Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen: Easy Come, Easy Go, Will You Let Me Go? Bismillah!
Berikut ini lirik dan chord gitar lagu Bohemian Rhapsody karya Queen. Lagu tersebut rilis pada tahun 1975 dalam album A Night at the Opera
Penulis:
muhammad abdillahawang
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Bohemian Rhapsody karya Queen disertai dengan liriknya.
Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody dirilis pada tahun 1975 dalam album A Night at the Opera.
Lagu tersebut juga pernah diangkat menjadi sebuah film biografi pada 2018, lalu.
Dalam film yang juga berjudul Bohemian Rhapsody itu menceritakan kehidupan vokalis band rock asal Inggris tersebut, Freddie Mercury.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Mengejar Mimpi - Yovie and Nuno: Meskipun Engkau Telah Pergi
[Intro]
Em7
Is this the real life
A7
Is this just fantasy
D7 Am7 D7
Caught in a landslide
G
No escape from reality
Em
Open your eyes
G7 C
Look up to the skies and see
Am D7
I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
G# G. F#. G
Because I’m easy come, easy go,
G#. G. F#. G
little high, little low,
C. G/B Bbdim D7/A
Any way the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to me,
G
To me
[Verse]
G Em
Mama, just killed a man,
Am
Put a gun against his head,
Am D
Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead,
G Em
Mama, life had just begun,
Am. Am/G# Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E
But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away
C G Am
Mama oooh,
Dm
Didn’t mean to make you cry
G C
If I’m not back again this time tomorrow
G Am Fm C
Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters
G
[Verse]
G Em
Too late, my time has come
Am
Sends shivers down my spine
Am D
Body’s aching all the time,
G Em
Goodbye everybody - I’ve got to go
Am Am/G# Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
C. G Am
Mama oooh (anyway the wind blows)
Dm
I don’t want to die,
G C
I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all
[Solo]
| C G | Am | Dm | G |
| C G | Am | Dm | Bb Bb A G# G | F# |
[Interlude 1]
B F# F F# B F# F
I see a little silhouetto of a man,
F# B F# B F# F F# B F#
Scaramouche, scaramouche, will you do the Fandango
A# F A C# F#
Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening me
N.C.
Galileo, Galileo
N.C.
Galileo, Galileo
N.C.
Galileo, Figaro - Magnifico
G# G F# G G# G F# G
I’m just a poor boy, no-body loves me
F C Cdim C F C Cdim C
He’s just a poor boy from a poor family
F C/E D G F C/E D#dim Dm7
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
G# G F# G G# G F# G C G
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? Bismillah!
C G G C G
No, we will not let you go. Bismillah!
G G C G G
We will not let you go. Bismillah! We will not let you go.
G G D#7
Will not let you go. Will not let you go. Ahhhhhhhhhhh
G#m F# B A# D# G C N.C.
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, Oh, mama mia, mama mia
C G C F B Em G
Mama mia, let me go. Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me,
[Riff]
| C | C | C | D |
[Interlude 2]
G C G Bb
So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye
G C F
So you think you can love me and leave me to die
Dm G Dm G
Oh, baby - can’t do this to me, baby
Dm G Dm G C
Just gotta get out - just gotta get right outta here
[Riff/Instrumental]
| (C) | C | C | D | N.C.|
| Ab | F | G | G | G |
| C G | Am E Am | E Am G C | B Em | F C |
[Outro]
Am Em
Nothing really matters,
Am Em
Anyone can see,
Am Fm F/G C
Nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me,
[Instrumental]
| (C) F/C | C Cdim |
| G/B Gm/Bb | A Bbdim | A A7 D |
[Coda]
G D/F# Ddim/F Em7 D
Any way the wind blows…
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Mengejar Mimpi - Yovie and Nuno: Meskipun Engkau Telah Pergi
|Chord Gitar Jangan Menangis Lagi - Kangen Band: Sudahlah Jangan Menangis Lagi, Dengarlah Kekasih
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Satu Jiwa - The Working Class Symphony, Anthem Klub Sepak Bola Persis Solo
|Chord Lagu Shallow - Lady Gaga ft. Bradley Cooper: Dimulai Kunci E Minor, Mudah Dimainkan