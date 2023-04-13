Chord Gitar

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen: Easy Come, Easy Go, Will You Let Me Go? Bismillah!

Berikut ini lirik dan chord gitar lagu Bohemian Rhapsody karya Queen. Lagu tersebut rilis pada tahun 1975 dalam album A Night at the Opera

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Gitar Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen: Easy Come, Easy Go, Will You Let Me Go? Bismillah!
IST
Freddy Mercury di konser. Berikut ini lirik dan chord gitar lagu Bohemian Rhapsody karya Queen. Lagu tersebut rilis pada tahun 1975 dalam album A Night at the Opera. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Bohemian Rhapsody karya Queen disertai dengan liriknya.

Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody dirilis pada tahun 1975 dalam album A Night at the Opera.

Lagu tersebut juga pernah diangkat menjadi sebuah film biografi pada 2018, lalu.

Dalam film yang juga berjudul Bohemian Rhapsody itu menceritakan kehidupan vokalis band rock asal Inggris tersebut, Freddie Mercury.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Mengejar Mimpi - Yovie and Nuno: Meskipun Engkau Telah Pergi

[Intro]

Em7

Is this the real life

A7

Is this just fantasy

D7  Am7   D7

Caught in a landslide

       G

No escape from reality

Em

Open your eyes

       G7                         C

Look up to the skies and see

Am                    D7

I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy

                    G# G. F#. G

Because I’m easy come, easy go,

G#. G. F#. G

little high, little low,

C.           G/B            Bbdim              D7/A

Any way the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to me,

G

To me

[Verse]

G          Em

Mama, just killed a man,

      Am

Put a gun against his head,

           Am                         D

Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead,

G                Em

Mama, life had just begun,

Am.                          Am/G# Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E

But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away

C         G Am

Mama oooh,

         Dm

Didn’t mean to make you cry

    G                                    C

If I’m not back again this time tomorrow

G                Am           Fm                  C

Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters

G

[Verse]

G              Em

Too late, my time has come

        Am

Sends shivers down my spine

          Am              D

Body’s aching all the time,

G                                     Em

Goodbye everybody - I’ve got to go

        Am                Am/G#       Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E

Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

C.          G Am

Mama oooh (anyway the wind blows)

Dm

I don’t want to die,

G                                                    C

I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all

[Solo]

| C G | Am | Dm | G |

| C G | Am | Dm | Bb Bb A G# G | F# |

[Interlude 1]

B F# F         F#     B   F#    F

I see a little silhouetto of a man,

F#   B         F#     B               F# F             F#   B     F#

Scaramouche, scaramouche, will you do the Fandango

A#                   F         A                C#            F#

Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening me

N.C.

Galileo, Galileo

N.C.

Galileo, Galileo

N.C.

Galileo, Figaro - Magnifico

G#  G      F#     G  G# G       F#    G

I’m just a poor boy, no-body loves me

F     C      Cdim C F        C           Cdim C

He’s just a poor boy from a poor family

F                C/E           D           G F C/E D#dim Dm7

Spare him his life from this monstrosity

G#       G         F# G G#      G          F#   G C G

Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? Bismillah!

C        G                        G C G

No, we will not let you go. Bismillah!

G                                  G C G G

We will not let you go. Bismillah! We will not let you go.

G                          G                                     D#7

Will not let you go. Will not let you go. Ahhhhhhhhhhh

G#m F# B     A# D# G       C N.C.

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, Oh, mama mia, mama mia

         C                G     C   F            B            Em             G

Mama mia, let me go. Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me,

[Riff]

| C | C | C | D |

[Interlude 2]

G                                              C             G Bb

So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye

G                                           C              F

So you think you can love me and leave me to die

Dm   G            Dm                  G

Oh, baby - can’t do this to me, baby

Dm            G          Dm            G               C

Just gotta get out - just gotta get right outta here

[Riff/Instrumental]

| (C) | C | C | D | N.C.|

| Ab | F | G | G | G |

| C G | Am E Am | E Am G C | B Em | F C |

[Outro]

Am                    Em

Nothing really matters,

Am               Em

Anyone can see,

Am               Fm F/G                                   C

Nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me,

[Instrumental]

| (C) F/C | C Cdim |

| G/B Gm/Bb | A Bbdim | A A7 D |

[Coda]

G     D/F# Ddim/F  Em7 D

Any way the wind blows…

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen
Baca Juga
  • 5 Aplikasi Video Call untuk Jalin Silaturahmi Lebaran, Bisa Diunduh di Android dan iOS
    Idul Fitri 1444 H
    5 Aplikasi Video Call untuk Jalin Silaturahmi Lebaran, Bisa Diunduh di Android dan iOS
    Bisa Menggunakan Bahan Alami, Ini 6 Tips Membersihkan Nat Keramik
    Tips Home Care
    Bisa Menggunakan Bahan Alami, Ini 6 Tips Membersihkan Nat Keramik
    5 Tips Membeli Handphone Bekas Jelang Lebaran 2023, Alternatif Terbaik Usai THR Turun
    Idul Fitri 1444 H
    5 Tips Membeli Handphone Bekas Jelang Lebaran 2023, Alternatif Terbaik Usai THR Turun
    5 Rekomendasi Lipstik Terbaik untuk Tampil Cantik di Hari Raya Idul Fitri
    Idul Fitri 1444 H
    5 Rekomendasi Lipstik Terbaik untuk Tampil Cantik di Hari Raya Idul Fitri
    Review Lengkap PONDS Age Miracle Hya-Retinol Ultimate Glow Essence, Lawan Keriput pada Wajah
    Skincare
    Review Lengkap PONDS Age Miracle Hya-Retinol Ultimate Glow Essence, Lawan Keriput pada Wajah
    Review IDEALIFE Electric Chopper 1.2L IL216, Asisten Dapur Terbaik untuk Siapkan Aneka Bahan Masakan
    Alat Elektronik
    Review IDEALIFE Electric Chopper 1.2L IL216, Asisten Dapur Terbaik untuk Siapkan Aneka Bahan Masakan
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Rumah CANTIK dekat Candi Prambanan
    Rumah CANTIK dekat Candi Prambanan
    Rp375.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Klaten
    Jasa Cirebon & Ahli pasang penangkal petir Pekalipan kota Cirebon
    Jasa Cirebon & Ahli pasang penangkal petir Pekalipan kota Cirebon
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Tanah cocok investasi atau hunian di puri gading bukit permai jimnaran
    Tanah cocok investasi atau hunian di puri gading bukit permai jimnaran
    Rp350.000.000
    Bali, Badung
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Barat Cisarua Shm Dekat Kenfer Permana Di Jl. Babakan Muncang, Desa
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Barat Cisarua Shm Dekat Kenfer Permana Di Jl. Babakan Muncang, Desa
    Rp270.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Rumah Astetic, 2 Lantai di Dalam Perumahan, free furniture, medan selayang
    Rumah Astetic, 2 Lantai di Dalam Perumahan, free furniture, medan selayang
    Rp1,8 Milyar
    Sumatera Utara, Medan
    Fully Furnished Bagus 99m2 Lantai Tengah di Taman Anggrek Residences
    Fully Furnished Bagus 99m2 Lantai Tengah di Taman Anggrek Residences
    Rp2,6 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Bollard Dermaga Kapasitas 70 Ton di Gorontalo - Bitt, Tee, Curve Kapasitas Bollard 70 Ton
    Bollard Dermaga Kapasitas 70 Ton di Gorontalo - Bitt, Tee, Curve Kapasitas Bollard 70 Ton
    Rp12.000.000
    Gorontalo, Gorontalo Kota
    Sedia Single Prisma Nikon di Jakata Selatan
    Sedia Single Prisma Nikon di Jakata Selatan
    Rp1.100.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Bollard Dermaga Kapasitas 100 Ton di Gorontalo - Bitt, Tee, Curve Kapasitas Bollard 100 Ton
    Bollard Dermaga Kapasitas 100 Ton di Gorontalo - Bitt, Tee, Curve Kapasitas Bollard 100 Ton
    Rp18.000.000
    Gorontalo, Gorontalo Kota
    Cone Fender 1600 H di Gorontalo - Karet Fender tipe Cone 1600 H di Gorontalo Include Frontal Frame
    Cone Fender 1600 H di Gorontalo - Karet Fender tipe Cone 1600 H di Gorontalo Include Frontal Frame
    Rp50.000.000
    Gorontalo, Gorontalo Kota
    mug kejutan - bisa dicetak foto kamu
    mug kejutan - bisa dicetak foto kamu
    Rp45.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI VIE MAERAPI DI PEDESAAN PURWOMARTANI
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI VIE MAERAPI DI PEDESAAN PURWOMARTANI
    Rp722.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Ruko 2 lantai cukup booking fee 3 juta saja sudah sampai akad
    Ruko 2 lantai cukup booking fee 3 juta saja sudah sampai akad
    Rp3.000.000
    Sumatera Utara, Deli Serdang
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI MINIMALIS MODEREN DI PRAMBANAN
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI MINIMALIS MODEREN DI PRAMBANAN
    Rp685.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Motor Suzuki Shogun 125 Tahun 2008 Bekas Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    Motor Suzuki Shogun 125 Tahun 2008 Bekas Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    Rp8.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Toyota Veloz Cicilan 0% Free Accesories - Denpasar
    Toyota Veloz Cicilan 0% Free Accesories - Denpasar
    Rp50.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Bollard Bitt Dermaga - Penambat Kapal Dermaga Tipe Bitt
    Bollard Bitt Dermaga - Penambat Kapal Dermaga Tipe Bitt
    Rp1.500.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Tomohon
    Jual Cepat Apartemen Paladian Park 2BR (Unfurnished)
    Jual Cepat Apartemen Paladian Park 2BR (Unfurnished)
    Rp900.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Souvenir Gift Set Grafir eksklusif 3 In 1 kode 307
    Souvenir Gift Set Grafir eksklusif 3 In 1 kode 307
    Rp157.500
    Banten, Tangerang
    Dijual Rumah Cimahi Cantik Dan Terwat 1 Lantai Di Utara
    Dijual Rumah Cimahi Cantik Dan Terwat 1 Lantai Di Utara
    Rp750.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Cimahi
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan