Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu People - Libianca: Now Did You Look For Me?, Viral di TikTok
Lagu People telah dirilis Libianca pada 20 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya. Belakangan ini, lagu People milik Libianca viral di TikTok.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu People yang dipopulerkan oleh Libianca di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu People telah dirilis Libianca pada 20 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Belakangan ini, lagu People milik Libianca viral di TikTok.
Beberapa pengguna TikTok menggunakan lagu People untuk sound konten mereka.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu People - Libianca:
[Chorus]
C Em
I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days
D D
Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?
C
I walked in the room eyes are red
Em
And I don't smoke banga
D D
Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?
[Verse]
C Em
Nobody will know the paranoia oh
D D
Cuz I put a smile on my face. A facade you can never face
C
And if you don't know me well well oh
Em D
You won't see how buried I am inside my grave
D
Inside my grave
[Chorus]
C
Cuz you see people (people)
Em D
People (people) don't really know you
D
They don't really know you
C
Cuz you see people (people)
Em D
They don't really know you
D
They don't really know you
C Em
I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days
D D
Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?
C
I walked in the room eyes are red
Em
And I don't smoke banga
D D
Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?
[Verse]
C
Oh holy father
Em D
Oh holy father I did try for hold my head
D
I say make you no leave me diko
C
Oh holy father, Yeah
Em D
Oh, make you try fo understand
D
Yahoo girl no dey for here
[Chorus]
C
Cuz you see people (people)
Em D
People (people) don't really know you
D
They don't really know you
C
Cuz you see people (people)
Em D
They don't really know you
D
They don't really know you
C Em
I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days
D D
Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?
C
I walked in the room eyes are red
Em
And I don't smoke banga
D D
Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?
C Em
I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days
D D
Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?
C
I walked in the room eyes are red
Em
And I don't smoke banga
D D
Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?
[Outro]
C Em
I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days
D
Did you check on me?
