Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift: What If I Told You I'm a Mastermind?

Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu Mastermind pada 4 bulan lalu di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift: What If I Told You I'm a Mastermind?
IG @taylorswift
Album baru Taylor Swift berjudul Midnights yang rilis Jumat (21/10/2022). Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu Mastermind pada 4 bulan lalu di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mastermind yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Mastermind telah dirilis Taylor Swift 4 bulan lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.

Lagu Mastermind termasuk dalam album Midnight milik Taylor Swift.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

| C      | C      | C      | C      |

[Verse 1]

C                              F

 Once upon a time, the planets and the fates

                   C

And all the stars aligned

                          F

You and I ended up in the same room at the same time

C                                F

 And the touch of a hand lit the fuse

                              C

Of a chain reaction of countermoves

                          F

To assess the equation of you, checkmate, I couldn't lose

[Pre-Chorus]

Am                          F

 What if I told you none of it was accidental?

        G                              C                C/B

And the first night that you saw me, nothing was gonna stop me

Am                        F

I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork

    G

The dominoes cascaded in a line

[Chorus]

                         C

What if I told you I'm a mastermind?

    F

And now you're mine

           Am

It was all by design

 G           F

'Cause I'm a mastermind

[Verse 2]

C                       F

 You see all the wisest women had to do it this way

C                             F

'Cause we were born to be the pawn in every lover's game

C                                 F

 If you fail to plan, you plan to fail

                                C

Strategy sets the scene for the tale

                                 F

I'm the wind in our free-flowing sails and the liquor in our cocktails

[Pre-Chorus]

Am                          F

 What if I told you none of it was accidental?

        G                              C                  C/B

And the first night that you saw me, I knew I wanted your body?

Am                        F

I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork

    G

The dominoes cascaded in a line

[Chorus]

                         C

What if I told you I'm a mastermind?

    F

And now you're mine

           Am

It was all by design

 G           F

'Cause I'm a mastermind

[Bridge]

C

 No one wanted to play with me as a little kid

C

 So I've been scheming like a criminal ever since

F

 To make them love me and make it seem effortless

F

 This is the first time I've felt the need to confess

    Em     F          G

And I swear, I'm only cryptic and Machiavellian 'cause I care

[Pre-Chorus]

Am                     F

 So I told you none of it was accidental

        G                              C                C/B

And the first night that you saw me, nothing was gonna stop me

Am                        F

I laid the groundwork and then saw a wide smirk

   G

On your face, you knew the entire time

[Chorus]

                    C

You knew that I'm a mastermind

    F

And now you're mine

              Am

Yeah, all you did was smile

 G           F         C

'Cause I'm a mastermind

Musik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
mastermind
Taylor Swift
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review Simplus Blender Juicer, Cukup 8 Detik Haluskan Bahan

    Review Simplus Blender Juicer, Cukup 8 Detik Haluskan Bahan

    Review Biore Experience Premium Exotic Cinnamon, Sabun Mandi Cair dengan Aroma Kayu Manis

    Review Biore Experience Premium Exotic Cinnamon, Sabun Mandi Cair dengan Aroma Kayu Manis

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone dengan Chipset Snapdragon 695 5G, Harga Mulai Rp 3 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone dengan Chipset Snapdragon 695 5G, Harga Mulai Rp 3 Jutaan

    Review ESQA Mini Mist Universe Setting Spray, Packaging Mungil untuk Lindungi Makeupmu dari Polusi

    Review ESQA Mini Mist Universe Setting Spray, Packaging Mungil untuk Lindungi Makeupmu dari Polusi

    Review acer Nitro 5 AN515-58, Laptop Gaming Murah Performa Kencang di Bawah Rp 15 Jutaan

    Review acer Nitro 5 AN515-58, Laptop Gaming Murah Performa Kencang di Bawah Rp 15 Jutaan

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Toko Elektronik Pasang AntenaTv Digital & Set Top Box 2023 Bukit Dago, Gunung Sindur - Bogor
    Toko Elektronik Pasang AntenaTv Digital & Set Top Box 2023 Bukit Dago, Gunung Sindur - Bogor
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    Dijual Rumah LT.191m2 LB.90m2 Di Titihan Permata Bintaro - Tangerang Selatan
    Dijual Rumah LT.191m2 LB.90m2 Di Titihan Permata Bintaro - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp2,4 Milyar
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Apartemen Waterplace 2 BR Furnished - Surabaya
    Apartemen Waterplace 2 BR Furnished - Surabaya
    Rp700.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Toko Elektronik Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box 2023 Tanjung Priok - Jakarta Utara
    Toko Elektronik Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box 2023 Tanjung Priok - Jakarta Utara
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    TERBARU! CLUSTER MEWAH HARGA BAWAH PASARAN DI PUSAT KOTA JOGJA
    TERBARU! CLUSTER MEWAH HARGA BAWAH PASARAN DI PUSAT KOTA JOGJA
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Kaftan Lebaran 2023
    Kaftan Lebaran 2023
    Rp240.500
    Jawa Timur, Batu
    Agen Pintu Harmonika Mamasa 0821-3274-0001
    Agen Pintu Harmonika Mamasa 0821-3274-0001
    Rp850.000
    Sulawesi Barat, Mamasa
    BISA COD! Baju Anak Murah Quiri Kids
    BISA COD! Baju Anak Murah Quiri Kids
    Rp30.000
    Jawa Tengah, Batang
    DIJAMIN TERMURAH, Katalog Daftar Harga Rumput Sintetis Futsal
    DIJAMIN TERMURAH, Katalog Daftar Harga Rumput Sintetis Futsal
    Rp115.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    FREE JASA PASANG, List Harga Karpet Rumput Sintetis Futsal
    FREE JASA PASANG, List Harga Karpet Rumput Sintetis Futsal
    Rp115.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Tanah Murah luas 8.120m2 di Tasikmalaya, ex gudang dan kandang ayam
    Tanah Murah luas 8.120m2 di Tasikmalaya, ex gudang dan kandang ayam
    Rp775.000
    Jawa Barat, Tasikmalaya Kota
    Dosing Pump Ailipu
    Dosing Pump Ailipu
    Rp4.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Distributor Genteng Beton Jawa Timur Situbondo
    Distributor Genteng Beton Jawa Timur Situbondo
    Rp57.500
    Jawa Timur, Situbondo
    Perumahan cicilan 1,9jt selama 5 tahun flat sampai lunas
    Perumahan cicilan 1,9jt selama 5 tahun flat sampai lunas
    Rp210.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Promo rumah baru dapat bonus furniture
    Promo rumah baru dapat bonus furniture
    Rp185.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Produsen Pasir Silika hubungi : 082130040533
    Produsen Pasir Silika hubungi : 082130040533
    Rp3.800
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    BISA COD! Baju Anak Murah Quiri Kids 0838 4505 0999
    BISA COD! Baju Anak Murah Quiri Kids 0838 4505 0999
    Rp30.000
    Jawa Tengah, Batang
    Tanpa Berbayang & Gambar Tv Jernih : Pasang Antena Tv + Set Top Box Pancoran mas depok
    Tanpa Berbayang & Gambar Tv Jernih : Pasang Antena Tv + Set Top Box Pancoran mas depok
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    JASA IMPORT SPARE PART MOBIL & EXCAVATOR / PT.BISA CARGO
    JASA IMPORT SPARE PART MOBIL & EXCAVATOR / PT.BISA CARGO
    Rp120.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    JASA PASANG CCTV MADIUN
    JASA PASANG CCTV MADIUN
    Rp3.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Madiun
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan