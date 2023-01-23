Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu 24 - Sundial: I'm 24 Now, Still At My Parents House, Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik lagu 24 yang dipopulerkan oleh Sundial, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video 24 - Sundial
Lagu 24 telah dirilis Sundial pada 12 November 2021

Lagu 24 telah dirilis Sundial pada 12 November 2021 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu 24 yang Dipopulerkan oleh Sundial:

I'm 24 now
Still at my parents house
Thought I would have it figured out
Friends getting married, one has a baby
I barely recognize this town

Mama asked me what my plan is for the future
But I don't even know what's going on for dinner
I'm 24 now, thought I could finally settle down

Parties end before I'm drunk
Friday night I'm tired as fuck
I don't know how I ended up like this
Can someone tell me what the hell I missed? (Missed, yeah)

Birthday's here, I'm still depressed
Got no friends, just lots of stress
It feels like yesterday when we were kids
Can someone tell me what the hell I missed?
'Cause I don't know

Sleep till the sun's down, another breakdown
Feels like the days are all the same
New type of anxious, school never taught this
And what the fuck are taxes anyway?

I tell myself I won't be cynical and bitter
And now I see it when I'm looking in the mirror
I'm 24 now, wondering when I will be okay

Parties end before I'm drunk
Friday night I'm tired as fuck
I don't know how I ended up like this
Can someone tell me what the hell I missed?

Birthday's here, I'm still depressed
Got no friends, just lots of stress
It feels like yesterday when we were kids
Can someone tell me what the hell I missed?
'Cause I don't know

'cause I don't know
(Oh-oh-oh-oh) 'cause I don't know
(Oh-oh-oh-oh) yeah

Can someone tell me what the hell I missed?
'Cause I don't know

Terjemahan Lagu 24 yang Dinyanyikan oleh Sundial:

