Bb

Then give God praise

F

You may not have much

C

But you're living day by day

Bb

You can't have faith

Bb

and don't wanna work

F C

Get up off that seat and put that brain to work

[Chorus]

Gm Bb

Aye, aye

F C

It's a beautiful day

Gm Bb

It's a beautiful day

F C

It's a beautiful day

[verse 4]

Gm Bb

It may not be the way I want it to be

F

But I thank You for every situation

C Gm

That made me good and bad friends

Bb

That came into my life

F C

And those who are still here today

[Chorus]

Gm Bb

Lord, I thank You, yeah

F C

Lord, I thank You, yeah

Gm Bb

Lord, I thank You

F C

Lord, I thank You

[Chorus]

Gm

Lord, I thank You for sunshine

Bb

Thank You for rain

F

Thank You for joy

C

Thank You for pain

Gm

It's a beautiful day

Bb

(Beautiful day)

F C

It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay ay)

[Chorus]

Gm

Don't fuss and fight

Bb

Let us unite

F

We've got one life

C

So let's make it right

Gm Bb

It's a beautiful day, yeah

F

It's a beautiful day

