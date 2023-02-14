Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Power of Love - Celine Dion: Cause I'm Your Lady, and You Are My Man

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Power of Love dari Celine Dion.

Kunci gitar The Power of Love dari Celine Dion dapat dimainkan dengan chord dasar.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Power of Love - Celine Dion:

[ Capo 1 ]

      D                       G                                        Em
The whispers in the morning of lovers sleeping tight,
                            G                                             D
are rolling by like thunder now, as I look in your eyes.

                           G                                            Em
I hold on to your body and feel each move you make,
                                     C                          G                     D
your voice is warm and tender, a love that I could not forsake.

                          G                              C
Cause I'm your lady and you are my man,
                        Am             G                      D
whenever you reach for me, I'll do all that I can.

                                          G                                Em
Even though there may be times, it seems I'm far away
                       C                                   G                     D
Never wonder where I am, 'cause I am always by your side

                        G                                   C
Cause I'm your lady and you are my man,
                        Am            G                          D
whenever you reach for me, I'll do all that I can.

                             G                                                 C
We're heading for something, somewhere I've never been
                          Am                         C              D
Sometimes I am frightened, but I'm ready to learn
           C             G
Of the power of love

G C G

       D                             G         C             D                  Em    D\C
The sound of your heart beating, made it clear suddenly,
        D                  G     C   G        C              D
the feeling that I can't go on, is light-years away.

                            G                          C
Cause I'm your lady and you are my man,
                       Am               G                       D
whenever you reach for me, I'll do all that I can.

                              G                                                 C
We're heading for something, somewhere I've never been
                          Am                          C            D
Sometimes I am frightened, but I'm ready to learn
             C           G    Em
Of the power of love

        C           G     C
the power of love

