Chord Gitar If Life Is So Short - The Moffatts: If Life Is Short, Why Won't You Let Me Love You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu If Life Is So Short yang dipopulerkan oleh The Moffatts

Lagu If Life Is So Short dirilis pada 1998, silam.

Lagu ini merupakan singel ketiga dari album The Moffatts yang bertajuk Chapter I: A New Beginning.

If Life Is So Short - The Moffatts

G EM

Isn't it funny

D

How times seems to slip away

C

So fast

G EM

One minute you're happy

D

The other you're sad

C G EM

But if you give me one more chance

D C

To show my love for you is true

G EM

I'll stand by your side

Your whole life through

G

If life is short

D

Why won't you let me love you

EM C

Before we run out of time

G

If love is so strong

D

Why won't you take the chance

C

Before our time has gone

G D

If life is so short

EM C G D

If life is so short

EM C

If life is so short

G EM

Love is a word that explains

D

How I feel for you

C G

When you're in my arms

D C

All my dreams come true

G EM

And when you're not around

D C

You can't hardly see

G EM

These tears that I'm crying

D

Now are for you to be with me

G

If life is short

D

Why won't you let me love you

EM C

Before we run out of time

G

If love is so strong

D

Why won't you take the chance

C

Before our time has gone

G D

If life is so short

EM C G D

If life is so short

G EM

Love is a word that explains

D

How I feel for you

C G

When you're in my arms

D C

All my dreams come true

G EM

And when you're not around

D C

You can't hardly see

G EM

These tears that I'm crying

D

Now are for you to be with me

G

If life is short

D

Why won't you let me love you

EM C

Before we run out of time

G

If love is so strong

D

Why won't you take the chance

C

Before our time has gone

G D

If life is so short

EM C G D

If life is so short

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tonight Tonight - Hot Chelle Rae: Its All Right, All Right, Tonight, Tonight

(Tribunnews.com)