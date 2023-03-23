Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seasonal Love - Ali Gatie: I Can't Live Without You, I Need You Like Water

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasonal Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Ali Gatie.

Lagu Seasonal Love dirilis pada 17 Maret 2023 dengan durasi 3 menit 11 detik

Official musik video lagu Seasonal Love juga diunggah di YouTube Hozier pada 17 Maret 2023 dan telah ditonton lebih dari 683,9 ribu kali hingga Kamis (23/3/2023).

Lirik Lagu Seasonal Love - Ali Gatie:

It's not seasonal love

'Cause we still believe after all of these months

Both still right here, we know winter will come

And summer is leavin' but that's not a reason to fall out of love

I don't wanna run

Rather take a bullet to my head than give you up

Put some roses on my grave, when it's said and done

You're forever and always my one of one

I can't live without you

I need you like water

And I don't know how to grow any further

Can you blame me

For fallin' in love? I was empty

And you filled me up, if you left me

Then who'd pick me up? I'm not fallin' apart, I'm just fallin' in love

You know, I don't wanna run

Rather take a bullet to my head than give you up

Put some roses on my grave, when it's said and done

You're forever and always my one of one

I can't live without you (I can't live without you, I)

I need you like water (Need you, I, need you, I)

I don't know how to (I don't know how) grow any further

The day that I found you (When I found you)

My whole world got smaller (Yeah, smaller)

When I'm not around you

Everything feels darker

I can't live without you (I can't live without you, I)

I need you like water (Need you, I, need you, I)

I don't know how to (I don't know how) grow any further

Seasonal love

It's not seasonal love

It's not love

I'm not fallin' apart, I'm just fallin' in love

Terjemahan Lagu Seasonal Love - Ali Gatie:

Ini bukan cinta musiman

Karena kami masih percaya setelah berbulan-bulan ini

Keduanya masih di sini, kita tahu musim dingin akan datang

Dan musim panas akan segera berlalu, tapi itu bukan alasan untuk putus cinta