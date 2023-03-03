Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar I Remember - Mocca Dimainkan dari Kunci C
Berikut Chord Gitar I Remember - Mocca dimainkan dari Kunci C dengan lirik i remember the way you glanced at me yes i remember
Penulis:
Arif Fajar Nasucha
Editor:
Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu I Remember dari Mocca.
Chord I Remember dimainkan dari kunci C.
Kunci Gitar Mocca - I Remember
[Intro] C G
C
i remember..
G
the way you glanced at me
C G
yes i remember..
C
i remember..
G
when we caught a shooting star
C C7
ayes i remember..
[Reff]
F
i remember..
Em
all the things that we shared
Dm G
and the promise we made
C C7
just you and i..
F
i remember..
Em A
all the laughter we shared
Dm
all the wishes we made
G
upon the roof at dawn..
C
do you remember..
G
when we were dancing in the rain
C G
in that december..
C
and i remember..
G G7
when my father thought
C C7
you were a burglar..
[Reff]
F
i remember..
Em
all the things that we shared
Dm G
and the promise we made
C C7
just you and i..
F
i remember..
Em A
all the laughter we shared
Dm
all the wishes we made
G
upon the roof at dawn..
C G
pa pa pa pap pa..
C G G7
pa pa pa pap pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..
C G
pa pa pa pap pa..
C C7
pa pa pa pap pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..
[Reff]
F
i remember..
Em
all the things that we shared
Dm G
and the promise we made
C C7
just you and i..
F
i remember..
Em A
all the laughter we shared
Dm
all the wishes we made
G
upon the roof at dawn..
C
i remember..
G
the way you read your books
C
yes i remember..
G
the way you tied your shoes
C
yes i remember..
G
the cake you loved the most
C
yes i remember..
G
the way you drank you coffee
C
i remember..
(pa pa pa pap)
G
the way you glanced at me
(pa.. pa pa pa pap)
C
yes i remember..
(pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..)
G
when we caught a shooting star
C
yes i remember..
(pa pa pa pap)
G
when we were dancing in the rain
(pa.. pa pa pa pap)
C
in that december..
(pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..)
G G7
and the way you smile at me
(pa pa pa pap pa)
C
yes i remember..
(Tribunnews.com)