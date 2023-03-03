Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Magnificent - Oh Wonder: I Wonder What We'd Have Made if We were Two

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Magnificent yang dinyanyikan oleh Oh Wonder.

Lagu Magnificent dirilis pada 30 Maret 2022.

Lagu Magnificent juga diunggah di YouTube Oh Wonder pada 30 Maret 2022.

Lirik Lagu Magnificent - Oh Wonder:

I'm at 40, 000 feet with a circle of the sea

And I can't look down

I guess everyone's asleep as the pilot's singing sweet

So alive right now

Flying up sky high

And then suddenly I see what my future could have been

If I hadn't found you

If I never told you my name, we would be strangers

And I wonder what we'd have made if we were two

Nothing as magnificent

Got nothing on me and you

Yeah, if I never told you my name, then we would be

We would be strangers

We would be strangers

In the sticky summer heat, I got grass stains on me knees

And I'm infinite

Couple lovers running free, eyes are looking straight at me

And I'm into it

You're my unbelieve

And then suddenly I see what my future could have been

If I didn't pick you

If I never told you my name, we would be strangers

And I wonder what we'd have made if we were two

Nothing as magnificent

Got nothing on me and you

Yeah, if I never told you my name, then we would be

All my cares are unbound, got my heart in my mouth

And we're dancing in fire

Will you promise me this that with every kiss

You'll adore me and hold me for life?

I would go, baby

An everglow baby

I would go so far to say it

We're magnificent

Magnificent

And if I never told you my name, we would be strangers

And I wonder what we'd have made if we were two

Nothing as magnificent

Got nothing on me and you

Yeah, if I never told you my name, then we would be

We would be strangers

We would be strangers

Nothing as magnificent

We would be strangers

Nothing as magnificent

Terjemahan Lagu Magnificent - Oh Wonder:

Saya berada di 40.000 kaki dengan lingkaran laut

Dan aku tidak bisa melihat ke bawah

Saya kira semua orang tertidur saat pilot bernyanyi dengan manis

Jadi hidup sekarang

Terbang setinggi langit

Dan kemudian tiba-tiba saya melihat seperti apa masa depan saya

Jika aku tidak menemukanmu