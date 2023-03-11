Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Gracie Abrams - I miss you, I’m sorry (Lyric Video)

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu I Miss You, I’m Sorry Milik Gracie Abrams.

Lagu yang berjudul I Miss You, I’m Sorry ini adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Gracie Abrams yang dirilis pada tahun 2020 ini.

Dalam video YouTube miliknya, Abrams menuliskan sedikit catatan tentang rasa syukurnya atas perilisan lagu ini di masa pandemi yang sulit.

Ia menulis lagu ini bersama Sarah Aarons dan diproduksi oleh Blake.

Berikut ini adalah Chord dan Lirik Lagu ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ milik Gracie Abrams:

[Intro]

G Em Bm C

[Verse 1]

G Em

Do you remember happy together?

Bm C

I do, don't you

G Em

Then all of a sudden you're sick to your stomach

Bm C

Is that still true?

[Chorus]

G Em

You said "forever" in the end I fought it

Bm C

Please be honest are we better for it?

G Em

Thought you'd hate me but instead you called

Bm

and said "I miss you"

C

I caught it

[Verse 2]

G Em

Good to each other, give it the summer

Bm C

I knew, you too

G Em

But I only saw you once in December

Bm C

I'm still confused

[Chorus]

G Em

You said "forever" and I almost bought it

Bm C

I miss fighting in your old apartment

G Em

Breaking dishes when you're disappointed

Bm C

I still love you, I promise

G Em

Nothing happened in the way I wanted

Bm C

Every corner of this house is haunted

G Em

And I know you said that we're not talking

Bm C

But I miss you, I'm sorry

[Outro]

G Em

I don't wanna go, think I'll make it worse

Bm C

Everything I know brings me back to us

G Em

I don't wanna go, we've been here before

Bm C

Everywhere I go leads me back to you

G Em

I don't wanna go, think I'll make it worse (You said forever and I almost bought it)

Bm C

Everything I know brings me back to us (I miss fighting in your old apartment)

G Em

I don't wanna go, we've been here before (Breaking dishes when you're disappointed)

Bm C

Everywhere I go leads me back to you (I still love you, I promise)

G Em

I don't wanna go, think I'll make it worse (Nothing happened in the way I wanted)

Bm C

Everything I know brings me back to us (Every corner of this house is haunted)

G Em

I don't wanna go, we've been here before (And I know you said that we're not talking)

Bm C

Everywhere I go leads me back to you (But I miss you)

G Em

I don't wanna go, think I'll make it worse

Bm C

Everything I know brings me back to us

G Em

I don't wanna go, we've been here before

Bm C

Everywhere I go leads me back to you

(Tribunnews.com/Rinanda)