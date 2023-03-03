Thumbnail Mocca - I Remember (Lyrics Video). Berikut Chord Gitar I Remember - Mocca dimainkan dari Kunci C dengan lirik i remember the way you glanced at me yes i remember

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu I Remember dari Mocca.

Chord I Remember dimainkan dari kunci C.

Kunci Gitar Mocca - I Remember

[Intro] C G

C

i remember..

G

the way you glanced at me

C G

yes i remember..

C

i remember..

G

when we caught a shooting star

C C7

ayes i remember..

[Reff]

F

i remember..

Em

all the things that we shared

Dm G

and the promise we made

C C7

just you and i..

F

i remember..

Em A

all the laughter we shared

Dm

all the wishes we made

G

upon the roof at dawn..

C

do you remember..

G

when we were dancing in the rain

C G

in that december..

C

and i remember..

G G7

when my father thought

C C7

you were a burglar..

[Reff]

F

i remember..

Em

all the things that we shared

Dm G

and the promise we made

C C7

just you and i..

F

i remember..

Em A

all the laughter we shared

Dm

all the wishes we made

G

upon the roof at dawn..

C G

pa pa pa pap pa..

C G G7

pa pa pa pap pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..

C G

pa pa pa pap pa..

C C7

pa pa pa pap pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..

[Reff]

F

i remember..

Em

all the things that we shared

Dm G

and the promise we made

C C7

just you and i..

F

i remember..

Em A

all the laughter we shared

Dm

all the wishes we made

G

upon the roof at dawn..

C

i remember..

G

the way you read your books

C

yes i remember..

G

the way you tied your shoes

C

yes i remember..

G

the cake you loved the most

C

yes i remember..

G

the way you drank you coffee

C

i remember..

(pa pa pa pap)

G

the way you glanced at me

(pa.. pa pa pa pap)

C

yes i remember..

(pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..)

G

when we caught a shooting star

C

yes i remember..

(pa pa pa pap)

G

when we were dancing in the rain

(pa.. pa pa pa pap)

C

in that december..

(pa.. pa pa pa pap pa..)

G G7

and the way you smile at me

(pa pa pa pap pa)

C

yes i remember..

(Tribunnews.com)