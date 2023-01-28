Lirik Lagu Painful Truth - Em Beihold: I'm the Type That Gives All That I Have to Give

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Painful Truth yang dipopulerkan oleh Em Beihold dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Painful Truth dirilis pada 2020.

Lirik Lagu Painful Truth - Em Beihold:

Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

Didn't need you in my life

Why'd you do it?

Wrecking everything inside

Breaking through it all

Burnt out the stars and the lights

You were clueless

Thought I was fighting the good fight

But I was losing

For a second, I didn't care

I just saw you standing there

With open arms and an open heart

Back from the finish and right to the start

You were my crux, a piece of the part

But now I'm broken and split

Wishing that I could quit you

Hope you know that

There's nothing that I wouldn't do

I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth

The painful truth

I'm the type that gives all that I have to give

But what's the point if I don't know how I can live?

I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth

The painful truth

Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

Had me right under your spell

Was it worth it?

Putting a good girl in hell

I was just waiting, dreaming, praying, scheming now

And it's too late for you to stop me now

Broken and split

Wishing that I could quit you

Hope you know that

There's nothing that I wouldn't do

I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth

The painful truth

I'm the type that gives all that I have to give

But what's the point if I don't know how I can live?

I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth

The painful truth, yeah

Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

And it hurts when you can't come true to our love

As if it isn't already hard enough

To keep on going when it's tough

But for now, I'm broken and split

Wishing that I could quit you

Hope you know that

There's nothing that I wouldn't do

I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth

The painful truth

I'm the type that gives all that I have to give

But what's the point if I don't know how I can live?

I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth

The painful truth

Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

The painful truth

Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

