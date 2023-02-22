Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Internet Crush - Jeremy Zucker: You're My Internet Crush
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Internet Crush yang dinyanyikan oleh Jeremy Zucker dan telah dirilis pada 10 Februari 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Internet Crush yang dinyanyikan oleh Jeremy Zucker.
Lagu Internet Crush dirilis melalui label Matador Records dan Republic Records pada 10 Februari 2023
Musik video lagu Internet Crush juga diunggah di YouTube Jeremy Zucker pada 14 Februari 2023.
Lirik Lagu Internet Crush - Jeremy Zucker:
How does one keep in touch?
You're my internet crush
So many sides of love
This one's gonna be rough
I'm still here driving blind
You're more than my virtual valentine
The earth can't keep us tied
You're still in the back of my mind
Call me greedy
When I'm just needy
You're the best and worst part of my day
Before you tell me
That it's unhealthy
Will they give me something better, babe?
I'm still here driving blind
You're more than my virtual valentine
The earth cant keep us tied
You're still in the back of my mind
You're the only one I've figured out
Who's not yet against me
And the scale and scheme of everything
I don't know where our ends meet
And there's still a lonely part of me
That never wants to let go
Till you're standing right in front of me
And you say why don't we go home
So we walk into the living room
But I'm stuck in my apartment
Trying to sort through every memory
While I wonder where my heart went
There's not much left to complain about
So I'm not afraid of nothing
I get that there's no one else
But how could I blame myself
I'm still here driving blind
You're more than my virtual valentine
The earth cant keep us tied
You're still in the back of my mind
How does one keep in touch?
You're my internet crush
Terjemahan Lagu Internet Crush - Jeremy Zucker:
Bagaimana seseorang tetap berhubungan?
Anda naksir internet saya
Begitu banyak sisi cinta
Yang ini akan menjadi kasar
