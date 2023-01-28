Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Painful Truth - Em Beihold: I'm the Type That Gives All That I Have to Give
Simak lirik lagu Painful Truth yang dipopulerkan oleh Em Beihold dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Painful Truth dirilis pada 2020.
Lirik Lagu Painful Truth - Em Beihold:
Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum
Didn't need you in my life
Why'd you do it?
Wrecking everything inside
Breaking through it all
Burnt out the stars and the lights
You were clueless
Thought I was fighting the good fight
But I was losing
For a second, I didn't care
I just saw you standing there
With open arms and an open heart
Back from the finish and right to the start
You were my crux, a piece of the part
But now I'm broken and split
Wishing that I could quit you
Hope you know that
There's nothing that I wouldn't do
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth
I'm the type that gives all that I have to give
But what's the point if I don't know how I can live?
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth
Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum
Had me right under your spell
Was it worth it?
Putting a good girl in hell
I was just waiting, dreaming, praying, scheming now
And it's too late for you to stop me now
Broken and split
Wishing that I could quit you
Hope you know that
There's nothing that I wouldn't do
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth
I'm the type that gives all that I have to give
But what's the point if I don't know how I can live?
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth, yeah
Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum
And it hurts when you can't come true to our love
As if it isn't already hard enough
To keep on going when it's tough
But for now, I'm broken and split
Wishing that I could quit you
Hope you know that
There's nothing that I wouldn't do
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth
I'm the type that gives all that I have to give
But what's the point if I don't know how I can live?
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth
Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum
Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum
The painful truth
Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum
