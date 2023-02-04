Chord Gitar You're the Only Good Thing in My Life - Cigarettes After Sex, Kunci dari A

Ilustrasi Chord Gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You're the Only Good Thing in My Life dari Cigarettes After Sex.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You're the Only Good Thing in My Life yang dinyanyikan oleh Cigarettes After Sex.

Lagu You're the Only Good Thing in My Life termuat dalam album studio Cigarettes After Sex yang bertajuk Cry.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2019.

You're the Only Good Thing in My Life - Cigarettes After Sex

[Intro]

||: A E :|| X2

[Verse 1]

A E

You only fuck for love

A E

Told me you could never get enough

A E

Posing as a Playboy centerfold

A E

You could be my Penthouse Pet, I know

[Chorus]

A E

You make me think of

A E

Storms on the beaches

A E

With all the lights off

A E

Everything is wrong but it's all right

A E

Everything is wrong but it's all right

A E

You're the only good thing in my life

[Interlude]

||: A E :|| X2

[Verse 2]

A E

Do what your heart desires

A E

Love is always strange when it just starts

A E

You didn't have a care left in the world

A E

Naked, tanning by the swimming pool

[Chorus]

A E

You make me think of

A E

Storms on the beaches

A E

With all the lights off

A E

Everything is wrong but it's all right

A E

Everything is wrong but it's all right

A E

You're the only good thing in my life

[Bridge]

A E

Layin' in the sun

A E

Never need to tell me when you come

A E

'Cause you know that I can just feel it

[Outro]

||: A E :|| X4

