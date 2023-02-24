Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar As Long As You Love Me - Backstreet Boys: I Don't Care Who You Are

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu As Long As You Love Me dari grup vokal asal Amerika Serikat, Backstreet Boys.

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar As Long As You Love Me - Backstreet Boys:

[Intro]

F C Am G

As long as you love me

[Verse 1]

Am F

Although loneliness has always been a friend of mine

G C G/B

I'm leavin' my life in your hands

Am F

People say I'm crazy and that I am blind

G C G/B

Risking it all in a glance

Am F

And how you got me blind is still a mystery

G C G/B

I can't get you out of my head

Am F

Don't care what is written in your history

G C

As long as you're here with me

[Chorus 1]

F

I don't care who you are

C

Where you're from

Am

What you did

G

As long as you love me

F

Who you are

C

Where you're from

Am

Don't care what you did

G

As long as you love me

[Verse 2]

Am F

Every little thing that you have said and done

G C G/B

Feels like it's deep within me

Am F

Doesn't really matter if you're on the run

G C G/B

It seems like we're meant to be

[Chorus]

F

I don't care who you are (who you are)

C

Where you're from (where you're from)

Am

What you did

G

As long as you love me (I don't know)

F

Who you are (who you are)

C

Where you're from (where you're from)

Am/F Am/E

Don't care what you did

G/D G/C G/B

As long as you love me (yeah)

F C Am G

F C Am Am/E E

[Bridge]

Am C

I've tried to hide it so that no one knows

F

But I guess it shows

F G

When you look into my eyes

Am C

What you did and where you're comin from

F#-7b5 Fma7 G F C Am G

I don't care, as long as you love me, baby

