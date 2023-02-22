Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo: Well, I Hope I Was Your Favorite Crime

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Crime yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Favorite Crime telah dirilis Olivia Rodrigo pada 21 Mei 2021.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo:

[Verse 1]

G

Know that I loved you so bad

G

I let you treat me like that

Em

I was your willing accomplice, honey

G

And I watched as you fled the scene

G

Doe-eyed as you buried me

Em

One heart broke, four hands bloody

[Chorus]

D

The things I did

Cmaj7

Just so I could call you mine

D

The things you did

Cmaj7

Well, I hope I was your favorite crime



[Verse 2]

G

You used me as an alibi

G

I crossed my heart as you crossed the line

Em

And I defended you to all my friends

G

And now every time a siren sounds

G

I wonder if you're around

Em

Cuz you know that I'd do it all again



[Chorus]

D

Oh, the things I did

Cmaj7

Just so I could call you mine

D

The things you did

Cmaj7

Well, I hope I was your favorite crime



[Bridge]

Am

It's bittersweet to think about the damage that we do

Em D

Cuz I was going down, but I was doing it with you

Am

Yeah, everything we broke and all the trouble that we made

Em D Cmaj7 G

But I say that I hate you with a smile on my face

Cmaj7 G

Oh, look what we became



[Chorus]

D

Oh, the things I did

Cmaj7

Just so I could call you mine

D

Oh, the things you did

Cmaj7

Well, I hope I was your favorite crime



[Outro]

G

Your favorite crime

Em

Your favorite crime

N.C.

Cuz baby, you were mine

Musik Video:

