Chord Gitar Lagu Cancer - My Chemical Romance: Cause The Hardest Part of This, is Leaving You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Cancer dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Cancer dinyanyikan oleh band rock My Chemical Romance.

Dirilis pada 24 September 2016, lagu Cancer diunggah di kanal YouTube My Chemical Romance.

Kini lagu Cancer kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: 'Cause the hardest part of this ss leaving you'.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Welcome to the Black Parade - My Chemical Romance

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cancer - My Chemical Romance:

C G

Turn away

Am

If you could get me a drink

Fm

Of water 'cause my lips

are chapped and faded

C G

Call my aunt Marie

Am

Help her gather all my things

And bury me

Fm

In all my favorite colors

F D G

My sisters and my brothers, still

E Am Fm

I will not kiss you

Dm G

B'Cause the hardest part of this

C

Is leaving you

**

C G

Now turn away

Am

b'Cause I'm awful just to see

b'Cause all my hair's

Fm

abandoned all my body

C G

All my agony

Am

Know that I will never marry

Fm

Baby I'm just soggy from the chemo

F D G

But counting down the days to go

E Am

It just ain't living

Fm

And I just hope you know

C

That if you say (if you say)

Good-bye today (good-bye today)

Am A7

I'd ask you to be true

(I'd ask you to be true)

Dm G

'Cause the hardest part of this

Am A F#m

Is leaving you

Dm G

'Cause the hardest part of this

C

Is leaving you.....

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Disenchanted - My Chemical Romance

Chord Gitar Cancer - My Chemical Romance:

(Tribunnews.com)