Chord Gitar Your Tears are Mine – ONE OK ROCK, Lagu Ballad di Album Luxury Disease

ONE OK ROCK

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Your Tears are Mine dari band asal Jepang, ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu ke-12 dari setlist album Luxury Disease ini dirilis pada 9 September 2022.

Lagu ini tersaji dalam dua versi, yakni lirik bahasa Inggris dan bahasa Jepang yang bisa dinikmati di berbagai digital music platform, seperti Spotify, Apple Music, dan YouTube Music.

Single ini juga dirilis dalam versi akustik yang dijadikan sebagai video eksklusif pada album jenis Limited Edition Luxury Disease.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu ‘Your Tears are Mine’ dari ONE OK ROCK.

[Intro]

A F#m D E



[Verse 1]

A

It's been a ride

F#m

Fightin' through life

D E

Hard to come by some kindness

A F#m

Tryin' to hide all that's inside

D E

Makin' walls of your silence

F#m A

And I know there's something going on

D E A Bm

Though you don't ever let me in

E A Bm

I'd give you all my soul

E

Just for you to know

[Chorus]

A F#m C#m D E

Your tears are mine

A F#m C#m D

And it's a new world tonight

E D

Say my name and I will fly

B

Over to you

E

Gunning for time

C# F#m E D

I promise you that it will be all right

C#m Bm E

Just please hold on

[Interlude]

A F#m D E

[Verse 2]

A F#m

I'd like to love you true

D E

With all of your scars

A F#m

Wish I could care for a little

D E

Piece of your heart

F#m A

If you'd like to tell me

D E

How your story began?

A Bm E

I'm sittin' right here waitin'

Bm E

And no, you're not alone anymore

[Chorus]

A F#m C#m D E

Your tears are mine

A F#m C#m D

And it's a new world tonight

E D

Say my name and I will fly

B

Over to you

E

Gunning for time

C# F#m E D

I promise you that it will be all right

C#m Bm E

Just please hold on

[Bridge]

G

I'll be right here

D

And there's nothin' to hide

A

Everyone needs understandin' sometimes

B

You're beautiful even when you feel broken

G

I'm right by you

E

We'll make it through

F#

I'll stay with you 'til the dark fades

(To play the notes that Taka sings on that last line, on the B string it is: 2-4-5-7-9-11-12-14)

[Chorus]

B G#m D#m E F#

Your tears are mine

B G#m D#m E

And it's a new world tonight

F# E

Say my name and I will fly

C#

Over to you

F#

Gunning for time

D# G#m F# E

I promise you that I will be by your side

G#m F# E

Through the fight

G#m F# E

Everything's gonna be fine

D#m C#m F# B

Just please hold on tiiiiiight

(Tribunnews.com/Isti Prasetya)