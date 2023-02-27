Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sun and Moon - Anees: Baby, Baby, You're My Sun and Moon

Anees telah merilis lagu Sun and Moon pada 21 April 2022 di kanal YouTubenya. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Sun and Moon milik Anees.

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Sun and Moon yang dinyanyikan oleh Anees.

Lagu Sun and Moon telah dirilis Anees pada 21 April 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Sun and Moon yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anees:

Yeah-yeah
Baby, baby, you're my sun and moon
Girl, you're everything between
A lot of pretty faces could waste my time
But you're my dream girl

You make flowers bloom
Girl, you make the stars collide
And I don't know what I did to get lucky like this
But it sure feels fine

'Cause you give me love and affection
I give you all my protection
And I'm tryna stay by your side 'til the day I die
And you give me all of your loving
And I give you all of my trust
I know you'll never betray me or leave my side, oh my

Baby, baby, you're my sun and moon
Girl, you're everything between
A lot of pretty faces could waste my time
But you're my dream girl

You make flowers bloom (girl you make the flowers bloom)
Girl, you make the stars collide (don't you know you make the stars collide)
And I don't know what I did to get lucky like this
But it sure feels fine

'Cause I see your face when I'm sleeping
I wake up grateful to breathe in
The air you float through
I wrote you a lullaby

A song to sing on your pillow
Swift as a swing on a willow
My sweetest words are mere birds
In your perfect sky, oh my

Baby, baby, you're my sun and moon
Girl, you're everything between
A lot of pretty faces could waste my time
But you're my dream girl

You make flowers bloom (girl you make the flowers bloom)
Girl, you make the stars collide (don't you know you make the stars collide)
And I don't know what I did to get lucky like this
But it sure feels fine (it sure feels fine)

'Cause baby, baby, you're my sun and moon
Girl, you're everything between
A lot of pretty faces could waste my time
But you're my dream girl

You make flowers bloom (girl you make the flowers bloom)
Girl, you make the stars collide (don't you know you make the stars collide)
And I don't know what I did to get lucky like this
But it sure feels fine, oh my, oh my

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
