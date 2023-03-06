Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Breed - Nirvana: Even If You Have, Even If You Need
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Breed yang dipopulerkan oleh Nirvana. Dengan petikan lirik, "Even if you have, even if you need... "
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Breed yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, Nirvana.
Lagu bergenre grunge punk rock tersebut dirilis pada 1991,silam.
Lagu Breed termuat dalam album studio kedua Nirvana yang bertajuk Nevermind.
Breed - Nirvana
[Intro]
F#5 E5 F#5 A5 E (x10)
[Verse]
F#
I don't care, I don't care, I don't care
F#
I don't care, I don't care, care if it's old
F#
I don't mind, I don't mind, I don't mind
F#
I don't mind, mind, don't have a mind
F#
Get away, get away, get away
F#
Get away, away, away from your home
F#
I'm afraid, I'm afraid, I'm afraid
F#
I'm afraid, afraid of a ghost
[Chorus]
D5 A5 C5 B5
Even if you have, even if you need,
D5 A5 C5 B5
I don't mean to stare, we don't have to breed
D5 A5 C5 B5
We could plant a house, we could build a tree,
D5 A5 C5 B5 F#5 E F#5 A5
I don't even care, we could have all three she said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5 E
She said
[Verse]
F#
I don't care, I don't care, I don't care
F#
I don't care, I don't care, care if it's old
F#
I don't mind, I don't mind, I don't mind
F#
I don't mind, mind, don't have a mind
F#
Get away, get away, get away
F#
Get away, away, away from your home
F#
I'm afraid, I'm afraid, I'm afraid
F#
I'm afraid, afraid of a ghost
[Chorus]
D5 A5 C5 B5
Even if you have, even if you need,
D5 A5 C5 B5
I don't mean to stare, we don't have to breed
D5 A5 C5 B5
We could plant a house, we could build a tree,
D5 A5 C5 B5 F#5 E F#5 A5
I don't even care, we could have all three she said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5 E
She said
[Solo]
F#5 E F#5 A5 E (x10)
[Chorus]
D5 A5 C5 B5
Even if you have, even if you need,
D5 A5 C5 B5
I don't mean to stare, we don't have to breed
D5 A5 C5 B5
We could plant a house, we could build a tree,
D5 A5 C5 B5 F#5 E F#5 A5
I don't even care, we could have all three she said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5
She said
E F#5 E F#5 A5 E
She said
F#5
She said
