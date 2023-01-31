Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Cancer - My Chemical Romance: Cause The Hardest Part of This, is Leaving You
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Cancer oleh grub band rock My Chemical Romance.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Cancer dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Cancer dinyanyikan oleh band rock My Chemical Romance.
Dirilis pada 24 September 2016, lagu Cancer diunggah di kanal YouTube My Chemical Romance.
Kini lagu Cancer kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: 'Cause the hardest part of this ss leaving you'.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cancer - My Chemical Romance:
C G
Turn away
Am
If you could get me a drink
Fm
Of water 'cause my lips
are chapped and faded
C G
Call my aunt Marie
Am
Help her gather all my things
And bury me
Fm
In all my favorite colors
F D G
My sisters and my brothers, still
E Am Fm
I will not kiss you
Dm G
B'Cause the hardest part of this
C
Is leaving you
**
C G
Now turn away
Am
b'Cause I'm awful just to see
b'Cause all my hair's
Fm
abandoned all my body
C G
All my agony
Am
Know that I will never marry
Fm
Baby I'm just soggy from the chemo
F D G
But counting down the days to go
E Am
It just ain't living
Fm
And I just hope you know
C
That if you say (if you say)
Good-bye today (good-bye today)
Am A7
I'd ask you to be true
(I'd ask you to be true)
Dm G
'Cause the hardest part of this
Am A F#m
Is leaving you
Dm G
'Cause the hardest part of this
C
Is leaving you.....
Chord Gitar Cancer - My Chemical Romance:
