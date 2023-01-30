Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus: Gonna Wish We Never Met On The Day I Leave

Lirik lagu Angels Like You yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus, lagu Angels Like You dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Angels Like You yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus.

Lagu Angels Like You dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu Angels Like You memiliki durasi 4 menit 5 detik.

Lagu Angels Like You memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak lirik lagu Angels Like You yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus dalam artikel berikut:

Flowers in hand, waiting for me
Every word in poetry
Won’t call me by name, only baby
The more that you give the less that I
Need everyone says I look happy
When it feels right

I know that you’re wrong for me
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
I brought you down to your knees
‘Cause they say that misery loves company
It's not your fault I ruin everything
And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need
Baby
Angels like you can’t fly down here with me
I’m everything they said I would be

(La La la)
I’m everything they said I would be

I’ll put you down slow
Love you goodbye
before you let go, just one more time
Take off you’re clothes
pretend that it’s fine
A little more hurt won’t kill you
tonight mama says you don’t look happy
Close your eyes

I know that you’re wrong for me
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
I brought you down to your knees
‘Cause they say that misery loves company
It's not your fault I ruin everything
And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need
Baby
Angels like you can’t fly down here with me
I’m everything they said I would be

I know that you’re wrong for me
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
I brought you down to your knees
‘Cause they say that misery loves company
It's not your fault I ruin everything
And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need
Baby
Angels like you can’t fly down here with me
I’m everything they said I would be

