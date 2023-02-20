Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snooze - SZA: I Can't Lose When I'm With You, Viral di TikTok

SZA telah merilis lagu Snooze pada Desember 2022, Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snooze yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA.

SZA - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snooze yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snooze yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Snooze telah dirilis SZA pada Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snooze - SZA:

[Intro]

Dm7  Em7 Fmaj7

     Ooh

          Dm7  Em7 Fmaj7

I think I know

[Verse 1]

                Dm7

I'll touch that fire for you

            Em7                           Fmaj7

I do that three, four times again, I testify for you

            Fmaj7

I told that lie, I'd kill that bitch

          Dm7                              Em7

I do what all of them around you scared to do, I'm not

Fmaj7

Long as you juggin' out here for me, I got it

Dm7                       Em7

Mobbin', schemin', lootin', hide your bodies

Fmaj7

Long as you dreamin' 'bout me, ain't no problem

Dm7                           Em7

I don't got nobody, just with you right now

         Fmaj7

Tell the truth, I look better under you

[Chorus]

        Dm7  Em7           Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you

           Dm7

How can I snooze and miss the moment?

Em7

You just too important

  Fmaj7

Nobody do body like you do

        Dm7  Em7           Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you

              Dm7

I can't just snooze and miss the moment

Em7

You just too important

Fmaj7                              Dm7

Nobody do body like you do, you do

[Verse 2]

                       Em7                         Fmaj7

In a droptop ride with you, I feel like Scarface (Scarface)

                                                                Dm7

Like that white bitch with the bob, I'll be your main one (Your main one)

                    Em7                       Fmaj7

Lеt's take this argument back up to my place (My placе)

                                                 Dm7

Sex remind you I'm nonviolent, I'm your day one (Day one)

                   Em7                Fmaj7

We ain't have shit yet, it was magic, yeah

                     Fmaj7

Smash and grab shit, yeah

                    Dm7

Nasty habits take a hold when you not here

        Em7

Ain't a home when you not here

         Fmaj7

Hard to grow when you not here, I'm sayin'

[Chorus]

        Dm7  Em7           Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you

           Dm7

How can I snooze and miss the moment?

Em7

You just too important

  Fmaj7

Nobody do body like you do

        Dm7  Em7           Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you

              Dm7

I can't just snooze and miss the moment

Em7

You just too important

 Fmaj7

Nobody do body like you do, you do

[Bridge]

Dm7

Main one ridin'

    Em7                            Fmaj7

How you frontin' on me and I'm the main one tryin'?

                                   Dm7

How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin'?

    Em7                                  Fmaj7

How you threatenin' to leave and I'm the main one cryin'?

Fmaj7

Just tryna be your everything

Dm7

Main one ridin'

    Em7                            Fmaj7

How you frontin' on me and I'm the main one tryin'?

                                   Dm7

How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin'?

    Em7                                  Fmaj7

How you threatenin' to leave and I'm the main one cryin'?

[Chorus]

        Dm7  Em7           Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you (Like you, like you)

           Dm7

How can I snooze and miss the moment? (Like you)

Em7

You just too important

  Fmaj7

Nobody do body like you do

        Dm7  Em7           Fmaj7

I can't lose when I'm with you (Like you)

              Dm7

I can't just snooze and miss the moment (Like you)

Em7

You just too important

 Fmaj7                            Dm7

Nobody do body like you do, you do

[Outro]

Em7            Fmaj7

Nah, nah, nah, nah

          Dm7   Em7  Fmaj7

I think I know, woah

     Dm7               Em7 Fmaj7

See, no, I can't lose, oh

          Dm7   Em7 Fmaj7

I think I know, oh

