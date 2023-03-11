Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Running Away - Hoobastank: I Don't Want You To Give It All Up
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Running Away yang dipopulerkan oleh Hoobastank. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Running Away yang dipopulerkan oleh Hoobastank.
Lagu Running Away adalah singel ketiga dari album debut Hoobastank.
Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2001.
Running Away - Hoobastank
[Verse 1]
Am G
I don't want you to give it all up
F Am
Leave your own life collecting dust
G
I don't want you to feel sorry for me
F Am
You never gave us a chance to be
G
And I don't need you to be by my side
F Am
To tell me that everything's alright
G
I just wanted you to tell me the truth
F
You know I'd do that for you
[Chorus]
Am G C Dm F C G
So why are you running away
Am G C Dm F C G
why are you running away
[Verse 2]
Am G
Cause I did enough to show you that
F Am
I was willing to give and sacrifice
G
And I was the one who was lifting you up
F Am
when you thought your life had had enough
G
and when i get close you turn away
F Am
there's nothing that I can do or say
G
so now i need you to tell me the truth
F
you know I'd do that for you
[Ulangi Chorus]
[Bridge]
Am
Is it me Is it you
Em Am
Nothing that I can do to make you
Dm F G
change your mind
Am
is it me is it you
Em
Nothing that I can do
Am Dm F G
is it a waste of time
Am
Is it me Is it you
Em Am
Nothing that I can do to make you
Dm
change your mind
F G
[Ulangi Chorus]
