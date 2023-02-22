Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Internet Crush - Jeremy Zucker: You're My Internet Crush

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Internet Crush yang dinyanyikan oleh Jeremy Zucker.

Lagu Internet Crush dirilis melalui label Matador Records dan Republic Records pada 10 Februari 2023

Musik video lagu Internet Crush juga diunggah di YouTube Jeremy Zucker pada 14 Februari 2023.

Lirik Lagu Internet Crush - Jeremy Zucker:

How does one keep in touch?

You're my internet crush

So many sides of love

This one's gonna be rough

I'm still here driving blind

You're more than my virtual valentine

The earth can't keep us tied

You're still in the back of my mind

Call me greedy

When I'm just needy

You're the best and worst part of my day

Before you tell me

That it's unhealthy

Will they give me something better, babe?

I'm still here driving blind

You're more than my virtual valentine

The earth cant keep us tied

You're still in the back of my mind

You're the only one I've figured out

Who's not yet against me

And the scale and scheme of everything

I don't know where our ends meet

And there's still a lonely part of me

That never wants to let go

Till you're standing right in front of me

And you say why don't we go home

So we walk into the living room

But I'm stuck in my apartment

Trying to sort through every memory

While I wonder where my heart went

There's not much left to complain about

So I'm not afraid of nothing

I get that there's no one else

But how could I blame myself

I'm still here driving blind

You're more than my virtual valentine

The earth cant keep us tied

You're still in the back of my mind

How does one keep in touch?

You're my internet crush

Terjemahan Lagu Internet Crush - Jeremy Zucker:

Bagaimana seseorang tetap berhubungan?

Anda naksir internet saya

Begitu banyak sisi cinta

Yang ini akan menjadi kasar