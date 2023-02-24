Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me to Your Heart - MLTR
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me to Your Heart yang dinyanyikan grup musik Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR).
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me to Your Heart yang dinyanyikan grup musik Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR).
Lagu Take Me to Your Heart dirilis pada 1991.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me to Your Heart - MLTR :
intro
F Dm Bb C F
verse 1
F
hiding from the rain and snow
Dm
trying to forget but i won’t let go
Bb
looking at A crowded street
C
listening to my own heart beat
Dm Am Bb F
so many people all around the world
Dm Am Gm C
tell me where do i find someone like you girl
( chorus )
F Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb C
give me your hand before i’m old
F Dm
show me what love is - haven’t got A clue
Bb C
show me that wonders can be true
Am Dm
they say nothing lasts forever
Gm C
we’re only here today
Am Dm
love is now or never
Gm C
bring me far away
F Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb C
give me your hand and hold me
F Dm
show me what love is - be my guiding star
Bb F
it’s easy take me to your heart
interlude
F C Bb C Dm Am Bb baaug F
verse
F
standing on A mountain high
Dm
looking at the moon through A clear blue sky
Bb
i should go and see some friends
C
but they don’t really comprehend
Dm Am Bb C
don’t need too much talking without saying anything
Dm Am Gm C
all i need is someone who makes me wanna sing
( chorus )
F Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb C
give me your hand before i’m old
F Dm
show me what love is - haven’t got A clue
Bb C
show me that wonders can be true
Am Dm
they say nothing lasts forever
Gm C
we’re only here today
Am Dm
love is now or never
Gm C
bring me far away
F Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb C
give me your hand and hold me
F Dm
show me what love is - be my guiding star
Bb F
it’s easy take me to your heart
F Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb C
give me your hand and hold me
F Dm
show me what love is - be my guiding star
Bb F
it’s easy take me to your heart
