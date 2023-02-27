Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers: You are the Wings I Need to Fly Away
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wings yang dinyanyikan oleh Jonas Brothers dan telah dirilis pada 23 Februari 2023.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
Nuryanti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wings yang dinyanyikan oleh Jonas Brothers.
Lagu Wings dirilis pada 23 Februari 2023.
Musik video lagu Wings diunggah di YouTube Jonas Brothers pada 25 Februari 2023.
Lirik Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers:
You are the one, the sun, the light of day
You are the wings I need to fly away
When you give me love, I
Feel it, I feel it, I feel like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'
No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'
You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say
You are the one, the sun, the light of day, yeah
You are the wings I need to fly away
When you give me love, when you give me love, I
Feel it, I feel it, it feels like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'
No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'
You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say
You are the wings I need to fly away (The wings I need to fly)
You are the wings I need to fly away
It was you (It was you)
It was you, it was you from the first time, oh
Always knew (Always knew)
Always knew, you know you gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say
You are the one, the sun, the light of day
Mm, mm, mm
You are the wings I need to fly away
Terjemahan Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers:
Anda adalah satu-satunya, matahari, cahaya hari
Anda adalah sayap yang saya butuhkan untuk terbang
Saat kau memberiku cinta, aku
Rasakan, aku rasakan, aku merasa seperti berlari melewati langit-langit, langit-langit, langit-langit
Tidak, hidupku, itu tidak pernah berarti, berarti, berarti
Anda memberi saya alasan, Anda membuat saya percaya, Anda membuat saya berkata
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Let's Get Loud - Jennifer Lopez: Turn The Music Up to Hear That Sound
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Empty House - Gangga: Sometimes I Don't Wanna Care
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu People You Know - Selena Gomez: We Used To Be Close, But People Can Go
|Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Mercury in Retrograde - Avril Lavigne: Everything Was Going Great