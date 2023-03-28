Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before - Taylor Swift: But I Love You More

Lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before dirilis pada 17 Maret 2023.

Diketahui, lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before merupakan lagu Taylor Swift yang ditujukan untuk album studio ketujuhnya, Lover (2019).

Namun, akhirnya tidak dimasukkan dalam daftar lagu terakhir karena alasan yang tidak diketahui.

Kemudian lagu lengkapnya muncul pertama kali secara online pada 1 Maret 2023.

Pada 16 Maret 2023, untuk merayakan dimulainya The Eras Tour 2023, Taylor Swift mengungkapkan lagu tersebut dirilis secara resmi pada 17 Maret 2023.

Lirik Lagu All Of The Girls You Loved Before - Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

When you think of all the late nights

Lame fights over the phone

Wake up in the mornin' with someone

But feelin' alone

[Refrain]

A heart is drawn around your name

In someone's handwriting, not mine

Sneakin' out into town

Holdin' hands, just killin' time

[Pre-Chorus]

Your past and mine are parallel lines

Stars all aligned and they intertwined

And taught you

The way you call me "baby"

Treat me like a lady

All that I can say is

[Chorus]

All of the girls you loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I've fallen for

Every dead-end street led you straight to me

Now you're all I need, I'm so thankful for

All of the girls you loved before

But I love you more

[Verse 2]

When I think of all the makeup

Fake love out on the town (Ooh)

Cryin' in the bathroom for some dude

Whose name I cannot remember now

[Refrain]

Secret jokes all alone

No one's home, sixteen and wild (Ooh)

We're breakin' up, makin' up

Leave without sayin' goodbye (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

And just know that

It's everything that made me

Now I call you "baby"

That's why you're so amazing