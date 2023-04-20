Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hypotheticals - Fran Vasilić: Would You Please Love Me Then?
Lagu Hypotheticals telah dirilis Fran Vasilić pada 28 Oktober 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hypotheticals,
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hypotheticals yang dipopulerkan oleh Fran Vasilić di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hypotheticals - Fran Vasilic:
[Verse 1]
C
And if I changed my hair
Em
And the way that I talk
F
And if I got new friends
G
And I cut my mustache off
C Em
And I knew what to say when the conversation died
F G
And I gave better compliments than, "You look really nice"
C
And if I had more fans
Em
And if I made more cash
F G
And I believed you when you'd say I look nice
C Em
And if I changed everything, yeah, my whole fuckin' life
F
Would you please love me then?
F
Would you please love me then?
F
Would you please love me?
Please love me
Please love me, please love me
C Em
Please
F G
Love me
[Verse 2]
C Em
And if I got to see a therapist on time
F G
Maybe I could write a message on first try
C Em
But I waste a whole day choosing, "Hey" or "Hi"
F
Or, "How you've been?"
G
Or, "Is your day alright?"
C Em
And if I could stop with hypotheticals
F G
Then this wouldn't be a hypothetical
C Em
But it is
F G
And I can't
(Huh)
[Chorus]
C
Truthfully
Em F
I'm tired of being me
G C
It's just too exhausting
Em F G
I'm such a crybaby
C
And tragically
Em F
There are no real problems
G C
Now I have to create them
Em F G
So there is a purpose to my worrying
C Em F G
[Verse 3]
C Em
I spent some time in the promised land
F G
And I spent my love on those who didn't love me back
C Em
And you waited here but not for me
F G
You were waiting just 'cause you felt like it
C Em
And now I'm so confused, what is happening?
F
Are you staying here?
G
Or are you leaving?
C Em
Say somethin'
F G
Say that you love me
[Chorus]
C
Truthfully
Em F
I'm tired of being me
G C
It's just too exhausting
Em F G
I'm such a crybaby
C
And tragically
Em F
There are no real problems
G C
Now I have to create them
Em F G
So there is a purpose to my worrying
C Em F G
[Bridge]
F C
It's 8 o'clock and I just pressed send
F C
Now my text became some meaningless
F C
Binary codes, just some 1's and 0's
F G
Until you gave it a meaning again
[Chorus]
C
Truthfully
Em F
I'm tired of being me
G C
It's just too exhausting
Em F G
I'm such a crybaby
C
And tragically
Em F
There are no real problems
G C
Now I have to create them
Em F G C
So there is a purpose to my worrying
[Outro]
Em F G
(A purpose to my worrying)
C
To my worrying
Em F G
(A purpose to my worrying)
C
To my worrying
Em F G
Yeah (a purpose to my worrying)
C
To my worrying
Em F G
(A purpose to my worrying)
C
To my worrying
Em F G
C
Musik video dapat diklik di sini
