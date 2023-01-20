Chord Gitar Beautiful Day - Jermaine Edwards, Viral di Tiktok: Lord, I Thank You for Sunshine

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu ‘Beautiful Day’ yang dinyanyikan oleh Jermaine Edwards yang viral di media sosial.
Jermaine Edwards adalah penyanyi gospel asal Jamaika.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 2014, namun menjadi viral setelah dinyanyikan oleh seorang bocah berseragam dengan latar belakang kelas.
Lagu Beautiful Day ini merupakan lagu ungkapan syukur dengan melodi yang ringan untuk didengarkan.
Setelah viral, lagu ini sering ditemukan dalam mesin pencarian dengan judul ‘It’s Beautiful Day’.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu ‘Beautiful Day’ – Jermaine Edwards
[Intro]
Dm Bb F C
Dm Bb F C
[Verse 1]
Dm
Say this morning
Bb
I woke up and I looked in the mirror
F C
And every part of my body was in place
Dm Bb
Many people died and never saw this day
F C
So another day I live I appreciate
[Verse 2]
Gm
Don't ever wanna act, too
Bb
High and mighty 'cause tomorrow
F C
I can fall down on my face
Bb
So in everything Lord I give you praise
F C
And that puts a smile on my face
[Chorus]
Gm
Lord, I thank You for sunshine
Bb
Thank You for rain
F
Thank You for joy
C
Thank You for pain
Gm
It's a beautiful day
Bb
(Beautiful day)
F C
It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay ay)
Gm
Don't fuss and fight
Bb
Let us unite
F
We've got one life
C
So let's make it right
Gm
It's a beautiful day
Bb)
(Beautiful day)
F C
It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay)
[Verse 3]
Gm
So yea, thou I walk
Gm F
Through the valleys of the shadows of death
C G
I will fear no evil, won't be dismayed
Bb
When I see the clock ticking away
F C
And things are not in place
[Bridge]
Gm Bb
Everything in life happens for a reason
F C
Disappointment comes with a lesson
Gm
It's for me to get wiser
Bb
Got to work harder
F Gm
In the end it will get better
[Chorus]
Gm
Lord, I thank You for sunshine
Bb
Thank You for rain
F
Thank You for joy
F
Thank You for pain
Gm Bb
It's a beautiful day
F C
It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay ay)
[Chorus]
Bb
Don't fuss and fight
Bb
Let us unite
F
We've got one life
C
So let's make it right
Gm Bb
It's a beautiful day, yeah
F C
It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay)
[Bridge]
Bb
If you got life
Bb
Then give God praise
F
You may not have much
C
But you're living day by day
Bb
You can't have faith
Bb
and don't wanna work
F C
Get up off that seat and put that brain to work
[Chorus]
Gm Bb
Aye, aye
F C
It's a beautiful day
Gm Bb
It's a beautiful day
F C
It's a beautiful day
[verse 4]
Gm Bb
It may not be the way I want it to be
F
But I thank You for every situation
C Gm
That made me good and bad friends
Bb
That came into my life
F C
And those who are still here today
[Chorus]
Gm Bb
Lord, I thank You, yeah
F C
Lord, I thank You, yeah
Gm Bb
Lord, I thank You
F C
Lord, I thank You
[Chorus]
Gm
Lord, I thank You for sunshine
Bb
Thank You for rain
F
Thank You for joy
C
Thank You for pain
Gm
It's a beautiful day
Bb
(Beautiful day)
F C
It's a beautiful day (ay ay ay ay)
[Chorus]
Gm
Don't fuss and fight
Bb
Let us unite
F
We've got one life
C
So let's make it right
Gm Bb
It's a beautiful day, yeah
F
It's a beautiful day
