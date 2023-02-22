Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga: Know You Think You're Special

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Boys Boys Boys yang dipopulerkan oleh Lady Gaga berikut ini.

Lagu Boys Boys Boys dirilis pada 31 Juli 2018 yang lalu.

Video musik Boys Boys Boys di YouTube Lady Gaga telah diputar sebanyak 1,7 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga:

Hey there, sugar baby, saw you twice at the pop show

You taste just like glitter mixed with rock 'n' roll

I like you a lot, lot, think you're really hot, hot

Know you think you're special when we dance real crazy

Glam-ophonic, electronic, disco, baby

I like you a lot, lot, all we want is hot, hot

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga, Viral di TikTok: Ill Dance, Dance, Dance

Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)

Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)

Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim

And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)

Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh

Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh

Baby is a bad boy with some retro sneakers

Let's go see The Killers and make out in the bleachers

I like you a lot, lot, think you're really hot, hot

Let's go to the party, heard our buddy's the DJ

Don't forget my lipstick, I left it in your ashtray

I like you a lot, lot, all we want is hot, hot

Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)

Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)

Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim

And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)

Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)

Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)

Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim

And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)

I'm not loose, I like to party, let's get lost in your Ferrari

Not psychotic or dramatic, I like boys and that is that, it's

Love it when you call me legs, in the morning buy me eggs

Watch your heart when we're together, boys like you love me forever

Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh

Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh

Oh, whoa-oh-whoa-oh

Oh, whoa-oh, uh, uh

Baca juga: Film Joker 2 Tayang 4 Oktober 2024, Lady Gaga Dikabarkan akan Jadi Harley Quinn

Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)

Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)

Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim

And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)

Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)

Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)

Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim

And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)

Boys, boys, boys (We like boys in cars)

Boys, boys, boys (Buy us drinks in bars)

Boys, boys, boys with hairspray and denim

And boys, boys, boys (We love them, we love them!)

Terjemahan Lagu Boys Boys Boys - Lady Gaga:

Hei, sugar baby, melihatmu dua kali di acara pop

Kamu rasanya seperti glitter dicampur dengan rock 'n' roll

Aku sangat menyukaimu, banyak, pikir kamu sangat seksi, panas

Tahu kamu pikir kamu spesial saat kita menari sangat gila

Glam-ofonic, elektronik, disko, sayang Aku

sangat menyukaimu, banyak, yang kami inginkan panas, panas