Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seasonal Love - Ali Gatie: I Can't Live Without You, I Need You Like Water
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasonal Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Ali Gatie dan telah dirilis pada 17 Maret 2023.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasonal Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Ali Gatie.
Lagu Seasonal Love dirilis pada 17 Maret 2023 dengan durasi 3 menit 11 detik
Official musik video lagu Seasonal Love juga diunggah di YouTube Hozier pada 17 Maret 2023 dan telah ditonton lebih dari 683,9 ribu kali hingga Kamis (23/3/2023).
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Its You - Ali Gatie: Its you, Its Always You
Lirik Lagu Seasonal Love - Ali Gatie:
It's not seasonal love
'Cause we still believe after all of these months
Both still right here, we know winter will come
And summer is leavin' but that's not a reason to fall out of love
I don't wanna run
Rather take a bullet to my head than give you up
Put some roses on my grave, when it's said and done
You're forever and always my one of one
I can't live without you
I need you like water
And I don't know how to grow any further
Can you blame me
For fallin' in love? I was empty
And you filled me up, if you left me
Then who'd pick me up? I'm not fallin' apart, I'm just fallin' in love
You know, I don't wanna run
Rather take a bullet to my head than give you up
Put some roses on my grave, when it's said and done
You're forever and always my one of one
I can't live without you (I can't live without you, I)
I need you like water (Need you, I, need you, I)
I don't know how to (I don't know how) grow any further
The day that I found you (When I found you)
My whole world got smaller (Yeah, smaller)
When I'm not around you
Everything feels darker
I can't live without you (I can't live without you, I)
I need you like water (Need you, I, need you, I)
I don't know how to (I don't know how) grow any further
Seasonal love
It's not seasonal love
It's not love
I'm not fallin' apart, I'm just fallin' in love
Terjemahan Lagu Seasonal Love - Ali Gatie:
Ini bukan cinta musiman
Karena kami masih percaya setelah berbulan-bulan ini
Keduanya masih di sini, kita tahu musim dingin akan datang
Dan musim panas akan segera berlalu, tapi itu bukan alasan untuk putus cinta