Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snooze - SZA: I Can't Lose When I'm With You, Viral di TikTok
SZA telah merilis lagu Snooze pada Desember 2022, Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snooze yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snooze yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Snooze telah dirilis SZA pada Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snooze - SZA:
[Intro]
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
Ooh
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
I think I know
[Verse 1]
Dm7
I'll touch that fire for you
Em7 Fmaj7
I do that three, four times again, I testify for you
Fmaj7
I told that lie, I'd kill that bitch
Dm7 Em7
I do what all of them around you scared to do, I'm not
Fmaj7
Long as you juggin' out here for me, I got it
Dm7 Em7
Mobbin', schemin', lootin', hide your bodies
Fmaj7
Long as you dreamin' 'bout me, ain't no problem
Dm7 Em7
I don't got nobody, just with you right now
Fmaj7
Tell the truth, I look better under you
[Chorus]
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
I can't lose when I'm with you
Dm7
How can I snooze and miss the moment?
Em7
You just too important
Fmaj7
Nobody do body like you do
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
I can't lose when I'm with you
Dm7
I can't just snooze and miss the moment
Em7
You just too important
Fmaj7 Dm7
Nobody do body like you do, you do
[Verse 2]
Em7 Fmaj7
In a droptop ride with you, I feel like Scarface (Scarface)
Dm7
Like that white bitch with the bob, I'll be your main one (Your main one)
Em7 Fmaj7
Lеt's take this argument back up to my place (My placе)
Dm7
Sex remind you I'm nonviolent, I'm your day one (Day one)
Em7 Fmaj7
We ain't have shit yet, it was magic, yeah
Fmaj7
Smash and grab shit, yeah
Dm7
Nasty habits take a hold when you not here
Em7
Ain't a home when you not here
Fmaj7
Hard to grow when you not here, I'm sayin'
[Chorus]
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
I can't lose when I'm with you
Dm7
How can I snooze and miss the moment?
Em7
You just too important
Fmaj7
Nobody do body like you do
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
I can't lose when I'm with you
Dm7
I can't just snooze and miss the moment
Em7
You just too important
Fmaj7
Nobody do body like you do, you do
[Bridge]
Dm7
Main one ridin'
Em7 Fmaj7
How you frontin' on me and I'm the main one tryin'?
Dm7
How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin'?
Em7 Fmaj7
How you threatenin' to leave and I'm the main one cryin'?
Fmaj7
Just tryna be your everything
Dm7
Main one ridin'
Em7 Fmaj7
How you frontin' on me and I'm the main one tryin'?
Dm7
How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin'?
Em7 Fmaj7
How you threatenin' to leave and I'm the main one cryin'?
[Chorus]
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
I can't lose when I'm with you (Like you, like you)
Dm7
How can I snooze and miss the moment? (Like you)
Em7
You just too important
Fmaj7
Nobody do body like you do
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
I can't lose when I'm with you (Like you)
Dm7
I can't just snooze and miss the moment (Like you)
Em7
You just too important
Fmaj7 Dm7
Nobody do body like you do, you do
[Outro]
Em7 Fmaj7
Nah, nah, nah, nah
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
I think I know, woah
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
See, no, I can't lose, oh
Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7
I think I know, oh
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Shirt – SZA: Let You All In My Mental Got Me Looking Too Desperate
Musik Video:
(Tribunnews.com)