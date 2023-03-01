Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift: What If I Told You I'm a Mastermind?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mastermind yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Mastermind telah dirilis Taylor Swift 4 bulan lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.

Lagu Mastermind termasuk dalam album Midnight milik Taylor Swift.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

| C | C | C | C |

[Verse 1]

C F

Once upon a time, the planets and the fates

C

And all the stars aligned

F

You and I ended up in the same room at the same time

C F

And the touch of a hand lit the fuse

C

Of a chain reaction of countermoves

F

To assess the equation of you, checkmate, I couldn't lose

[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

What if I told you none of it was accidental?

G C C/B

And the first night that you saw me, nothing was gonna stop me

Am F

I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork

G

The dominoes cascaded in a line

[Chorus]

C

What if I told you I'm a mastermind?

F

And now you're mine

Am

It was all by design

G F

'Cause I'm a mastermind

[Verse 2]

C F

You see all the wisest women had to do it this way

C F

'Cause we were born to be the pawn in every lover's game

C F

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail

C

Strategy sets the scene for the tale

F

I'm the wind in our free-flowing sails and the liquor in our cocktails

[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

What if I told you none of it was accidental?

G C C/B

And the first night that you saw me, I knew I wanted your body?

Am F

I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork

G

The dominoes cascaded in a line

[Chorus]

C

What if I told you I'm a mastermind?

F

And now you're mine

Am

It was all by design

G F

'Cause I'm a mastermind

[Bridge]

C

No one wanted to play with me as a little kid

C

So I've been scheming like a criminal ever since

F

To make them love me and make it seem effortless

F

This is the first time I've felt the need to confess

Em F G

And I swear, I'm only cryptic and Machiavellian 'cause I care

[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

So I told you none of it was accidental

G C C/B

And the first night that you saw me, nothing was gonna stop me

Am F

I laid the groundwork and then saw a wide smirk

G

On your face, you knew the entire time

[Chorus]

C

You knew that I'm a mastermind

F

And now you're mine

Am

Yeah, all you did was smile

G F C

'Cause I'm a mastermind

Musik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)