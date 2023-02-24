Breaking News:
Dampak Kerusuhan di Wamena: 10 Orang Meninggal, 18 Luka-luka, 2 Ruko dan 13 Rumah Terbakar

Chord Gitar

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar As Long As You Love Me - Backstreet Boys: I Don't Care Who You Are

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu As Long As You Love Me dari grup Backstreet Boys. I don't care who you are.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar As Long As You Love Me - Backstreet Boys: I Don't Care Who You Are
Tribunnews/JEPRIMA
Backstreet Boys saat tampil di JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, 2019 lalu. Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar As Long As You Love Me - Backstreet Boys 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu As Long As You Love Me dari grup vokal asal Amerika Serikat, Backstreet Boys.

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar As Long As You Love Me - Backstreet Boys

[Intro]

F C Am G
As long as you love me

[Verse 1]

              Am                                         F
Although loneliness has always been a friend of mine
     G                                C             G/B
I'm leavin' my life in your hands
Am                                        F
People say I'm crazy and that I am blind
G                        C                   G/B
Risking it all in a glance
       Am                                          F
And how you got me blind is still a mystery
  G                                  C             G/B
I can't get you out of my head
Am                                               F
Don't care what is written in your history
        G                 C
As long as you're here with me

[Chorus 1]

                  F
I don't care who you are
    C
Where you're from
    Am
What you did
         G
As long as you love me
     F
Who you are
     C
Where you're from
                    Am
Don't care what you did
         G
As long as you love me

[Verse 2]

          Am                                        F
Every little thing that you have said and done
      G                                C            G/B
Feels like it's deep within me
Am                                       F
Doesn't really matter if you're on the run
G                           C                 G/B
It seems like we're meant to be

[Chorus]

                       F
I don't care who you are (who you are)
     C
Where you're from (where you're from)
   Am
What you did
        G
As long as you love me (I don't know)
     F
Who you are (who you are)
    C
Where you're from (where you're from)
                      Am/F        Am/E
Don't care what you did
         G/D           G/C     G/B
As long as you love me (yeah)

F C Am G
F C Am Am/E E

[Bridge]

Am                                          C
       I've tried to hide it so that no one knows
        F
But I guess it shows
                F        G
When you look into my eyes
Am                                                 C
      What you did and where you're comin from
           F#-7b5 Fma7          G                F   C Am G
I don't care, as long as you love me, baby

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
As Long As You Love Me
Backstreet Boys
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Harga di Bawah Rp 5 Jutaan, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Murah untuk Anak Sekolah

    Harga di Bawah Rp 5 Jutaan, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Murah untuk Anak Sekolah

    Berpotensi Dukung Server Perkantoran, Ini 5 Rekomendasi UPS Berkualitas

    Berpotensi Dukung Server Perkantoran, Ini 5 Rekomendasi UPS Berkualitas

    Aktris Sharena Delon Bocorkan Rahasia Dapat Banyak Cuan Tanpa Perlu Keluar Rumah

    Aktris Sharena Delon Bocorkan Rahasia Dapat Banyak Cuan Tanpa Perlu Keluar Rumah

    Review TWS FOOMEE FT102, Tawarkan Fitur Peredam Kebisingan dengan Kestabilan Koneksi

    Review TWS FOOMEE FT102, Tawarkan Fitur Peredam Kebisingan dengan Kestabilan Koneksi

    Review CRYSTALLURE Precious All Day Corrective Concealer, Ampuh Samarkan Noda di Wajah

    Review CRYSTALLURE Precious All Day Corrective Concealer, Ampuh Samarkan Noda di Wajah

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH VILLA 2 LANTAI SAMPING PONPES THURSINA IIBS MALANG
    RUMAH VILLA 2 LANTAI SAMPING PONPES THURSINA IIBS MALANG
    Rp579.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Jasa Import Excavator Asia to Indonesia
    Jasa Import Excavator Asia to Indonesia
    Rp120.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Tanah Siap Bangun Borobudur Manyaran Semarang Barat
    Tanah Siap Bangun Borobudur Manyaran Semarang Barat
    Rp3.900.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    RUMAH VILLA 2 LANTAI SAMPING PONPES THURSINA IIBS MALANG
    RUMAH VILLA 2 LANTAI SAMPING PONPES THURSINA IIBS MALANG
    Rp579.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Souvenir Botol Minum Tumbler Plastik Orlando Custom Logo
    Souvenir Botol Minum Tumbler Plastik Orlando Custom Logo
    Rp16.500
    Banten, Tangerang
    Souvenir USB Flashdisk Kartu Puzzle Custom Real Capacity - FDCD12
    Souvenir USB Flashdisk Kartu Puzzle Custom Real Capacity - FDCD12
    Rp38.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Bakteri Pengurai Lemak for Grease Trap Cair 1000ml Aquar
    Bakteri Pengurai Lemak for Grease Trap Cair 1000ml Aquar
    Rp48.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    FREE DP!! Promo Perum Safira Juanda Resort Type AZALEA 2 Lantai Dekat Bandara Juanda
    FREE DP!! Promo Perum Safira Juanda Resort Type AZALEA 2 Lantai Dekat Bandara Juanda
    Rp900.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Garden Family Malakasari, Dekat PT Fengtay
    Garden Family Malakasari, Dekat PT Fengtay
    Rp170.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    RUMAH SHM LUAS SIAP HUNI FULL FURNISH DI SUMBERSEKAR DAU MALANG
    RUMAH SHM LUAS SIAP HUNI FULL FURNISH DI SUMBERSEKAR DAU MALANG
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Jasa Penerjemah Tersumpah di Jakarta Pusat
    Jasa Penerjemah Tersumpah di Jakarta Pusat
    Rp40.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Supplier Rumput Golf Termurah Siap Kirim Dan Tanam
    Supplier Rumput Golf Termurah Siap Kirim Dan Tanam
    Rp18.000
    Jawa Timur, Madiun Kota
    Supplier Rumput Gajah Mini Termurah
    Supplier Rumput Gajah Mini Termurah
    Rp18.000
    Jawa Timur, Madiun Kota
    RUMAH SHM LUAS SIAP HUNI FULL FURNISH DI SUMBERSEKAR DAU MALANG
    RUMAH SHM LUAS SIAP HUNI FULL FURNISH DI SUMBERSEKAR DAU MALANG
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Paket Usaha Sundae Everydae Es Krim Kekinian Fasilitas Super Komplit
    Paket Usaha Sundae Everydae Es Krim Kekinian Fasilitas Super Komplit
    Rp29.900.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kudus
    Rumput Jepang Permeter Siap Panen Dan Kirim
    Rumput Jepang Permeter Siap Panen Dan Kirim
    Rp18.000
    Jawa Timur, Madiun Kota
    Rumah Bagus Siap Huni Klipang Raya Sendangmulyo Tembalang
    Rumah Bagus Siap Huni Klipang Raya Sendangmulyo Tembalang
    Rp600.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Promo Jasa Import Resmi Korea Jakarta Tepat Waktu
    Promo Jasa Import Resmi Korea Jakarta Tepat Waktu
    Rp250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Jasa Penerjemah Tersumpah Di Jakarta Pusat | Honey Lingo
    Jasa Penerjemah Tersumpah Di Jakarta Pusat | Honey Lingo
    Rp40.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Jasa Import Resmi Filipina Ke Indonesia Promo Harga
    Jasa Import Resmi Filipina Ke Indonesia Promo Harga
    Rp250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan