Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga: Know You Think You're Special

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Boys Boys Boys yang dipopulerkan oleh Lady Gaga berikut ini.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga: Know You Think You're Special
JIM WATSON / AFP
Lady Gaga tampil di hadapan calon presiden dari Partai Demokrat Joe Biden saat Drive-In Rally di Heinz Field di Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pada 2 November 2020. - Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Boys Boys Boys yang dipopulerkan oleh Lady Gaga berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Boys Boys Boys yang dipopulerkan oleh Lady Gaga berikut ini.

Lagu Boys Boys Boys dirilis pada 31 Juli 2018 yang lalu.

Video musik Boys Boys Boys di YouTube Lady Gaga telah diputar sebanyak 1,7 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga:

Hey there, sugar baby, saw you twice at the pop show
You taste just like glitter mixed with rock 'n' roll
I like you a lot, lot, think you're really hot, hot
Know you think you're special when we dance real crazy
Glam-ophonic, electronic, disco, baby
I like you a lot, lot, all we want is hot, hot

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga, Viral di TikTok: Ill Dance, Dance, Dance

Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)

Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh
Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh

Baby is a bad boy with some retro sneakers
Let's go see The Killers and make out in the bleachers
I like you a lot, lot, think you're really hot, hot
Let's go to the party, heard our buddy's the DJ
Don't forget my lipstick, I left it in your ashtray
I like you a lot, lot, all we want is hot, hot

Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)
Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)

I'm not loose, I like to party, let's get lost in your Ferrari
Not psychotic or dramatic, I like boys and that is that, it's
Love it when you call me legs, in the morning buy me eggs
Watch your heart when we're together, boys like you love me forever

Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh
Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh
Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh
Oh, whoa-oh, uh, uh

Baca juga: Film Joker 2 Tayang 4 Oktober 2024, Lady Gaga Dikabarkan akan Jadi Harley Quinn

Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)
Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)
Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)

Terjemahan Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga:

Hei, sugar baby, melihatmu dua kali di acara pop
Kamu rasanya seperti glitter dicampur dengan rock 'n' roll
Aku sangat menyukaimu, banyak, pikir kamu sangat seksi, panas
Tahu kamu pikir kamu spesial saat kita menari sangat gila
Glam-ofonic, elektronik, disko, sayang Aku
sangat menyukaimu, banyak, yang kami inginkan panas, panas

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Lady Gaga
YouTube
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Tips Mempercepat Loading WhatsApp Web, Gunakan Browser Terbaru hingga Bersihkan Cache

    5 Tips Mempercepat Loading WhatsApp Web, Gunakan Browser Terbaru hingga Bersihkan Cache

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone di Bawah Rp 3 Jutaan, Harga Terjangkau Performa Andalan

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone di Bawah Rp 3 Jutaan, Harga Terjangkau Performa Andalan

    5 Rekomendasi Talenan Anti-slip, Tidak Licin dan Nyaman Dipakai

    5 Rekomendasi Talenan Anti-slip, Tidak Licin dan Nyaman Dipakai

    Review HMNS Perfume Farhampton, Parfum Pria dengan Wangi Aromatic dan Spicy, Bikin Percaya Diri

    Review HMNS Perfume Farhampton, Parfum Pria dengan Wangi Aromatic dan Spicy, Bikin Percaya Diri

    Harga Terjangkau, 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming SADES Mulai Rp 100 Ribuan

    Harga Terjangkau, 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming SADES Mulai Rp 100 Ribuan

