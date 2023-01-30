Lirik Lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus: Gonna Wish We Never Met On The Day I Leave

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Angels Like You yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus.

Lagu Angels Like You dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu Angels Like You memiliki durasi 4 menit 5 detik.

Lagu Angels Like You memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak lirik lagu Angels Like You yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus dalam artikel berikut:

Flowers in hand, waiting for me

Every word in poetry

Won’t call me by name, only baby

The more that you give the less that I

Need everyone says I look happy

When it feels right

I know that you’re wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

‘Cause they say that misery loves company

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need

Baby

Angels like you can’t fly down here with me

I’m everything they said I would be

(La La la)

I’m everything they said I would be

I’ll put you down slow

Love you goodbye

before you let go, just one more time

Take off you’re clothes

pretend that it’s fine

A little more hurt won’t kill you

tonight mama says you don’t look happy

Close your eyes

I know that you’re wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

‘Cause they say that misery loves company

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need

Baby

Angels like you can’t fly down here with me

I’m everything they said I would be

I know that you’re wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

‘Cause they say that misery loves company

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need

Baby

Angels like you can’t fly down here with me

I’m everything they said I would be

