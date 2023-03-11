Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Running Away - Hoobastank: I Don't Want You To Give It All Up

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Running Away yang dipopulerkan oleh Hoobastank. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Running Away - Hoobastank: I Don't Want You To Give It All Up
Pixabay/Free-Photos
Ilustrasi Chord Gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Running Away dari Hoobastank. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Running Away yang dipopulerkan oleh Hoobastank.

Lagu Running Away adalah singel ketiga dari album debut Hoobastank.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2001.

Running Away - Hoobastank

[Verse 1]
Am                                          G
I don't want you to give it all up
                           F                   Am
Leave your own life collecting dust
                                                  G
I don't want you to feel sorry for me
                       F                      Am
You never gave us a chance to be
                                                       G
And I don't need you to be by my side
                          F                  Am
To tell me that everything's alright
                                                      G
I just wanted you to tell me the truth 
                              F
You know I'd do that for you

[Chorus]
Am G       C                     Dm          F C G
           So why are you running away
Am G  C               Dm           F C G
         why are you running away

[Verse 2]
Am                                              G
Cause I did enough to show you that 
                           F                Am
I was willing to give and sacrifice
                                                          G
And I was the one who was lifting you up
                                    F                        Am
when you thought your life had had enough
                                            G
and when i get close you turn away
                               F                      Am
there's nothing that I can do or say
                                                        G
so now i need you to tell me the truth
                              F
you know I'd do that for you

[Ulangi Chorus]

[Bridge]
Am
Is it me Is it you
Em                             Am
Nothing that I can do to make you
                    Dm F G
change your mind
Am
is it me is it you
Em
Nothing that I can do
Am                   Dm F G
is it a waste of time
Am
Is it me Is it you
Em                                Am
Nothing that I can do to make you
Dm
change your mind

F        G

[Ulangi Chorus]

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter: All Because I Liked A Boy

Baca juga: Chord Gitar If Life Is So Short - The Moffatts: If Life Is Short, Why Wont You Let Me Love You

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Hoobastank
Running Away
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    4 Rekomendasi Handphone vivo 5G, Koneksi Internet Lebih Cepat Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan

    4 Rekomendasi Handphone vivo 5G, Koneksi Internet Lebih Cepat Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Setting Spray yang Bikin Makeup Kamu On Point Seharian

    5 Rekomendasi Setting Spray yang Bikin Makeup Kamu On Point Seharian

    Review SAMSUNG Galaxy A14, Handphone Entry Level Punya Desain Elegan Hingga Fitur NFC

    Review SAMSUNG Galaxy A14, Handphone Entry Level Punya Desain Elegan Hingga Fitur NFC

    Sebelum Beli, Pahami 4 Kelebihan Handphone dengan Fitur NFC

    Sebelum Beli, Pahami 4 Kelebihan Handphone dengan Fitur NFC

    MSI Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Terbaru dengan RTX 40 Series Ke Indonesia, Simak Jajarannya di Sini

    MSI Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Terbaru dengan RTX 40 Series Ke Indonesia, Simak Jajarannya di Sini

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Rumah Pinggir Jalan Provinsi Di Lebak Banten
    Rumah Pinggir Jalan Provinsi Di Lebak Banten
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Banten, Lebak
    Tanah di Mijen Semarang Dekat BSB City Semarang, Wisata Goa Kreo, Pasar Mijen, Pasar Ngaliyan
    Tanah di Mijen Semarang Dekat BSB City Semarang, Wisata Goa Kreo, Pasar Mijen, Pasar Ngaliyan
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    RUMAH BERKUALITAS AREA NGEMPLAK
    RUMAH BERKUALITAS AREA NGEMPLAK
    Rp745.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Sumber Referensi : Jasa Online Pasang CCTV Camera Di Cibinong
    Sumber Referensi : Jasa Online Pasang CCTV Camera Di Cibinong
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Lowongan Magang Digital Marketing Sekitar Malang
    Lowongan Magang Digital Marketing Sekitar Malang
    Rp3.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Best Seller Product : Toko Cabang Jasa Pasang CCTV Camera Di Ciawi
    Best Seller Product : Toko Cabang Jasa Pasang CCTV Camera Di Ciawi
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    KOAST 3LT&RUKO AREA JAKAL KM14
    KOAST 3LT&RUKO AREA JAKAL KM14
    Rp8 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH FULL FURNISH LOKASI SANGAT STRATEGIS DI PINGGIR KOTA JOGJA
    RUMAH FULL FURNISH LOKASI SANGAT STRATEGIS DI PINGGIR KOTA JOGJA
    Rp3 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah di Panghegar Permai Bandung Dekat UBERTOS, Pasar Gedebage, Stasiun Gedebage
    Rumah di Panghegar Permai Bandung Dekat UBERTOS, Pasar Gedebage, Stasiun Gedebage
    Rp612.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    RUMAH CANTIK DI PUSAT KOTA YOGYAKARTA DEKAT GEMBIRALOKA
    RUMAH CANTIK DI PUSAT KOTA YOGYAKARTA DEKAT GEMBIRALOKA
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Sedia Automatic Level Waterpass Nikon Ac-25
    Sedia Automatic Level Waterpass Nikon Ac-25
    Rp5.500.000
    Sulawesi Selatan, Jeneponto
    Krim Penghilang Rambut Kaki Terbaik di Kab. Lingga Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Krim Penghilang Rambut Kaki Terbaik di Kab. Lingga Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Rp77.200
    Jawa Tengah, Tegal Kota
    Pusat PSG TKJ Terdekat Malang
    Pusat PSG TKJ Terdekat Malang
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Di Jual Tanah Kebun
    Di Jual Tanah Kebun
    Rp500.000.000
    Banten, Pandeglang
    Mobil Honda Jazz RS 2013 Matic Pajak Hidup Siap Pakai - Kudus
    Mobil Honda Jazz RS 2013 Matic Pajak Hidup Siap Pakai - Kudus
    Rp160.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Demak
    Mobil Honda Brio E RS 2021 Putih Seken Manual Siap Pakai - Purwodadi
    Mobil Honda Brio E RS 2021 Putih Seken Manual Siap Pakai - Purwodadi
    Rp155.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Demak
    Mobil Honda Jazz RS 2013 Matic Putih Seken Siap Pakai - Kendal
    Mobil Honda Jazz RS 2013 Matic Putih Seken Siap Pakai - Kendal
    Rp175.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kendal
    Mobil Honda Brio E 2017 Putih Seken Pajak Panjang Siap Pakai - Surabaya
    Mobil Honda Brio E 2017 Putih Seken Pajak Panjang Siap Pakai - Surabaya
    Rp133.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Dijual Rumah Classic SHM IMB 7KT 4KM - Surabaya
    Dijual Rumah Classic SHM IMB 7KT 4KM - Surabaya
    Rp3 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    HP iPhone 11 Pro 64gb Mulus Fullset No Minus - Sidoarjo
    HP iPhone 11 Pro 64gb Mulus Fullset No Minus - Sidoarjo
    Rp7.850.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan