Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo: Well, I Hope I Was Your Favorite Crime
Lagu Favorite Crime telah dirilis Olivia Rodrigo pada 21 Mei 2021. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Crime yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo:
[Verse 1]
G
Know that I loved you so bad
G
I let you treat me like that
Em
I was your willing accomplice, honey
G
And I watched as you fled the scene
G
Doe-eyed as you buried me
Em
One heart broke, four hands bloody
[Chorus]
D
The things I did
Cmaj7
Just so I could call you mine
D
The things you did
Cmaj7
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime
[Verse 2]
G
You used me as an alibi
G
I crossed my heart as you crossed the line
Em
And I defended you to all my friends
G
And now every time a siren sounds
G
I wonder if you're around
Em
Cuz you know that I'd do it all again
[Chorus]
D
Oh, the things I did
Cmaj7
Just so I could call you mine
D
The things you did
Cmaj7
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime
[Bridge]
Am
It's bittersweet to think about the damage that we do
Em D
Cuz I was going down, but I was doing it with you
Am
Yeah, everything we broke and all the trouble that we made
Em D Cmaj7 G
But I say that I hate you with a smile on my face
Cmaj7 G
Oh, look what we became
[Chorus]
D
Oh, the things I did
Cmaj7
Just so I could call you mine
D
Oh, the things you did
Cmaj7
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime
[Outro]
G
Your favorite crime
Em
Your favorite crime
N.C.
Cuz baby, you were mine
