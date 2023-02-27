Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sun and Moon - Anees: Baby, Baby, You're My Sun and Moon

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Sun and Moon yang dinyanyikan oleh Anees.

Lagu Sun and Moon telah dirilis Anees pada 21 April 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Sun and Moon yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anees:

Yeah-yeah

Baby, baby, you're my sun and moon

Girl, you're everything between

A lot of pretty faces could waste my time

But you're my dream girl

You make flowers bloom

Girl, you make the stars collide

And I don't know what I did to get lucky like this

But it sure feels fine

'Cause you give me love and affection

I give you all my protection

And I'm tryna stay by your side 'til the day I die

And you give me all of your loving

And I give you all of my trust

I know you'll never betray me or leave my side, oh my

Baby, baby, you're my sun and moon

Girl, you're everything between

A lot of pretty faces could waste my time

But you're my dream girl

You make flowers bloom (girl you make the flowers bloom)

Girl, you make the stars collide (don't you know you make the stars collide)

And I don't know what I did to get lucky like this

But it sure feels fine

'Cause I see your face when I'm sleeping

I wake up grateful to breathe in

The air you float through

I wrote you a lullaby

A song to sing on your pillow

Swift as a swing on a willow

My sweetest words are mere birds

In your perfect sky, oh my

Baby, baby, you're my sun and moon

Girl, you're everything between

A lot of pretty faces could waste my time

But you're my dream girl

You make flowers bloom (girl you make the flowers bloom)

Girl, you make the stars collide (don't you know you make the stars collide)

And I don't know what I did to get lucky like this

But it sure feels fine (it sure feels fine)

'Cause baby, baby, you're my sun and moon

Girl, you're everything between

A lot of pretty faces could waste my time

But you're my dream girl

You make flowers bloom (girl you make the flowers bloom)

Girl, you make the stars collide (don't you know you make the stars collide)

And I don't know what I did to get lucky like this

But it sure feels fine, oh my, oh my