Chord Gitar I Remember - Mocca Dimainkan dari Kunci C

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu I Remember dari Mocca.

Chord I Remember dimainkan dari kunci C.

Kunci Gitar Mocca - I Remember

[Intro] C  G

         C
i remember..

        G
the way you glanced at me

               C             G
yes i remember..

         C
i remember..

                   G
when we caught a shooting star

                   C          C7
ayes i remember..

[Reff]

           F
 i remember..

              Em
 all the things that we shared

                Dm                   G
 and the promise we made

                       C   C7
 just you and i..

           F
 i remember..

              Em                   A
 all the laughter we shared

               Dm
 all the wishes we made

                   G
 upon the roof at dawn..

                     C
do you remember..

                                 G
when we were dancing in the rain

                   C            G
in that december..

                  C
and i remember..

G                          G7
when my father thought

                      C        C7
you were a burglar..

[Reff]

          F
 i remember..

               Em
 all the things that we shared

                 Dm              G
 and the promise we made

                       C    C7
 just you and i..

          F
 i remember..

             Em                   A
 all the laughter we shared

                Dm
 all the wishes we made

                   G
 upon the roof at dawn..

C                         G
 pa pa pa pap pa..

                           C                           G     G7
pa pa pa pap pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..

C                       G
 pa pa pa pap pa..

                          C                             C7
pa pa pa pap pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..

[Reff]

         F
 i remember..

                Em
 all the things that we shared

                Dm                      G
 and the promise we made

                      C       C7
 just you and i..

          F
 i remember..

             Em                   A
 all the laughter we shared

               Dm
 all the wishes we made

                   G
 upon the roof at dawn..

         C
i remember..

       G
the way you read your books

              C
yes i remember..

         G
the way you tied your shoes

                  C
yes i remember..

        G
the cake you loved the most

                 C
yes i remember..

        G
the way you drank you coffee

         C
i remember..
          (pa pa pa pap)

       G
the way you glanced at me
   (pa.. pa pa pa pap)

              C
yes i remember..
       (pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..)

                     G
when we caught a shooting star

                  C
yes i remember..
              (pa pa pa pap)

                           G
when we were dancing in the rain
            (pa.. pa pa pa pap)

                     C
in that december..
         (pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..)

                  G                           G7
and the way you smile at me
        (pa pa pa pap pa)

                 C
yes i remember..

