TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me to Your Heart yang dinyanyikan grup musik Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR).

Lagu Take Me to Your Heart dirilis pada 1991.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me to Your Heart - MLTR :



intro



F Dm Bb C F



verse 1



F

hiding from the rain and snow

Dm

trying to forget but i won’t let go

Bb

looking at A crowded street

C

listening to my own heart beat



Dm Am Bb F

so many people all around the world

Dm Am Gm C

tell me where do i find someone like you girl



( chorus )

F Dm

take me to your heart take me to your soul

Bb C

give me your hand before i’m old

F Dm

show me what love is - haven’t got A clue

Bb C

show me that wonders can be true



Am Dm

they say nothing lasts forever

Gm C

we’re only here today

Am Dm

love is now or never

Gm C

bring me far away



F Dm

take me to your heart take me to your soul

Bb C

give me your hand and hold me

F Dm

show me what love is - be my guiding star

Bb F

it’s easy take me to your heart



interlude

F C Bb C Dm Am Bb baaug F



verse



F

standing on A mountain high

Dm

looking at the moon through A clear blue sky

Bb

i should go and see some friends

C

but they don’t really comprehend

Dm Am Bb C

don’t need too much talking without saying anything

Dm Am Gm C

all i need is someone who makes me wanna sing



( chorus )

F Dm

take me to your heart take me to your soul

Bb C

give me your hand before i’m old

F Dm

show me what love is - haven’t got A clue

Bb C

show me that wonders can be true



Am Dm

they say nothing lasts forever

Gm C

we’re only here today

Am Dm

love is now or never

Gm C

bring me far away



F Dm

take me to your heart take me to your soul

Bb C

give me your hand and hold me

F Dm

show me what love is - be my guiding star

Bb F

it’s easy take me to your heart



F Dm

take me to your heart take me to your soul

Bb C

give me your hand and hold me

F Dm

show me what love is - be my guiding star

Bb F

it’s easy take me to your heart

