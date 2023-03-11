Chord Gitar Running Away - Hoobastank: I Don't Want You To Give It All Up

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Running Away yang dipopulerkan oleh Hoobastank.

Lagu Running Away adalah singel ketiga dari album debut Hoobastank.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2001.

Running Away - Hoobastank

[Verse 1]

Am G

I don't want you to give it all up

F Am

Leave your own life collecting dust

G

I don't want you to feel sorry for me

F Am

You never gave us a chance to be

G

And I don't need you to be by my side

F Am

To tell me that everything's alright

G

I just wanted you to tell me the truth

F

You know I'd do that for you

[Chorus]

Am G C Dm F C G

So why are you running away

Am G C Dm F C G

why are you running away

[Verse 2]

Am G

Cause I did enough to show you that

F Am

I was willing to give and sacrifice

G

And I was the one who was lifting you up

F Am

when you thought your life had had enough

G

and when i get close you turn away

F Am

there's nothing that I can do or say

G

so now i need you to tell me the truth

F

you know I'd do that for you

[Ulangi Chorus]

[Bridge]

Am

Is it me Is it you

Em Am

Nothing that I can do to make you

Dm F G

change your mind

Am

is it me is it you

Em

Nothing that I can do

Am Dm F G

is it a waste of time

Am

Is it me Is it you

Em Am

Nothing that I can do to make you

Dm

change your mind

F G

[Ulangi Chorus]

