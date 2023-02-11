Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu People - Libianca: Now Did You Look For Me?, Viral di TikTok

Lagu People telah dirilis Libianca pada 20 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya. Belakangan ini, lagu People milik Libianca viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu People - Libianca. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu People yang dipopulerkan oleh Libianca di dalam artikel ini.

Beberapa pengguna TikTok menggunakan lagu People untuk sound konten mereka.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu People - Libianca:

[Chorus]

                    C                  Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

          D                       D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

                 C

I walked in the room eyes are red

        Em

And I don't smoke banga

           D                       D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

[Verse]

             C                  Em

Nobody will know the paranoia oh

                         D                           D

Cuz I put a smile on my face. A facade you can never face

              C

And if you don't know me well well oh

          Em                             D

You won't see how buried I am inside my grave

           D

Inside my grave

[Chorus]

               C

Cuz you see people (people)

   Em                         D

People (people) don't really know you

                   D

They don't really know you

               C

Cuz you see people (people)

   Em                         D

They don't really know you

                   D

They don't really know you

                    C                  Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

          D                       D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

                 C

I walked in the room eyes are red

        Em

And I don't smoke banga

           D                       D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

[Verse]

           C

Oh holy father

          Em                         D

Oh holy father I did try for hold my head

              D

I say make you no leave me diko

          C

Oh holy father, Yeah

Em                     D

Oh, make you try fo understand

              D

Yahoo girl no dey for here

[Chorus]

               C

Cuz you see people (people)

   Em                         D

People (people) don't really know you

                   D

They don't really know you

               C

Cuz you see people (people)

   Em                         D

They don't really know you

                   D

They don't really know you

                    C                  Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

          D                       D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

                 C

I walked in the room eyes are red

        Em

And I don't smoke banga

           D                       D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

                    C                  Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

          D                       D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

                 C

I walked in the room eyes are red

        Em

And I don't smoke banga

           D                       D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

[Outro]

                    C                  Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

          D

Did you check on me?

