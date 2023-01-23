Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu 24 - Sundial: I'm 24 Now, Still At My Parents House, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu 24 yang dipopulerkan oleh Sundial, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lagu 24 telah dirilis Sundial pada 12 November 2021 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu 24 yang Dipopulerkan oleh Sundial:

I'm 24 now

Still at my parents house

Thought I would have it figured out

Friends getting married, one has a baby

I barely recognize this town

Mama asked me what my plan is for the future

But I don't even know what's going on for dinner

I'm 24 now, thought I could finally settle down

Parties end before I'm drunk

Friday night I'm tired as fuck

I don't know how I ended up like this

Can someone tell me what the hell I missed? (Missed, yeah)

Birthday's here, I'm still depressed

Got no friends, just lots of stress

It feels like yesterday when we were kids

Can someone tell me what the hell I missed?

'Cause I don't know

Sleep till the sun's down, another breakdown

Feels like the days are all the same

New type of anxious, school never taught this

And what the fuck are taxes anyway?

I tell myself I won't be cynical and bitter

And now I see it when I'm looking in the mirror

I'm 24 now, wondering when I will be okay

Parties end before I'm drunk

Friday night I'm tired as fuck

I don't know how I ended up like this

Can someone tell me what the hell I missed?

Birthday's here, I'm still depressed

Got no friends, just lots of stress

It feels like yesterday when we were kids

Can someone tell me what the hell I missed?

'Cause I don't know

'cause I don't know

(Oh-oh-oh-oh) 'cause I don't know

(Oh-oh-oh-oh) yeah

Can someone tell me what the hell I missed?

'Cause I don't know

Terjemahan Lagu 24 yang Dinyanyikan oleh Sundial: