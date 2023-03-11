Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu I Miss You, I’m Sorry Milik Gracie Abrams

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu I Miss You, I’m Sorry Milik Gracie Abrams.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu I Miss You, I’m Sorry Milik Gracie Abrams
Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Gracie Abrams - I miss you, I’m sorry (Lyric Video)
Chord dan Lirik Lagu ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ Milik Gracie Abrams.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu I Miss You, I’m Sorry Milik Gracie Abrams.

Lagu yang berjudul I Miss You, I’m Sorry ini adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Gracie Abrams yang dirilis pada tahun 2020 ini.

Dalam video YouTube miliknya, Abrams menuliskan sedikit catatan tentang rasa syukurnya atas perilisan lagu ini di masa pandemi yang sulit.

Ia menulis lagu ini bersama Sarah Aarons dan diproduksi oleh Blake.

Berikut ini adalah Chord dan Lirik Lagu ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ milik Gracie Abrams:

[Intro]

G Em Bm C

[Verse 1]

G                 Em

Do you remember happy together?

Bm         C

I do, don't you

G                               Em

Then all of a sudden you're sick to your stomach

 Bm         C

Is that still true?

[Chorus]

          G                      Em

You said "forever" in the end I fought it

           Bm                     C

Please be honest are we better for it?

              G                     Em

Thought you'd hate me but instead you called

            Bm

and said "I miss you"

  C

I caught it

[Verse 2]

G                   Em

Good to each other, give it the summer

  Bm        C

I knew, you too

G                  Em

But I only saw you once in December

 Bm       C

I'm still confused

[Chorus]

          G                      Em

You said "forever" and I almost bought it

   Bm                   C

I miss fighting in your old apartment

   G                    Em

Breaking dishes when you're disappointed

 Bm                 C

I still love you, I promise

      G                     Em

Nothing happened in the way I wanted

      Bm                      C

Every corner of this house is haunted

     G                   Em

And I know you said that we're not talking

      Bm             C

But I miss you, I'm sorry

[Outro]

G             Em

I don't wanna go, think I'll make it worse

Bm           C

Everything I know brings me back to us

G             Em

I don't wanna go, we've been here before

Bm           C

Everywhere I go leads me back to you

G             Em

I don't wanna go, think I'll make it worse (You said forever and I almost bought it)

Bm           C

Everything I know brings me back to us (I miss fighting in your old apartment)

G             Em

I don't wanna go, we've been here before (Breaking dishes when you're disappointed)

Bm           C

Everywhere I go leads me back to you (I still love you, I promise)

G             Em

I don't wanna go, think I'll make it worse (Nothing happened in the way I wanted)

Bm           C

Everything I know brings me back to us (Every corner of this house is haunted)

G             Em

I don't wanna go, we've been here before (And I know you said that we're not talking)

Bm           C

Everywhere I go leads me back to you (But I miss you)

G             Em

I don't wanna go, think I'll make it worse

Bm           C

Everything I know brings me back to us

G             Em

I don't wanna go, we've been here before

Bm           C

Everywhere I go leads me back to you

(Tribunnews.com/Rinanda)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
I Miss You
Gracie Abrams
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    4 Rekomendasi Handphone vivo 5G, Koneksi Internet Lebih Cepat Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan

    4 Rekomendasi Handphone vivo 5G, Koneksi Internet Lebih Cepat Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Setting Spray yang Bikin Makeup Kamu On Point Seharian

    5 Rekomendasi Setting Spray yang Bikin Makeup Kamu On Point Seharian

    Review SAMSUNG Galaxy A14, Handphone Entry Level Punya Desain Elegan Hingga Fitur NFC

    Review SAMSUNG Galaxy A14, Handphone Entry Level Punya Desain Elegan Hingga Fitur NFC

    Sebelum Beli, Pahami 4 Kelebihan Handphone dengan Fitur NFC

    Sebelum Beli, Pahami 4 Kelebihan Handphone dengan Fitur NFC

    MSI Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Terbaru dengan RTX 40 Series Ke Indonesia, Simak Jajarannya di Sini

    MSI Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Terbaru dengan RTX 40 Series Ke Indonesia, Simak Jajarannya di Sini

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Rumah Siap Huni di Komp. Margahayu Raya Kota Bandung
    Dijual Rumah Siap Huni di Komp. Margahayu Raya Kota Bandung
    Rp625.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Murah Rimah 2 lantai Gratis Rumah 1 lt,Full Furnish Ungaran
    Murah Rimah 2 lantai Gratis Rumah 1 lt,Full Furnish Ungaran
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital HD Jatiuwung
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital HD Jatiuwung
    Rp550.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Rumah Siap Huni Di Ujungberung 2090
    Rumah Siap Huni Di Ujungberung 2090
    Rp650.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Souvenir Balon Latex Promosi Bulat Standart Custom Logo
    Souvenir Balon Latex Promosi Bulat Standart Custom Logo
    Rp3.500
    Banten, Tangerang
    Rumah kost 14 kamar dekat mall batu (Madewo apples)
    Rumah kost 14 kamar dekat mall batu (Madewo apples)
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Batu
    Rumah Luas 1500 m Pinggir Jalan Raya Ciruas Pontang
    Rumah Luas 1500 m Pinggir Jalan Raya Ciruas Pontang
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Banten, Serang
    • RUMAH MEWAH 2LT DEKAT STADION MAGUWOHARJO
    • RUMAH MEWAH 2LT DEKAT STADION MAGUWOHARJO
    Rp947.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Viral Saat Ini, Zillion Skincare, Skin Care Vitamin C Aman, Halal, dan BPOM Untuk pria
    Viral Saat Ini, Zillion Skincare, Skin Care Vitamin C Aman, Halal, dan BPOM Untuk pria
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Dijual Sawah Produktif 3500m² Kedawung Sragen
    Dijual Sawah Produktif 3500m² Kedawung Sragen
    Rp750.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Sragen
    Jasa Sosmed Sekolah dengan Harga Terjangkau di Gubug Tabanan
    Jasa Sosmed Sekolah dengan Harga Terjangkau di Gubug Tabanan
    Rp3.500.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Terbaik Centong Kayu Purwakarta
    Terbaik Centong Kayu Purwakarta
    Rp9.900
    Jawa Tengah, Temanggung
    Rumah Murah Terawat Mandalamekar Cimenyan Bandung 2109
    Rumah Murah Terawat Mandalamekar Cimenyan Bandung 2109
    Rp475.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Sedia Automatic Level Waterpass Nikon Ac-25
    Sedia Automatic Level Waterpass Nikon Ac-25
    Rp5.500.000
    Sulawesi Selatan, Barru
    Pasang CCTV Wifi di Malang
    Pasang CCTV Wifi di Malang
    Rp615.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Garden Family Malakasari 10 menit dari RSUD Al-Ihsan
    Garden Family Malakasari 10 menit dari RSUD Al-Ihsan
    Rp200.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    RUMAH BEKUALITAS SIAP BANGUN DEKAT DENGAN STADION MAGUOHARJO
    RUMAH BEKUALITAS SIAP BANGUN DEKAT DENGAN STADION MAGUOHARJO
    Rp950.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI DAN SIAP BANGUN DI DAERA PANDAK BANTUL
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI DAN SIAP BANGUN DI DAERA PANDAK BANTUL
    Rp325.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    TANAH MURAH HANYA 1 JUTAAN, DEKAT JALAN RAYA PAKEM TURI
    TANAH MURAH HANYA 1 JUTAAN, DEKAT JALAN RAYA PAKEM TURI
    Rp1.200.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Pinggir Jalan Provinsi Di Lebak Banten
    Rumah Pinggir Jalan Provinsi Di Lebak Banten
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Banten, Lebak
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan