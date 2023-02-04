Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar You're the Only Good Thing in My Life - Cigarettes After Sex, Kunci dari A

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You're the Only Good Thing in My Life yang dinyanyikan oleh Cigarettes After Sex. Kunci dimainkan dari A.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar You're the Only Good Thing in My Life - Cigarettes After Sex, Kunci dari A
Pixabay/Free-Photos
Ilustrasi Chord Gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You're the Only Good Thing in My Life dari Cigarettes After Sex. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You're the Only Good Thing in My Life yang dinyanyikan oleh Cigarettes After Sex.

Lagu You're the Only Good Thing in My Life termuat dalam album studio Cigarettes After Sex yang bertajuk Cry.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2019.

You're the Only Good Thing in My Life - Cigarettes After Sex

[Intro]

||: A E :|| X2

[Verse 1]
  A                        E
You only fuck for love
                                 A              E
Told me you could never get enough
                       A            E
Posing as a Playboy centerfold
                                A                   E
You could be my Penthouse Pet, I know

[Chorus]
  A                     E
You make me think of
   A                     E
Storms on the beaches
  A                E
With all the lights off
                         A                      E
Everything is wrong but it's all right
                         A                      E
Everything is wrong but it's all right
                          A                        E
You're the only good thing in my life

[Interlude]
||: A E :|| X2

[Verse 2]
A                                E
Do what your heart desires
                           A                            E
Love is always strange when it just starts
                             A                      E
You didn't have a care left in the world
                         A                          E
Naked, tanning by the swimming pool

 

[Chorus]
  A                     E
You make me think of
   A                     E
Storms on the beaches
  A                E
With all the lights off
                       A                       E
Everything is wrong but it's all right
                       A                       E
Everything is wrong but it's all right
                         A                         E
You're the only good thing in my life

[Bridge]
    A               E
Layin' in the sun
                       A                          E
Never need to tell me when you come
                                 A                    E
'Cause you know that I can just feel it

[Outro]

||: A E :|| X4

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar: My Blue Jeans, Will Last Me All My Life

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift: I Feel The Lavender Haze Creepin Up On Me

(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Cigarettes After Sex
Chord Cigarettes After Sex
Lagu Cigarettes After Sex
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Rekomendasi Meja Rias, Tata Peralatan Make Up dan Berdandan Makin Nyaman

    5 Rekomendasi Meja Rias, Tata Peralatan Make Up dan Berdandan Makin Nyaman

    5 Rekomendasi Wajan Granit, Solusi Masak Cepat Matang dan Lebih Aman

    5 Rekomendasi Wajan Granit, Solusi Masak Cepat Matang dan Lebih Aman

    5 Keistimewaan Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, Unggulkan Aspek Performa yang Kian Kencang

    5 Keistimewaan Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, Unggulkan Aspek Performa yang Kian Kencang

    Hempas Jerawat dalam 1 Hari, Ini Review everpure Sul-Pure Acne Spot Dryin Lotion

    Hempas Jerawat dalam 1 Hari, Ini Review everpure Sul-Pure Acne Spot Dryin Lotion

    Review POLYTRON Zeromatic PAW 80517, Mencuci Handal Tanpa Merusak Bahan

    Review POLYTRON Zeromatic PAW 80517, Mencuci Handal Tanpa Merusak Bahan

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Suplemen Herbal KLIR Y 60 Kapsul Memelihara Kesehatan Mata
    Suplemen Herbal KLIR Y 60 Kapsul Memelihara Kesehatan Mata
    Rp215.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Karet Fender V 400 L:2500 - Produsen Karet Fender Dermaga di Banyuwangi
    Karet Fender V 400 L:2500 - Produsen Karet Fender Dermaga di Banyuwangi
    Rp5.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    Panel Tank Tangki Water Tank FRP
    Panel Tank Tangki Water Tank FRP
    Rp3.250.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    KERJA BERPENGHASILAN DOLAR, CALL 0895-1947-4406, Kursus Pelatihan Kerja Online Firli Digital Academy
    KERJA BERPENGHASILAN DOLAR, CALL 0895-1947-4406, Kursus Pelatihan Kerja Online Firli Digital Academy
    Rp250.000
    NTB, Bima
    Bronjong Kawat Terbaru dan Terlaris di Landawe
    Bronjong Kawat Terbaru dan Terlaris di Landawe
    Rp200.000
    Bali, Badung
    Parfum Wanita Yang Kalem Dan Tahan Lama Murah Bondowoso No. Telp 0813-2920-0823
    Parfum Wanita Yang Kalem Dan Tahan Lama Murah Bondowoso No. Telp 0813-2920-0823
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Bondowoso
    Parfum Wanita Yang Kalem Dan Tahan Lama Murah Madiun Kota No. Telp 0813-2920-0823
    Parfum Wanita Yang Kalem Dan Tahan Lama Murah Madiun Kota No. Telp 0813-2920-0823
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Madiun Kota
    Parfum Wanita Yang Kalem Dan Tahan Lama Murah Malang Kota No. Telp 0813-2920-0823
    Parfum Wanita Yang Kalem Dan Tahan Lama Murah Malang Kota No. Telp 0813-2920-0823
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Blackmores Vitamin C 500mg 60's
    Blackmores Vitamin C 500mg 60's
    Rp168.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Motor Honda All New PCX 160 2021 Bekas Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Terima Panjang - Jakarta Timur
    Motor Honda All New PCX 160 2021 Bekas Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Terima Panjang - Jakarta Timur
    Rp28.950.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Daihatsu Xenia M 2012 Bekas Terawat Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup Siap Pakai - Serpong
    Mobil Daihatsu Xenia M 2012 Bekas Terawat Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup Siap Pakai - Serpong
    Rp84.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Mobil Toyota Rush G MT 2013 Bekas Fullset Terawat Harga Nego - Jakarta Selatan
    Mobil Toyota Rush G MT 2013 Bekas Fullset Terawat Harga Nego - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp130.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Jasa instal ulang laptop jogja murah
    Jasa instal ulang laptop jogja murah
    Rp35.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Distributor Genteng Beton Datar Gresik
    Distributor Genteng Beton Datar Gresik
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Gresik
    Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Jakarta Barat
    Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Jakarta Barat
    Rp40.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    CETAK BUKU TAHUNAN SEKOLAH KEDIRI 081282008045
    CETAK BUKU TAHUNAN SEKOLAH KEDIRI 081282008045
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    AHLI, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sepatu Kanvas
    AHLI, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sepatu Kanvas
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    WA 0812-3068-1736, Toner Dizaglow Surabaya
    WA 0812-3068-1736, Toner Dizaglow Surabaya
    Rp129.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Distributor Genteng Beton Awet Gresik
    Distributor Genteng Beton Awet Gresik
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Gresik
    HP Apple iPhone 13 Promax 256GB Alpine Green Second iBox Garansi On Mulus Normal - Jakarta Selatan
    HP Apple iPhone 13 Promax 256GB Alpine Green Second iBox Garansi On Mulus Normal - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp18.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan