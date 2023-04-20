Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hypotheticals - Fran Vasilić: Would You Please Love Me Then?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hypotheticals yang dipopulerkan oleh Fran Vasilić di dalam artikel ini.

[Verse 1]

C

And if I changed my hair

Em

And the way that I talk

F

And if I got new friends

G

And I cut my mustache off

C Em

And I knew what to say when the conversation died

F G

And I gave better compliments than, "You look really nice"

C

And if I had more fans

Em

And if I made more cash

F G

And I believed you when you'd say I look nice

C Em

And if I changed everything, yeah, my whole fuckin' life

F

Would you please love me then?

F

Would you please love me then?

F

Would you please love me?

Please love me

Please love me, please love me

C Em

Please

F G

Love me

[Verse 2]

C Em

And if I got to see a therapist on time

F G

Maybe I could write a message on first try

C Em

But I waste a whole day choosing, "Hey" or "Hi"

F

Or, "How you've been?"

G

Or, "Is your day alright?"

C Em

And if I could stop with hypotheticals

F G

Then this wouldn't be a hypothetical

C Em

But it is

F G

And I can't

(Huh)

[Chorus]

C

Truthfully

Em F

I'm tired of being me

G C

It's just too exhausting

Em F G

I'm such a crybaby

C

And tragically

Em F

There are no real problems

G C

Now I have to create them

Em F G

So there is a purpose to my worrying

C Em F G

[Verse 3]

C Em

I spent some time in the promised land

F G

And I spent my love on those who didn't love me back

C Em

And you waited here but not for me

F G

You were waiting just 'cause you felt like it

C Em

And now I'm so confused, what is happening?

F

Are you staying here?

G

Or are you leaving?

C Em

Say somethin'

F G

Say that you love me

[Chorus]

C

Truthfully

Em F

I'm tired of being me

G C

It's just too exhausting

Em F G

I'm such a crybaby

C

And tragically

Em F

There are no real problems

G C

Now I have to create them

Em F G

So there is a purpose to my worrying

C Em F G

[Bridge]

F C

It's 8 o'clock and I just pressed send

F C

Now my text became some meaningless

F C

Binary codes, just some 1's and 0's

F G

Until you gave it a meaning again

[Chorus]

C

Truthfully

Em F

I'm tired of being me

G C

It's just too exhausting

Em F G

I'm such a crybaby

C

And tragically

Em F

There are no real problems

G C

Now I have to create them

Em F G C

So there is a purpose to my worrying

[Outro]

Em F G

(A purpose to my worrying)

C

To my worrying

Em F G

(A purpose to my worrying)

C

To my worrying

Em F G

Yeah (a purpose to my worrying)

C

To my worrying

Em F G

(A purpose to my worrying)

C

To my worrying

Em F G

C

