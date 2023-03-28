Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before - Taylor Swift: But I Love You More
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift dan telah dirilis pada 17 Maret 2023.
Katarina Retri Yudita
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before dirilis pada 17 Maret 2023.
Diketahui, lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before merupakan lagu Taylor Swift yang ditujukan untuk album studio ketujuhnya, Lover (2019).
Namun, akhirnya tidak dimasukkan dalam daftar lagu terakhir karena alasan yang tidak diketahui.
Kemudian lagu lengkapnya muncul pertama kali secara online pada 1 Maret 2023.
Pada 16 Maret 2023, untuk merayakan dimulainya The Eras Tour 2023, Taylor Swift mengungkapkan lagu tersebut dirilis secara resmi pada 17 Maret 2023.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mastermind - Taylor Swift: What If I Told You Im a Mastermind?
Lirik Lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before - Taylor Swift:
[Verse 1]
When you think of all the late nights
Lame fights over the phone
Wake up in the mornin' with someone
But feelin' alone
[Refrain]
A heart is drawn around your name
In someone's handwriting, not mine
Sneakin' out into town
Holdin' hands, just killin' time
[Pre-Chorus]
Your past and mine are parallel lines
Stars all aligned and they intertwined
And taught you
The way you call me "baby"
Treat me like a lady
All that I can say is
[Chorus]
All of the girls you loved before (Ooh)
Made you the one I've fallen for
Every dead-end street led you straight to me
Now you're all I need, I'm so thankful for
All of the girls you loved before
But I love you more
[Verse 2]
When I think of all the makeup
Fake love out on the town (Ooh)
Cryin' in the bathroom for some dude
Whose name I cannot remember now
[Refrain]
Secret jokes all alone
No one's home, sixteen and wild (Ooh)
We're breakin' up, makin' up
Leave without sayin' goodbye (Ooh)
[Pre-Chorus]
And just know that
It's everything that made me
Now I call you "baby"
That's why you're so amazing
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
