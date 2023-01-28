Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Painful Truth - Em Beihold: I'm the Type That Gives All That I Have to Give

Simak lirik lagu Painful Truth yang dipopulerkan oleh Em Beihold dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Painful Truth - Em Beihold: I'm the Type That Gives All That I Have to Give
YouTube
Lirik lagu Painful Truth yang dipopulerkan oleh Em Beihold. 

Lagu Painful Truth dirilis pada 2020.

Lagu Painful Truth dirilis pada 2020.

Lirik Lagu Painful Truth - Em Beihold:

Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

Didn't need you in my life
Why'd you do it?
Wrecking everything inside
Breaking through it all
Burnt out the stars and the lights
You were clueless
Thought I was fighting the good fight
But I was losing

For a second, I didn't care
I just saw you standing there
With open arms and an open heart
Back from the finish and right to the start
You were my crux, a piece of the part

But now I'm broken and split
Wishing that I could quit you
Hope you know that
There's nothing that I wouldn't do
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth
I'm the type that gives all that I have to give
But what's the point if I don't know how I can live?
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth

Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

Had me right under your spell
Was it worth it?
Putting a good girl in hell
I was just waiting, dreaming, praying, scheming now
And it's too late for you to stop me now

Broken and split
Wishing that I could quit you
Hope you know that
There's nothing that I wouldn't do
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth

I'm the type that gives all that I have to give
But what's the point if I don't know how I can live?
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth, yeah

Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

And it hurts when you can't come true to our love
As if it isn't already hard enough
To keep on going when it's tough

But for now, I'm broken and split
Wishing that I could quit you
Hope you know that
There's nothing that I wouldn't do
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth

I'm the type that gives all that I have to give
But what's the point if I don't know how I can live?
I'm addicted, that is just the painful truth
The painful truth
Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum
Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum
The painful truth
Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da-dum