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Rumah 2 Lantai Tipe 60/72 Sertifikat SHM IMB Lokasi Cibinong - Bogor
    Dijual Rumah 2 Lantai Tipe 60/72 Sertifikat SHM IMB Lokasi Cibinong - Bogor
    Rp677.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Motor Honda PCX ABS 2022 Bekas Low KM Like New Normal Mulus Jarang Pakai - Tangerang
    Motor Honda PCX ABS 2022 Bekas Low KM Like New Normal Mulus Jarang Pakai - Tangerang
    Rp34.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Motor Honda All New Scoopy Stylish 2020 Bekas Normal Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Motor Honda All New Scoopy Stylish 2020 Bekas Normal Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Rp18.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Kamera DSLR Canon 1300D Wifi Fullset Box Bekas Mulus Normal - Boyolali
    Kamera DSLR Canon 1300D Wifi Fullset Box Bekas Mulus Normal - Boyolali
    Rp3.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Boyolali
    Mesin Baglog Jamur Manual Termurah di malang
    Mesin Baglog Jamur Manual Termurah di malang
    Rp5.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Kamera DSLR Canon EOS 4000D Kit 18-55mm IS II Bekas Mulus Normal - Depok
    Kamera DSLR Canon EOS 4000D Kit 18-55mm IS II Bekas Mulus Normal - Depok
    Rp3.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Distributor Rubber Fender V 300 x 1500 Polewali Mandar
    Distributor Rubber Fender V 300 x 1500 Polewali Mandar
    Rp1.000.000
    Sulawesi Barat, Polewali Mandar
    Ahli Pasang Penangkal Petir Paket KURN Radius 85 meter murah & bergaransi
    Ahli Pasang Penangkal Petir Paket KURN Radius 85 meter murah & bergaransi
    Rp8.300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mitsubishi Jakarta Selatan
    Mitsubishi Jakarta Selatan
    Rp285.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Dengan Harga Terjangkau di Dekat Swiss-Belresort Pecatu Indah Resort Bali
    Rumah Dengan Harga Terjangkau di Dekat Swiss-Belresort Pecatu Indah Resort Bali
    Rp695.000.000
    Bali, Badung
    Sepeda MTB Polygon Xtrada 8 Seri Tertinggi 11 Speed Ukuran 27.5 Frame S Bekas Like New - Surabaya
    Sepeda MTB Polygon Xtrada 8 Seri Tertinggi 11 Speed Ukuran 27.5 Frame S Bekas Like New - Surabaya
    Rp6.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    WA 0819-1129-2892 Paket Catering Gedung Pernikahan Di Bekasi Dungus Cariang Bandung
    WA 0819-1129-2892 Paket Catering Gedung Pernikahan Di Bekasi Dungus Cariang Bandung
    Rp6.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Obat Penurun Panas Anak Yang Bagus Alami : British Propolis Green di Blitar
    Obat Penurun Panas Anak Yang Bagus Alami : British Propolis Green di Blitar
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Jasa Renovasi Rumah Terdekat Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Jasa Renovasi Rumah Terdekat Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar Kota
    Sepeda Element FRC 38 Hybrid Bekas Mulus Normal Like New - Tangerang
    Sepeda Element FRC 38 Hybrid Bekas Mulus Normal Like New - Tangerang
    Rp1.999.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Sepatu Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High Blue Suede Size US 8.5 / EUR 42 USED - Bekasi
    Sepatu Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High Blue Suede Size US 8.5 / EUR 42 USED - Bekasi
    Rp850.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    TUKANG PASANG WALLPAPER CUSTOM TEMA RAMADHAN DI KLOJEN
    TUKANG PASANG WALLPAPER CUSTOM TEMA RAMADHAN DI KLOJEN
    Rp190.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Sepatu Sneakers Nike Air Max 1/97 Sean Wotherspoom VNDS Terawat - Yogyakarta
    Sepatu Sneakers Nike Air Max 1/97 Sean Wotherspoom VNDS Terawat - Yogyakarta
    Rp9.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Buket Bunga Anniversary Di Pasuruan
    Buket Bunga Anniversary Di Pasuruan
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    BANJIR PELANGGAN! NANDA CAKE & BAKRY
    BANJIR PELANGGAN! NANDA CAKE & BAKRY
    Rp14.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan