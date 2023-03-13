Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Mother - Meghan Trainor: I am Your Mother, You Listen to Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Mother yang dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor.

Lagu Mother dirilis pada 11 Maret 2023.

Lagu Mother ini menjadi sorotan karena Meghan Trainor mengumumkan dirinya sudah resmi sudah menjadi seorang ibu.

Official video lagu Mother juga dirilis di YouTube Meghan Trainor pada 11 Maret 2023.

Lirik Lagu Mother - Meghan Trainor:

I am your mother

I am your mother

You listen to me

You listen to me

Stop all that mansplainin'

No one's listening

Tell me who gave you the permission to speak

I am your mother

I am your mother

You listen to me, shh

Mr. Big boy

Pulling up in your big toy

Sayin' all that blah, blah, blah

Makin' all that big noise

'Cause you're so frustrated, emasculated

'Cause you got your shit called out by this little lady

Yet your opinions so strong

Even when you're wrong

Bet that feels like power to you

That feels like power to you

Must've forgot who you're talkin' to

I am your mother

I am your mother

You listen to me

You listen to me

Stop all that mansplainin'

No one's listening, shh

Tell me who it gave you the permission to speak

I am your mother

I am your mother

You listen to me

You listen to me

You just a

Bum-bum-bum (Bum-bum-bum)

Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum, bum, bum

You just a

Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum

Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum

Y'all need a master class from my man

Learn how to satisfy like he can

Ain't tryna control me and own me

Like an old man on CSPAN

Bet you wish you could wife this

Stay mad, that's priceless

You with your god complex

But you can't even make life, bitch

Yet your opinions so strong

Even when you're wrong

Bet that feels like power to you

That feels like power to you

Must've forgot who you're talkin' to

I am your mother

I am your mother

You listen to me

You listen to me

Stop all that mansplainin'

Hey

No one's listening, shh

Tell me who gave you the permission to speak

I am your mother

I am your mother

You listen to me

You just a

Bum, bum-bum-bum-bum-bum

Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum, bum bum

You just a

Bum-bum-bum (Bum-bum-bum)

Hey

Ladies shake your

Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum

Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum, bum bum

Shake that bum

Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum

Bum, bum, bum

Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum