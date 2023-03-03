Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Magnificent - Oh Wonder: I Wonder What We'd Have Made if We were Two
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Magnificent yang dinyanyikan oleh Oh Wonder dan telah dirilis pada 30 Maret 2022.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Magnificent yang dinyanyikan oleh Oh Wonder.
Lagu Magnificent dirilis pada 30 Maret 2022.
Lagu Magnificent juga diunggah di YouTube Oh Wonder pada 30 Maret 2022.
Lirik Lagu Magnificent - Oh Wonder:
I'm at 40, 000 feet with a circle of the sea
And I can't look down
I guess everyone's asleep as the pilot's singing sweet
So alive right now
Flying up sky high
And then suddenly I see what my future could have been
If I hadn't found you
If I never told you my name, we would be strangers
And I wonder what we'd have made if we were two
Nothing as magnificent
Got nothing on me and you
Yeah, if I never told you my name, then we would be
We would be strangers
We would be strangers
In the sticky summer heat, I got grass stains on me knees
And I'm infinite
Couple lovers running free, eyes are looking straight at me
And I'm into it
You're my unbelieve
And then suddenly I see what my future could have been
If I didn't pick you
If I never told you my name, we would be strangers
And I wonder what we'd have made if we were two
Nothing as magnificent
Got nothing on me and you
Yeah, if I never told you my name, then we would be
All my cares are unbound, got my heart in my mouth
And we're dancing in fire
Will you promise me this that with every kiss
You'll adore me and hold me for life?
I would go, baby
An everglow baby
I would go so far to say it
We're magnificent
Magnificent
And if I never told you my name, we would be strangers
And I wonder what we'd have made if we were two
Nothing as magnificent
Got nothing on me and you
Yeah, if I never told you my name, then we would be
We would be strangers
We would be strangers
Nothing as magnificent
We would be strangers
Nothing as magnificent
Terjemahan Lagu Magnificent - Oh Wonder:
Saya berada di 40.000 kaki dengan lingkaran laut
Dan aku tidak bisa melihat ke bawah
Saya kira semua orang tertidur saat pilot bernyanyi dengan manis
Jadi hidup sekarang
Terbang setinggi langit
Dan kemudian tiba-tiba saya melihat seperti apa masa depan saya
Jika aku tidak menemukanmu