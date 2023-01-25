Lirik Lagu Living Hell - Bella Poarch: Trust Me With That Heart Of Yours

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Living Hell yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch.

Lagu Living Hell dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu Living Hell memiliki durasi 3 menit 5 detik.

Lagu Living Hell memiliki genre musik pop

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Inferno - Bella Poarch feat Sub Urban: Baby Iam The Reason Why Hells So Hot

Simak lirik lagu Living Hell yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch dalam artikel berikut:

You know I don't believe in ghosts

Or letting people close

I'm good at letting go

You kiss my lips until they're colder

Think you're in control

But I should let you know

Well, the good guys don't always get the glory

Can't you see the warning signs?

I can make your life a livin' hell

If I wanted to, wanted to

Wish this was a love you never felt

And you know it's true, know it's true

Love me, love me

Trust me with that heart of yours

Feels so heavy

Lying on the bedroom floor

I can make your life a livin' hell

If I wanted to, wanted to

Chew you up and spit you out

And still you come around

So I can watch you drown

Hate when you tell me that you'll wait

Like you think that I could change

When I've always been this way

Well, the good guys don't always get the glory

Can't you see the warning signs?

I can make your life a livin' hell

If I wanted to, wanted to

Wish this was a love you never felt

And you know it's true, know it's true

Love me, love me

Trust me with that heart of yours

Feels so heavy

Lying on the bedroom floor

I can make your life a livin' hell

If I wanted to, wanted to

I'm haunted by the words you say

When I can't say that I feel the same

And that you'll always be alone

And baby, you should I'm only gonna ghost

I can make your life a livin' hell

If I wanted to, wanted to

Wish this was a love you never felt

And you know it's true, know it's true (and you know it's true)

Love me, love me

Trust me with that heart of yours

Feels so heavy

Lying on the bedroom floor

I can make your life a livin' hell

If I wanted to, wanted to (if I wanted to)

(Tribunnews.com)