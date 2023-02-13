Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Car's Outside - James Arthur: You Say I'm Always Leavin'

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Car's Outside yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Car's Outside telah dirilis James Arthur pada 29 Juli 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Car's Outside - James Arthur:

[Intro]

|Em G |D C |

[Verse 1]

Em G D C

I'm packin' my bags that I didn't unpack the last time

Em G D C

I'm sayin' "see you again" so many times it's becomin' my tag line

Em G D C

But you know the truth, I'd rather hold you than try to catch this flight

Em G D C

So many things I'd rather say but for now it's goodbye

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7 Em D

You say I'm always leavin'

Am7 Am Em D

You, well you're sleepin' alone, but the

C A

The car's outside but I don't wanna go tonight

[Chorus]

G B

I'm not gettin' in the Addison Lee

Em C

Unless you pack your bags, you're comin' with me

G B Em

I'm tired of lovin' from afar, and never being where you are

C Cm

Close the windows, lock the doors, don't wanna leave you anymore

[Interlude]

|Em G |D C |

[Verse 2]

Em G D C

I'm starin' at the same four walls in a different hotel

Em G D C

It's an unfamiliar feelin', but I know it so well

Em G D C

Oh, but you know the truth, I'd rather hold you than this mobile in my hand

Em G D C

But I guess it'll do 'cause for you, I would run up my phone bill

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7 Em D

You say I'm always leavin'

Am7 Am Em D

You, when you need me the most, but the

C A

The car's outside but I don't wanna go tonight

[Chorus]

G B

I'm not gettin' in the Addison Lee

Em C

Unless you pack your bags, you're comin' with me

G B Em

I'm tired of lovin' from afar, and never being where you are

C

Close the windows, lock the doors, don't wanna leave you anymore

[Post-Chorus]

G B Em

Ooh-ooh, ah-ah, ooh-ooh, ah-ah

C

Ooh-ooh, aah, don't wanna leave you anymore

[Bridge]

Am7 Em D Am7

Oh, darling, all of the city lights never shine as bright as your eyes

Em D

I would trade them all for a minute more but the car's outside, and he's

C A

Called me twice but he's gonna have to wait tonight

[Chorus]

G B

I'm not gettin' in the Addison Lee

Em C

Unless you pack your bags, you're comin' with me

G B Em

I'm tired of lovin' from afar, and never being where you are

C

Close the windows, lock the doors, don't wanna leave you anymore

[Post-Chorus]

G B Em

Ooh-ooh, ah-ah, ooh-ooh, ah-ah

C G

Ooh-ooh, aah, no, I don't wanna leave you anymore

B

(Ooh-ooh, ah-ah) I don't wanna leave you

Em

(Ooh-ooh, ah-ah) I don't wanna leave you

C

(Ooh-ooh, ah-ah) I don't wanna leave you

Cm G

Don't wanna leave you anymore

Lirik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)