Lirik Lagu Living Hell - Bella Poarch: Trust Me With That Heart Of Yours
Berikut lirik lagu Living Hell yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch, lagu Living Hell dirilis pada tahun 2022.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Living Hell yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch.
Lagu Living Hell dirilis pada tahun 2022.
Lagu Living Hell memiliki durasi 3 menit 5 detik.
Lagu Living Hell memiliki genre musik pop
Simak lirik lagu Living Hell yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch dalam artikel berikut:
You know I don't believe in ghosts
Or letting people close
I'm good at letting go
You kiss my lips until they're colder
Think you're in control
But I should let you know
Well, the good guys don't always get the glory
Can't you see the warning signs?
I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to
Wish this was a love you never felt
And you know it's true, know it's true
Love me, love me
Trust me with that heart of yours
Feels so heavy
Lying on the bedroom floor
I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to
Chew you up and spit you out
And still you come around
So I can watch you drown
Hate when you tell me that you'll wait
Like you think that I could change
When I've always been this way
Well, the good guys don't always get the glory
Can't you see the warning signs?
I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to
Wish this was a love you never felt
And you know it's true, know it's true
Love me, love me
Trust me with that heart of yours
Feels so heavy
Lying on the bedroom floor
I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to
I'm haunted by the words you say
When I can't say that I feel the same
And that you'll always be alone
And baby, you should I'm only gonna ghost
I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to
Wish this was a love you never felt
And you know it's true, know it's true (and you know it's true)
Love me, love me
Trust me with that heart of yours
Feels so heavy
Lying on the bedroom floor
I can make your life a livin' hell
If I wanted to, wanted to (if I wanted to)
(Tribunnews.com)