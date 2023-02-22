Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga: Know You Think You're Special
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Boys Boys Boys yang dipopulerkan oleh Lady Gaga berikut ini.
Lagu Boys Boys Boys dirilis pada 31 Juli 2018 yang lalu.
Video musik Boys Boys Boys di YouTube Lady Gaga telah diputar sebanyak 1,7 juta kali.
Lirik Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga:
Hey there, sugar baby, saw you twice at the pop show
You taste just like glitter mixed with rock 'n' roll
I like you a lot, lot, think you're really hot, hot
Know you think you're special when we dance real crazy
Glam-ophonic, electronic, disco, baby
I like you a lot, lot, all we want is hot, hot
Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)
Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh
Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh
Baby is a bad boy with some retro sneakers
Let's go see The Killers and make out in the bleachers
I like you a lot, lot, think you're really hot, hot
Let's go to the party, heard our buddy's the DJ
Don't forget my lipstick, I left it in your ashtray
I like you a lot, lot, all we want is hot, hot
Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)
Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)
I'm not loose, I like to party, let's get lost in your Ferrari
Not psychotic or dramatic, I like boys and that is that, it's
Love it when you call me legs, in the morning buy me eggs
Watch your heart when we're together, boys like you love me forever
Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh
Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh
Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh
Oh, whoa-oh, uh, uh
Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)
Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)
Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)
Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)
Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim
And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)
Terjemahan Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga:
Hei, sugar baby, melihatmu dua kali di acara pop
Kamu rasanya seperti glitter dicampur dengan rock 'n' roll
Aku sangat menyukaimu, banyak, pikir kamu sangat seksi, panas
Tahu kamu pikir kamu spesial saat kita menari sangat gila
Glam-ofonic, elektronik, disko, sayang Aku
sangat menyukaimu, banyak, yang kami inginkan panas, panas
