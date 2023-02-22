Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo: Well, I Hope I Was Your Favorite Crime

Lagu Favorite Crime telah dirilis Olivia Rodrigo pada 21 Mei 2021. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]

 G

Know that I loved you so bad

G

I let you treat me like that

Em

I was your willing accomplice, honey

    G

And I watched as you fled the scene

 G

Doe-eyed as you buried me

Em

One heart broke, four hands bloody

[Chorus]
              D
The things I did
                         Cmaj7
Just so I could call you mine
                D
The things you did
                                 Cmaj7
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime

[Verse 2]
G
You used me as an alibi
G
I crossed my heart as you crossed the line
    Em
And I defended you to all my friends
         G
And now every time a siren sounds
G
I wonder if you're around
    Em
Cuz you know that I'd do it all again

[Chorus]
                  D
Oh, the things I did
                         Cmaj7
Just so I could call you mine
                D
The things you did
                                 Cmaj7
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime

[Bridge]
      Am
It's bittersweet to think about the damage that we do
    Em                            D
Cuz I was going down, but I was doing it with you
        Am
Yeah, everything we broke and all the trouble that we made
    Em                            D         Cmaj7 G
But I say that I hate you with a smile on my face
                 Cmaj7 G
Oh, look what we became

[Chorus]
                  D
Oh, the things I did
                         Cmaj7
Just so I could call you mine
                D
Oh, the things you did
                                 Cmaj7
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime

[Outro]
                G
Your favorite crime
               Em
Your favorite crime
                   N.C.
Cuz baby, you were mine

