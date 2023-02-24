Chord Gitar
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar As Long As You Love Me - Backstreet Boys: I Don't Care Who You Are
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu As Long As You Love Me dari grup Backstreet Boys. I don't care who you are.
Penulis:
Wahyu Gilang Putranto
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu As Long As You Love Me dari grup vokal asal Amerika Serikat, Backstreet Boys.
[Intro]
F C Am G
As long as you love me
[Verse 1]
Am F
Although loneliness has always been a friend of mine
G C G/B
I'm leavin' my life in your hands
Am F
People say I'm crazy and that I am blind
G C G/B
Risking it all in a glance
Am F
And how you got me blind is still a mystery
G C G/B
I can't get you out of my head
Am F
Don't care what is written in your history
G C
As long as you're here with me
[Chorus 1]
F
I don't care who you are
C
Where you're from
Am
What you did
G
As long as you love me
F
Who you are
C
Where you're from
Am
Don't care what you did
G
As long as you love me
[Verse 2]
Am F
Every little thing that you have said and done
G C G/B
Feels like it's deep within me
Am F
Doesn't really matter if you're on the run
G C G/B
It seems like we're meant to be
[Chorus]
F
I don't care who you are (who you are)
C
Where you're from (where you're from)
Am
What you did
G
As long as you love me (I don't know)
F
Who you are (who you are)
C
Where you're from (where you're from)
Am/F Am/E
Don't care what you did
G/D G/C G/B
As long as you love me (yeah)
F C Am G
F C Am Am/E E
[Bridge]
Am C
I've tried to hide it so that no one knows
F
But I guess it shows
F G
When you look into my eyes
Am C
What you did and where you're comin from
F#-7b5 Fma7 G F C Am G
I don't care, as long as you love me, baby
(Tribunnews.com)