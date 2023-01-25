Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Living Hell - Bella Poarch: Trust Me With That Heart Of Yours

Berikut lirik lagu Living Hell yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch, lagu Living Hell dirilis pada tahun 2022.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Living Hell - Bella Poarch: Trust Me With That Heart Of Yours
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Bella Poarch
Lirik lagu Living Hell yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch, lagu Living Hell dirilis pada tahun 2022. 

Lagu Living Hell dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu Living Hell memiliki durasi 3 menit 5 detik.

Lagu Living Hell memiliki durasi 3 menit 5 detik.

Lagu Living Hell memiliki genre musik pop

Simak lirik lagu Living Hell yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch dalam artikel berikut:

You know I don't believe in ghosts
Or letting people close
I'm good at letting go
You kiss my lips until they're colder
Think you're in control

But I should let you know
Well, the good guys don't always get the glory
Can't you see the warning signs?
I can make your life a livin' hell

If I wanted to, wanted to
Wish this was a love you never felt
And you know it's true, know it's true
Love me, love me

Trust me with that heart of yours
Feels so heavy
Lying on the bedroom floor
I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to

Chew you up and spit you out
And still you come around
So I can watch you drown
Hate when you tell me that you'll wait

Like you think that I could change
When I've always been this way
Well, the good guys don't always get the glory
Can't you see the warning signs?
I can make your life a livin' hell

If I wanted to, wanted to
Wish this was a love you never felt
And you know it's true, know it's true
Love me, love me

Trust me with that heart of yours
Feels so heavy
Lying on the bedroom floor
I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to

I'm haunted by the words you say
When I can't say that I feel the same
And that you'll always be alone
And baby, you should I'm only gonna ghost

I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to
Wish this was a love you never felt
And you know it's true, know it's true (and you know it's true)
Love me, love me

Trust me with that heart of yours
Feels so heavy
Lying on the bedroom floor
I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to (if I wanted to)

