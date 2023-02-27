Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers: You are the Wings I Need to Fly Away

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wings yang dinyanyikan oleh Jonas Brothers.

Lagu Wings dirilis pada 23 Februari 2023.

Musik video lagu Wings diunggah di YouTube Jonas Brothers pada 25 Februari 2023.

Lirik Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers:

You are the one, the sun, the light of day

You are the wings I need to fly away

When you give me love, I

Feel it, I feel it, I feel like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'

No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'

You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say

You are the one, the sun, the light of day, yeah

You are the wings I need to fly away

When you give me love, when you give me love, I

Feel it, I feel it, it feels like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'

No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'

You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say

You are the wings I need to fly away (The wings I need to fly)

You are the wings I need to fly away

It was you (It was you)

It was you, it was you from the first time, oh

Always knew (Always knew)

Always knew, you know you gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say

You are the one, the sun, the light of day

Mm, mm, mm

You are the wings I need to fly away

Terjemahan Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers:

Anda adalah satu-satunya, matahari, cahaya hari

Anda adalah sayap yang saya butuhkan untuk terbang

Saat kau memberiku cinta, aku

Rasakan, aku rasakan, aku merasa seperti berlari melewati langit-langit, langit-langit, langit-langit

Tidak, hidupku, itu tidak pernah berarti, berarti, berarti

Anda memberi saya alasan, Anda membuat saya percaya, Anda membuat saya berkata