Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hypotheticals - Fran Vasilić: Would You Please Love Me Then?

Lagu Hypotheticals telah dirilis Fran Vasilić pada 28 Oktober 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hypotheticals,

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hypotheticals yang dipopulerkan oleh Fran Vasilić di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hypotheticals - Fran Vasilic:

[Verse 1]

         C

And if I changed my hair

         Em

And the way that I talk

         F

And if I got new friends

       G

And I cut my mustache off

      C                         Em

And I knew what to say when the conversation died

           F                             G

And I gave better compliments than, "You look really nice"

         C

And if I had more fans

         Em

And if I made more cash

         F                               G

And I believed you when you'd say I look nice

         C                            Em

And if I changed everything, yeah, my whole fuckin' life

          F

Would you please love me then?

          F

Would you please love me then?

          F

Would you please love me?

Please love me

Please love me, please love me

C      Em

Please

  F    G

Love me

[Verse 2]

         C                  Em

And if I got to see a therapist on time

      F                       G

Maybe I could write a message on first try

       C                           Em

But I waste a whole day choosing, "Hey" or "Hi"

       F

Or, "How you've been?"

              G

Or, "Is your day alright?"

       C                       Em

And if I could stop with hypotheticals

            F               G

Then this wouldn't be a hypothetical

        C     Em

But it is

          F      G

And I can't

(Huh)

[Chorus]

         C

Truthfully

     Em             F

I'm tired of being me

     G                C

It's just too exhausting

    Em           F    G

I'm such a crybaby

            C

And tragically

      Em               F

There are no real problems

    G               C

Now I have to create them

    Em          F    G

So there is a purpose to my worrying

C Em F G

[Verse 3]

   C                       Em

I spent some time in the promised land

       F                         G

And I spent my love on those who didn't love me back

         C              Em

And you waited here but not for me

          F                      G

You were waiting just 'cause you felt like it

            C                     Em

And now I'm so confused, what is happening?

          F

Are you staying here?

        G

Or are you leaving?

     C        Em

Say somethin'

              F         G

Say that you love me

[Chorus]

       C

Truthfully

     Em            F

I'm tired of being me

      G             C

It's just too exhausting

     Em          F     G

I'm such a crybaby

             C

And tragically

       Em             F

There are no real problems

    G              C

Now I have to create them

    Em            F G

So there is a purpose to my worrying

C Em F G

[Bridge]

     F                C

It's 8 o'clock and I just pressed send

        F                C

Now my text became some meaningless

   F                    C

Binary codes, just some 1's and 0's

       F                G

Until you gave it a meaning again

[Chorus]

       C

Truthfully

     Em            F

I'm tired of being me

      G             C

It's just too exhausting

     Em          F     G

I'm such a crybaby

             C

And tragically

       Em             F

There are no real problems

    G              C

Now I have to create them

    Em            F      G         C

So there is a purpose to my worrying

[Outro]

    Em     F      G

(A purpose to my worrying)

            C

To my worrying

    Em     F      G

(A purpose to my worrying)

            C

To my worrying

          Em     F      G

Yeah (a purpose to my worrying)

            C

To my worrying

    Em     F      G

(A purpose to my worrying)

            C

To my worrying

Em F G

C

