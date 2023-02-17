Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Scars - Keenan Te: So I'll Let You Hold Onto My Heart, Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Scars oleh Keenan Te yang belakangan ini viral di TikTok bahkan sebelum lagu ini dirilis secara resmi.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Scars - Keenan Te: So I'll Let You Hold Onto My Heart, Viral di TikTok
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Keenan Te
Keenan Te - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Scars oleh Keenan Te yang belakangan ini viral di TikTok bahkan sebelum lagu ini dirilis secara resmi. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Scars yang dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te.

Lagu Scars telah dirilis keenan Te pada 17 Februari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Belakangan ini, lagu Scars viral di TikTok bahkan sebelum lagu ini dirilis secara resmi oleh Keenan Te.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Scars yang Dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te:

We're whispering in circles again
We're using different words, same meanings
You ask me if this love is worth the end (Ooh)
You know that I've been broken before
I know that you could break me more
My instinct is to run before my heart is torn

Try to hold my defences and hide behind my walls
But when I hold onto you, I can't help but let them fall

So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars

Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars, ooh

We're sitting underneath streetlights
The neon yellow lights up your eyes
If this all crumbles down, at least we have tonight

So, I'll hold all these seconds, and memorise them all
'Cause when I hold onto you, I can't help but always fall

So I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars

Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars, ooh

So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
Even if you tear me apart
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars

Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars
Baby, loving you's worth all the scars

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
YouTube
TikTok
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review HUAWEI MatePad SE 10.4 Kids Edition, Tablet Ramah Anak Harga Rp 3 Jutaan

    Review HUAWEI MatePad SE 10.4 Kids Edition, Tablet Ramah Anak Harga Rp 3 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Rak Wastafel, Alat Makan Kering Tanpa Mebasahi Lantai

    5 Rekomendasi Rak Wastafel, Alat Makan Kering Tanpa Mebasahi Lantai

    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Lenovo Harga di Bawah Rp 10 Jutaan, Cocok untuk Pelajar dan Mahasiswa

    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Lenovo Harga di Bawah Rp 10 Jutaan, Cocok untuk Pelajar dan Mahasiswa

    Review THE ORIGINOTE Ceraluronic Essence Toner, Sejukkan Kulit Wajah dari Iritasi

    Review THE ORIGINOTE Ceraluronic Essence Toner, Sejukkan Kulit Wajah dari Iritasi

    5 Rekomendasi Powerbank 20000 mAh, Kapasitas Lega untuk Isi Ulang Daya

    5 Rekomendasi Powerbank 20000 mAh, Kapasitas Lega untuk Isi Ulang Daya

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH TERMURAH 400 JUTAAN DEKAT KIDS FUN JOGJA
    RUMAH TERMURAH 400 JUTAAN DEKAT KIDS FUN JOGJA
    Rp485.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    TERLARIS DI SEDAYU! RUMAH CANTIK HARGA SUBSIDI HANYA 100JUTAAN
    TERLARIS DI SEDAYU! RUMAH CANTIK HARGA SUBSIDI HANYA 100JUTAAN
    Rp175.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    High Bed Trailer Low Bed Trailer Mobile Substation
    High Bed Trailer Low Bed Trailer Mobile Substation
    Rp100.000.000
    Papua Barat, Sorong
    Low Bed Trailer High Bed Trailer Mobile Substation
    Low Bed Trailer High Bed Trailer Mobile Substation
    Rp100.000.000
    Sulawesi Selatan, Makassar
    Full Trailer Logging Trailer Dump Trailer Spesial Trailer
    Full Trailer Logging Trailer Dump Trailer Spesial Trailer
    Rp100.000.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan
    Dump Trailer Logging Trailer & Spesial Trailer Lainnya
    Dump Trailer Logging Trailer & Spesial Trailer Lainnya
    Rp100.000.000
    Sumatera Utara, Medan
    Logging Trailer Dump Trailer & Spesial Trailer Lainnya
    Logging Trailer Dump Trailer & Spesial Trailer Lainnya
    Rp100.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    HANYA DENGAN 300 JUTAAN BISA DAPAT RUMAH CANTIK DI PRAMBANAN
    HANYA DENGAN 300 JUTAAN BISA DAPAT RUMAH CANTIK DI PRAMBANAN
    Rp340.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah 5 menit Dekat Wisata Kampung Batu
    Rumah 5 menit Dekat Wisata Kampung Batu
    Rp160.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Antena Karawang, Ahli Pasang Antena TV Digital Karawang Jawa Barat
    Antena Karawang, Ahli Pasang Antena TV Digital Karawang Jawa Barat
    Rp600.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Kamera GoPro Hero 5 Bekas Normal Lancar Lengkap - Bogor
    Kamera GoPro Hero 5 Bekas Normal Lancar Lengkap - Bogor
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Kamera Canonet QL 17 Bekas Siap Pakai Normal - Depok
    Kamera Canonet QL 17 Bekas Siap Pakai Normal - Depok
    Rp1.200.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jam Tangan Spinnaker Hull Diver 5088-03 Bekas Like New Fullset Box - Jakarta Selatan
    Jam Tangan Spinnaker Hull Diver 5088-03 Bekas Like New Fullset Box - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp2.499.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Jam Tangan Seiko SRPD61k1 Fullset Bekas Normal Mulus - Denpasar
    Jam Tangan Seiko SRPD61k1 Fullset Bekas Normal Mulus - Denpasar
    Rp2.200.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Jam Tangan Proxima Unidive ProDiver 300m Homage 62mas Bekas Like New Fullset - Solo
    Jam Tangan Proxima Unidive ProDiver 300m Homage 62mas Bekas Like New Fullset - Solo
    Rp2.600.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Mobil Daihatsu Terios 1.5 TS Matic 2013 Bekas Terawat Pajak Hidup - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Daihatsu Terios 1.5 TS Matic 2013 Bekas Terawat Pajak Hidup - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp117.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Toyota Avanza E Upgrade G 2013 Manual Bekas Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Bogor
    Mobil Toyota Avanza E Upgrade G 2013 Manual Bekas Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Bogor
    Rp108.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Mobil Daihatsu Ayla X Matic AT 2013 Bekas Low KM Normal Pajak Baru - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Daihatsu Ayla X Matic AT 2013 Bekas Low KM Normal Pajak Baru - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp87.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Mitsubishi Xpander Exceed 2018 AT Bekas Siap Pakai Nominus Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Mobil Mitsubishi Xpander Exceed 2018 AT Bekas Siap Pakai Nominus Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Rp193.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Mobil Honda HRV E CVT 2015 Bekas Fullset Lengkap - Tasikmalaya
    Mobil Honda HRV E CVT 2015 Bekas Fullset Lengkap - Tasikmalaya
    Rp213.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Tasikmalaya
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan