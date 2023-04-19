Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Jasmine - DPR LIVE: You Know I Can Paint The World

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Jasmine yang dipopulerkan oleh DPR LIVE.

Hong Da-bin atau yang dikenal dengan DPR LIVE telah merilis lagu 'Jasmine' pada 8 Oktober 2017 di kanal YouTube Dream Perfect Regime.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Jasmine yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR LIVE:

You know I can paint the world

Sitting there in black and gold

You're the perfect chemical

I gotta test, I gotta know

You know I'm no criminal

But I could take your heart and go

You're the perfect chemical

I gotta test I gotta, gotta

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

Joeun cha maneun don

Eopseul su isseo hajiman

Nan neol akkil su itgo

Tto sojunghi darul su isseo

Geurigo nega wonhamyeon

Ujuseoneul ta bamhaneul

Geonneo byeoreul tta neoui

Sone jwiyeojul su isseo

Malman hae mwodeunji mwo eottae

Bi oneun nal keopi OK

Sinsa hongdae apgu OK

Achime no make up

It's OK, it's OK

I'll be getting it ready to fuse

Sitting on top of the world

Just cue

Missing a puzzle I swear it's you

You know I can paint the world

Sitting there in black and gold

You're the perfect chemical

I gotta test, I gotta know

You know I'm no criminal

But I could take you heart and go

You're the perfect chemical

I gotta test, I gotta, gotta

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

If you let me be the code

Nega wonhaneun saekkkalbyeollo

Haneuldo badado sando

Hamkke chilhal su isseo

If you let me be the code

Uriui maneun dareun jeomdo

Seoneuro ieogal su isseo (Take one)

If you're new to this

Paint the world

We can roll with this

Black and gold

What to do with this chemical

Know you're new to this

If you're new to this

Paint the world

We can roll with this

Black and gold

What to do with this chemical

I gotta test, I gotta, gotta

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

I could be the painter baby

You could be my

We could be drunk on that

Love till we pass out

Yeah, right here, right now

Yeah neoui yeppeun heorie du soneul

Girl, can't we just dance now?

I could, I could

I could paint your beauty

That's if you

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

Just let me

Coming to you live

You know I can paint the world

Sitting there in black and gold

You're the perfect chemical

I gotta test, I gotta know

You know I'm no criminal

But I could take you heart and go

You're the perfect chemical

I gotta test, I gotta

Terjemahan Lagu Jasmine yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR LIVE: