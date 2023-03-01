Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift: What If I Told You I'm a Mastermind?
Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu Mastermind pada 4 bulan lalu di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mastermind yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Mastermind telah dirilis Taylor Swift 4 bulan lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.
Lagu Mastermind termasuk dalam album Midnight milik Taylor Swift.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift:
[Intro]
| C | C | C | C |
[Verse 1]
C F
Once upon a time, the planets and the fates
C
And all the stars aligned
F
You and I ended up in the same room at the same time
C F
And the touch of a hand lit the fuse
C
Of a chain reaction of countermoves
F
To assess the equation of you, checkmate, I couldn't lose
[Pre-Chorus]
Am F
What if I told you none of it was accidental?
G C C/B
And the first night that you saw me, nothing was gonna stop me
Am F
I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork
G
The dominoes cascaded in a line
[Chorus]
C
What if I told you I'm a mastermind?
F
And now you're mine
Am
It was all by design
G F
'Cause I'm a mastermind
[Verse 2]
C F
You see all the wisest women had to do it this way
C F
'Cause we were born to be the pawn in every lover's game
C F
If you fail to plan, you plan to fail
C
Strategy sets the scene for the tale
F
I'm the wind in our free-flowing sails and the liquor in our cocktails
[Pre-Chorus]
Am F
What if I told you none of it was accidental?
G C C/B
And the first night that you saw me, I knew I wanted your body?
Am F
I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork
G
The dominoes cascaded in a line
[Chorus]
C
What if I told you I'm a mastermind?
F
And now you're mine
Am
It was all by design
G F
'Cause I'm a mastermind
[Bridge]
C
No one wanted to play with me as a little kid
C
So I've been scheming like a criminal ever since
F
To make them love me and make it seem effortless
F
This is the first time I've felt the need to confess
Em F G
And I swear, I'm only cryptic and Machiavellian 'cause I care
[Pre-Chorus]
Am F
So I told you none of it was accidental
G C C/B
And the first night that you saw me, nothing was gonna stop me
Am F
I laid the groundwork and then saw a wide smirk
G
On your face, you knew the entire time
[Chorus]
C
You knew that I'm a mastermind
F
And now you're mine
Am
Yeah, all you did was smile
G F C
'Cause I'm a mastermind
