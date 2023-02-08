Chord Gitar Cocaine - Eric Clapton: If You Want To Hang Out, You've Got To Take Her Out

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cocaine yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Inggris, Eric Clapton.

Lagu Cocaine termuat dalam album kelima Eric Clapton yang berjudul Slowhand.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 1977 oleh RSO Records.

Cocaine dari Eric Clapton

[Intro] x4

E D

[Verse 1]

E

If you want to hang out

D

You've got to take her out

E D

Cocaine

E

If you want to get down

D

Down on the ground

E D E

Cocaine

[Chorus]

E

She don't lie

D

She don't lie

C B

She don't lie

E D E D

Cocaine

[Verse 2]

E

If you got bad news

D

You want to kick the blues

E D

Cocaine

E

When your day is done

D

And you want to ride on

E D

Cocaine

[Chorus]

E

She don't lie

D

She don't lie

C B

She don't lie

E D E D

Cocaine

[Solo]

E D

[Verse 3]

E

If your day is gone

D

And you want to ride on

E D

Cocaine

E

Don't forget this fact

D

You can't get it back

E D

Cocaine

[Chorus] x2

E

She don't lie

D

She don't lie

C B

She don't lie

E D E D

Cocaine

[Outro]

E D

