Inilah Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me to Your Heart - MLTR. 

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me to Your Heart yang dinyanyikan grup musik Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR).

Lagu Take Me to Your Heart dirilis pada 1991.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me to Your Heart - MLTR :

intro

F Dm Bb C F

verse 1

F
hiding from the rain and snow
            Dm
trying to forget but i won’t let go
Bb
looking at A crowded street
C
listening to my own heart beat

Dm        Am      Bb           F
so many people all around the world
Dm               Am       Gm            C
tell me where do i find someone like you girl

 ( chorus )  
                 F               Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb                           C
give me your hand before i’m old
               F                  Dm
show me what love is  -  haven’t got A clue
              Bb            C
show me that wonders can be true

           Am            Dm
they say nothing lasts forever
      Gm         C
we’re only here today
Am            Dm
love is now or never
Gm           C
bring me far away

                 F                Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb                        C
give me your hand and hold me
              F               Dm
show me what love is  -  be my guiding star
         Bb                  F
it’s easy take me to your heart

interlude
F C Bb C Dm Am Bb baaug F

verse 

F
standing on A mountain high
              Dm
looking at the moon through A clear blue sky
Bb
i should go and see some friends
C
but they don’t really comprehend
Dm                      Am           Bb       C
don’t need too much talking without saying anything
Dm               Am         Gm             C
all i need is someone who makes me wanna sing

 ( chorus ) 
                 F               Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb                           C
give me your hand before i’m old
               F                  Dm
show me what love is  -  haven’t got A clue
              Bb            C
show me that wonders can be true

           Am            Dm
they say nothing lasts forever
      Gm         C
we’re only here today
Am            Dm
love is now or never
Gm           C
bring me far away

                 F                Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb                        C
give me your hand and hold me
              F               Dm
show me what love is  -  be my guiding star
         Bb                  F
it’s easy take me to your heart

                 F                Dm
take me to your heart take me to your soul
Bb                        C
give me your hand and hold me
              F               Dm
show me what love is  -  be my guiding star
         Bb                  F
it’s easy take me to your heart

