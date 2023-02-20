Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snooze - SZA: I Can't Lose When I'm With You, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snooze yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Snooze telah dirilis SZA pada Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snooze - SZA:

[Intro]

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

Ooh

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

I think I know

[Verse 1]

Dm7

I'll touch that fire for you

Em7 Fmaj7

I do that three, four times again, I testify for you

Fmaj7

I told that lie, I'd kill that bitch

Dm7 Em7

I do what all of them around you scared to do, I'm not

Fmaj7

Long as you juggin' out here for me, I got it

Dm7 Em7

Mobbin', schemin', lootin', hide your bodies

Fmaj7

Long as you dreamin' 'bout me, ain't no problem

Dm7 Em7

I don't got nobody, just with you right now

Fmaj7

Tell the truth, I look better under you

[Chorus]

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you

Dm7

How can I snooze and miss the moment?

Em7

You just too important

Fmaj7

Nobody do body like you do

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you

Dm7

I can't just snooze and miss the moment

Em7

You just too important

Fmaj7 Dm7

Nobody do body like you do, you do

[Verse 2]

Em7 Fmaj7

In a droptop ride with you, I feel like Scarface (Scarface)

Dm7

Like that white bitch with the bob, I'll be your main one (Your main one)

Em7 Fmaj7

Lеt's take this argument back up to my place (My placе)

Dm7

Sex remind you I'm nonviolent, I'm your day one (Day one)

Em7 Fmaj7

We ain't have shit yet, it was magic, yeah

Fmaj7

Smash and grab shit, yeah

Dm7

Nasty habits take a hold when you not here

Em7

Ain't a home when you not here

Fmaj7

Hard to grow when you not here, I'm sayin'

[Chorus]

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you

Dm7

How can I snooze and miss the moment?

Em7

You just too important

Fmaj7

Nobody do body like you do

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you

Dm7

I can't just snooze and miss the moment

Em7

You just too important

Fmaj7

Nobody do body like you do, you do

[Bridge]

Dm7

Main one ridin'

Em7 Fmaj7

How you frontin' on me and I'm the main one tryin'?

Dm7

How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin'?

Em7 Fmaj7

How you threatenin' to leave and I'm the main one cryin'?

Fmaj7

Just tryna be your everything

Dm7

Main one ridin'

Em7 Fmaj7

How you frontin' on me and I'm the main one tryin'?

Dm7

How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin'?

Em7 Fmaj7

How you threatenin' to leave and I'm the main one cryin'?

[Chorus]

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you (Like you, like you)

Dm7

How can I snooze and miss the moment? (Like you)

Em7

You just too important

Fmaj7

Nobody do body like you do

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you (Like you)

Dm7

I can't just snooze and miss the moment (Like you)

Em7

You just too important

Fmaj7 Dm7

Nobody do body like you do, you do

[Outro]

Em7 Fmaj7

Nah, nah, nah, nah

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

I think I know, woah

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

See, no, I can't lose, oh

Dm7 Em7 Fmaj7

I think I know, oh

