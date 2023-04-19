Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Jasmine - DPR LIVE: You Know I Can Paint The World
Hong Da-bin atau yang dikenal dengan DPR LIVE telah merilis lagu 'Jasmine' pada 8 Oktober 2017 di kanal YouTube Dream Perfect Regime.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Jasmine yang dipopulerkan oleh DPR LIVE.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Jasmine yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR LIVE:
You know I can paint the world
Sitting there in black and gold
You're the perfect chemical
I gotta test, I gotta know
You know I'm no criminal
But I could take your heart and go
You're the perfect chemical
I gotta test I gotta, gotta
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
Joeun cha maneun don
Eopseul su isseo hajiman
Nan neol akkil su itgo
Tto sojunghi darul su isseo
Geurigo nega wonhamyeon
Ujuseoneul ta bamhaneul
Geonneo byeoreul tta neoui
Sone jwiyeojul su isseo
Malman hae mwodeunji mwo eottae
Bi oneun nal keopi OK
Sinsa hongdae apgu OK
Achime no make up
It's OK, it's OK
I'll be getting it ready to fuse
Sitting on top of the world
Just cue
Missing a puzzle I swear it's you
You know I can paint the world
Sitting there in black and gold
You're the perfect chemical
I gotta test, I gotta know
You know I'm no criminal
But I could take you heart and go
You're the perfect chemical
I gotta test, I gotta, gotta
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
If you let me be the code
Nega wonhaneun saekkkalbyeollo
Haneuldo badado sando
Hamkke chilhal su isseo
If you let me be the code
Uriui maneun dareun jeomdo
Seoneuro ieogal su isseo (Take one)
If you're new to this
Paint the world
We can roll with this
Black and gold
What to do with this chemical
Know you're new to this
If you're new to this
Paint the world
We can roll with this
Black and gold
What to do with this chemical
I gotta test, I gotta, gotta
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
I could be the painter baby
You could be my
We could be drunk on that
Love till we pass out
Yeah, right here, right now
Yeah neoui yeppeun heorie du soneul
Girl, can't we just dance now?
I could, I could
I could paint your beauty
That's if you
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
Just let me
Coming to you live
You know I can paint the world
Sitting there in black and gold
You're the perfect chemical
I gotta test, I gotta know
You know I'm no criminal
But I could take you heart and go
You're the perfect chemical
I gotta test, I gotta
Terjemahan Lagu Jasmine yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR LIVE:
