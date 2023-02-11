Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu People - Libianca: Now Did You Look For Me?, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu People yang dipopulerkan oleh Libianca di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu People telah dirilis Libianca pada 20 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Belakangan ini, lagu People milik Libianca viral di TikTok.

Beberapa pengguna TikTok menggunakan lagu People untuk sound konten mereka.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu People - Libianca:

[Chorus]

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

C

I walked in the room eyes are red

Em

And I don't smoke banga

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

[Verse]

C Em

Nobody will know the paranoia oh

D D

Cuz I put a smile on my face. A facade you can never face

C

And if you don't know me well well oh

Em D

You won't see how buried I am inside my grave

D

Inside my grave

[Chorus]

C

Cuz you see people (people)

Em D

People (people) don't really know you

D

They don't really know you

C

Cuz you see people (people)

Em D

They don't really know you

D

They don't really know you

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

C

I walked in the room eyes are red

Em

And I don't smoke banga

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

[Verse]

C

Oh holy father

Em D

Oh holy father I did try for hold my head

D

I say make you no leave me diko

C

Oh holy father, Yeah

Em D

Oh, make you try fo understand

D

Yahoo girl no dey for here

[Chorus]

C

Cuz you see people (people)

Em D

People (people) don't really know you

D

They don't really know you

C

Cuz you see people (people)

Em D

They don't really know you

D

They don't really know you

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

C

I walked in the room eyes are red

Em

And I don't smoke banga

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

C

I walked in the room eyes are red

Em

And I don't smoke banga

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

[Outro]

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D

Did you check on me?

