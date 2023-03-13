Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Mother - Meghan Trainor: I am Your Mother, You Listen to Me
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Mother yang dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor dan telah dirilis pada 11 Maret 2023.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Mother yang dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor.
Lagu Mother dirilis pada 11 Maret 2023.
Lagu Mother ini menjadi sorotan karena Meghan Trainor mengumumkan dirinya sudah resmi sudah menjadi seorang ibu.
Official video lagu Mother juga dirilis di YouTube Meghan Trainor pada 11 Maret 2023.
Lirik Lagu Mother - Meghan Trainor:
I am your mother
I am your mother
You listen to me
You listen to me
Stop all that mansplainin'
No one's listening
Tell me who gave you the permission to speak
I am your mother
I am your mother
You listen to me, shh
Mr. Big boy
Pulling up in your big toy
Sayin' all that blah, blah, blah
Makin' all that big noise
'Cause you're so frustrated, emasculated
'Cause you got your shit called out by this little lady
Yet your opinions so strong
Even when you're wrong
Bet that feels like power to you
That feels like power to you
Must've forgot who you're talkin' to
I am your mother
I am your mother
You listen to me
You listen to me
Stop all that mansplainin'
No one's listening, shh
Tell me who it gave you the permission to speak
I am your mother
I am your mother
You listen to me
You listen to me
You just a
Bum-bum-bum (Bum-bum-bum)
Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum, bum, bum
You just a
Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum
Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum
Y'all need a master class from my man
Learn how to satisfy like he can
Ain't tryna control me and own me
Like an old man on CSPAN
Bet you wish you could wife this
Stay mad, that's priceless
You with your god complex
But you can't even make life, bitch
Yet your opinions so strong
Even when you're wrong
Bet that feels like power to you
That feels like power to you
Must've forgot who you're talkin' to
I am your mother
I am your mother
You listen to me
You listen to me
Stop all that mansplainin'
Hey
No one's listening, shh
Tell me who gave you the permission to speak
I am your mother
I am your mother
You listen to me
You just a
Bum, bum-bum-bum-bum-bum
Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum, bum bum
You just a
Bum-bum-bum (Bum-bum-bum)
Hey
Ladies shake your
Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum
Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum, bum bum
Shake that bum
Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum
Bum, bum, bum
Bum-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum
