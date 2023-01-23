Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Your Tears are Mine – ONE OK ROCK, Lagu Ballad di Album Luxury Disease

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Your Tears are Mine dari ONE OK ROCK.

Penulis: Isti Prasetya
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Your Tears are Mine – ONE OK ROCK, Lagu Ballad di Album Luxury Disease
oneokrock.com
ONE OK ROCK - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Your Tears are Mine dari ONE OK ROCK. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Your Tears are Mine dari band asal Jepang, ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu ke-12 dari setlist album Luxury Disease ini dirilis pada 9 September 2022.

Lagu ini tersaji dalam dua versi, yakni lirik bahasa Inggris dan bahasa Jepang yang bisa dinikmati di berbagai digital music platform, seperti Spotify, Apple Music, dan YouTube Music.

Single ini juga dirilis dalam versi akustik yang dijadikan sebagai video eksklusif pada album jenis Limited Edition Luxury Disease.

Baca juga: ONE OK ROCK Gelar Konser Luxury Disease Japan Dome Tour 2023, Photobook Membership Ludes Terjual

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu ‘Your Tears are Mine’ dari ONE OK ROCK.

[Intro]
A F#m D E

[Verse 1]
A
It's been a ride

F#m
Fightin' through life

D                E
Hard to come by some kindness

A               F#m
Tryin' to hide all that's inside

D                 E
Makin' walls of your silence

     F#m                     A
And I know there's something going on

D                     E   A   Bm
Though you don't ever let me in

              E   A  Bm
I'd give you all my soul

             E
Just for you to know

[Chorus]
A     F#m     C#m    D    E

Your tears are mine

            A   F#m   C#m   D
And it's a new world tonight

E                      D
Say my name and I will fly

         B
Over to you

              E
Gunning for time

          C#               F#m E   D
I promise you that it will be all right

 C#m  Bm    E
Just please hold on

[Interlude]
A F#m D E

[Verse 2]
A                    F#m
I'd like to love you true

      D       E
With all of your scars

A                 F#m
Wish I could care for a little

D               E
Piece of your heart

        F#m       A
If you'd like to tell me

 D               E
How your story began?

A            Bm          E
I'm sittin' right here waitin'

    Bm               E
And no, you're not alone anymore

[Chorus]
A     F#m     C#m    D    E
Your tears are mine

            A   F#m   C#m   D
And it's a new world tonight

E                      D
Say my name and I will fly

         B
Over to you

              E
Gunning for time

          C#               F#m E   D
I promise you that it will be all right

 C#m  Bm    E
Just please hold on

[Bridge]
G
I'll be right here

                        D
And there's nothin' to hide

                                 A
Everyone needs understandin' sometimes

                                      B
You're beautiful even when you feel broken

G
I'm right by you

E
We'll make it through

F#
I'll stay with you 'til the dark fades

(To play the notes that Taka sings on that last line, on the B string it is: 2-4-5-7-9-11-12-14)

[Chorus]
B      G#m      D#m     E     F#
Your tears are mine

            B    G#m    D#m   E
And it's a new world tonight

F#                      E
Say my name and I will fly

         C#
Over to you

              F#
Gunning for time

          D#                 G#m F#   E
I promise you that I will be by your side

 G#m     F#   E
Through the fight

 G#m         F#        E
Everything's gonna be fine

 D#m  C#m    F#        B
Just please hold on tiiiiiight

(Tribunnews.com/Isti Prasetya)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Your Tears are Mine
ONE OK ROCK
Luxury Disease
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

berita POPULER

Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup pembibitan Gresik
Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup pembibitan Gresik
Rp29.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
0812-2606-7284 TERMURAH, Toko Bathtub Marmer Terazo Traso Japah
0812-2606-7284 TERMURAH, Toko Bathtub Marmer Terazo Traso Japah
Rp3.000.000
Jawa Tengah, Salatiga
Motivator Karyawan Semarang
Motivator Karyawan Semarang
Rp4.300.000
Jawa Tengah, Semarang
Paket Usaha Es Krim Kekinian Sundae Everydae Terkomplit
Paket Usaha Es Krim Kekinian Sundae Everydae Terkomplit
Rp29.900.000
Jawa Tengah, Kudus
0812-2606-7284 TERMURAH, Toko Bathtub Marmer Terazo Traso Cepu
0812-2606-7284 TERMURAH, Toko Bathtub Marmer Terazo Traso Cepu
Rp3.000.000
Jawa Tengah, Salatiga
pintu lawasan original
pintu lawasan original
Rp23.000.000
DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
Tanah Matang Strategis Dalam Kawasan Elite Resort Dago Pakar Bandung
Tanah Matang Strategis Dalam Kawasan Elite Resort Dago Pakar Bandung
Rp5,5 Milyar
Jawa Barat, Bandung
Paket Usaha Gorenganews (Tahu Bakso Kekinian) Terviral
Paket Usaha Gorenganews (Tahu Bakso Kekinian) Terviral
Rp3.000.000
Jawa Tengah, Kudus
RUMAH 2M-an LT: 380m² 2lt baja ringan Serpong Strategis Termurah
RUMAH 2M-an LT: 380m² 2lt baja ringan Serpong Strategis Termurah
Rp2.900
Banten, Tangerang Selatan
PARANET NYLON, PARANET PLASTIK HIGH KWALITAS BEST SELLER
PARANET NYLON, PARANET PLASTIK HIGH KWALITAS BEST SELLER
Rp950.000
Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup import Gresik
Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup import Gresik
Rp29.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
Agen Genteng Beton Gelombang Tuban
Agen Genteng Beton Gelombang Tuban
Rp5.800
Jawa Timur, Malang
Polynet
Polynet
Rp450.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
Rumah 3 KT Tapos Depok Hanya 5 Menit Jln Raya Bogor
Rumah 3 KT Tapos Depok Hanya 5 Menit Jln Raya Bogor
Rp950.000.000
Jawa Barat, Depok
DIPASARKAN TANAH+RUMAH SINDANGKASIH
DIPASARKAN TANAH+RUMAH SINDANGKASIH
Rp335.000.000
Jawa Barat, Majalengka
DIPASARKAN TANAH+RUMAH CIGASONG
DIPASARKAN TANAH+RUMAH CIGASONG
Rp300.000.000
Jawa Barat, Majalengka
Beauty Blender Harga Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-0052
Beauty Blender Harga Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-0052
Rp88.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
Rumah Muslim Siap Huni 2023 Bandung Sharia Islamic Soreang
Rumah Muslim Siap Huni 2023 Bandung Sharia Islamic Soreang
Rp750.000.000
Jawa Barat, Bandung
Tube Settler/Tube Settler In Sedimentation Tank
Tube Settler/Tube Settler In Sedimentation Tank
Rp150.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
Rumah 3 Lantai Rooftop Tegalwaru Ciampea Bogor Hanya 5
Rumah 3 Lantai Rooftop Tegalwaru Ciampea Bogor Hanya 5
Rp675.000.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor
© 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan