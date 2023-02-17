Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Scars - Keenan Te: So I'll Let You Hold Onto My Heart, Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Scars oleh Keenan Te yang belakangan ini viral di TikTok bahkan sebelum lagu ini dirilis secara resmi.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Scars yang dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te.
Lagu Scars telah dirilis keenan Te pada 17 Februari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Belakangan ini, lagu Scars viral di TikTok bahkan sebelum lagu ini dirilis secara resmi oleh Keenan Te.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Scars yang Dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te:
We're whispering in circles again
We're using different words, same meanings
You ask me if this love is worth the end (Ooh)
You know that I've been broken before
I know that you could break me more
My instinct is to run before my heart is torn
Try to hold my defences and hide behind my walls
But when I hold onto you, I can't help but let them fall
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars, ooh
We're sitting underneath streetlights
The neon yellow lights up your eyes
If this all crumbles down, at least we have tonight
So, I'll hold all these seconds, and memorise them all
'Cause when I hold onto you, I can't help but always fall
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars, ooh
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
Even if you tear me apart
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars
Baby, loving you's worth all the scars
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
