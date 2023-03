Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Island - Miley Cyrus: I'm on an Island Dirty Dancing in the Sun

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Island yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus.

Lagu Island dirilis pada 10 Maret 2023.

Lagu Island merupakan track dalam album terbaru Miley Cyrus yang berjudul Endless Summer Vacation.

Lirik Lagu Island - Miley Cyrus:

I'm on an island dirty dancing in the sun

So close to heaven but so far from everyone

Yeah, I've got treasures buried underneath the sand

But I'm still wishing for the love that I don't have

Mama told me, "Girl, smoke 'em if you got 'em"

Left my land and back at home without a problem

So I'm sittin' here wondering all day long

Am I stranded (Am I stranded) on an island (On an island)

Or have I landed (Or have I landed) in paradise?

Am I stranded (Am I stranded) on an island (On an island)

Or have I landed in paradise?

I can paint my toenails while I'm soaking up the sea

The only thing that's missing here is you and our TV

And I won't lie, it sure gets lonely here at night

But no one here needs nothin' from me and it's kinda nice

Mama told me, "Girl, smoke 'em if you got 'em"

Left my land and back at home without a problem

So I'm sittin' here wondering all day long

Am I stranded (Am I stranded) on an island (On an island)

Or have I landed (Or have I landed) in paradise?

Am I stranded (Am I stranded) on an island (On an island)

Or have I landed (Have I?) in paradise?

I hear your voice like a song on the radio

All day along, 'cause, boy, I've been missing you

I hear your voice like a song on the radio, ah

I hear your voice like a song on the radio (Ayy, ah)

All day along, 'cause, boy, I've been missing you (Ayy)

I hear your voice like a song on the radio, ah (Ah)

Am I stranded on an island

Or have I landed in paradise?

Am I stranded (Am I stranded) on an island (On an island)

Or have I landed (Have I?) in paradise?

Am I stranded (I hear your voice like a song on the radio)

On an island (All day along, 'cause, boy, I've been missing you)

Or have I landed (I hear your voice like a song on the radio, ah)

In paradise?

Am I stranded (I hear your voice like a song on the radio)

On an island (All day along, 'cause, boy, I've been missing you)

Or have I landed (I hear your voice like a song on the radio, ah)

In paradise?

Am I stranded (I hear your voice like a song on the radio)

On an island (All day along, 'cause, boy, I've been missing you)

Or have I landed (I hear your voice like a song on the radio, ah)

In paradise?

Am I stranded on an island

Or have I landed