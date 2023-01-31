Chord Gitar Lagu Cancer - My Chemical Romance: Cause The Hardest Part of This, is Leaving You

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Cancer - My Chemical Romance

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Cancer oleh grub band rock My Chemical Romance.

Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Cancer dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Cancer dinyanyikan oleh band rock My Chemical Romance.

Dirilis pada 24 September 2016, lagu Cancer diunggah di kanal YouTube My Chemical Romance.

Kini lagu Cancer kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: 'Cause the hardest part of this ss leaving you'.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cancer - My Chemical Romance:

C        G

Turn away

                      Am

If you could get me a drink

                   Fm

Of water 'cause my lips

are chapped and faded

        C         G

Call my aunt Marie

                         Am

Help her gather all my things

And bury me

    Fm

In all my favorite colors

   F              D            G

My sisters and my brothers, still

    E           Am   Fm

I will not kiss you

           Dm              G

B'Cause the hardest part of this

           C

Is leaving you

**

    C        G

Now turn away

                         Am

b'Cause I'm awful just to see

b'Cause all my hair's

 Fm

abandoned all my body

       C    G

All my agony

                       Am

Know that I will never marry

              Fm

Baby I'm just soggy from the chemo

     F                D        G

But counting down the days to go

   E             Am

It just ain't living

             Fm

And I just hope you know

     C

That if you say (if you say)

Good-bye today (good-bye today)

    Am            A7

I'd ask you to be true

(I'd ask you to be true)

           Dm               G

'Cause the hardest part of this

           Am   A  F#m

Is leaving you

           Dm               G

'Cause the hardest part of this

           C

Is leaving you.....

Chord Gitar Cancer - My Chemical Romance:

