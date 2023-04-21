Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell

Inilah chord gitar serta lirik lagu What You Won't Do for Love dari Bobby Caldwell.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Gitar vintage Gibson Les Paul Special - Inilah chord gitar serta lirik lagu What You Won't Do for Love dari Bobby Caldwell.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar serta lirik lagu What You Won't Do for Love dari Bobby Caldwell.

Lagu What You Won't Do for Love merupakan lagu yang dirilis tahun 1978 lalu.

What You Won't Do for Love masuk dalam album bertajuk Bobby Caldwell.

What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell

Intro:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7*

Verse 1:

Dmaj7           C#m7              F#m7   B7
    I guess you wonder where I've been
Dmaj7           C#m7            F#m7   B7
    I searched to find a love within
Dmaj7      C#m7            F#m7   B7
    I came back to let you know
      Dmaj7         C#m7              F#m7   B7
Got a thing for you   and I can't let go

Verse 2:

Dmaj7           C#m7          F#m7           B7
    My friends wonder what is wrong with me
         Dmaj7     C#m7        F#m7           B7
Well I'm in a daze   from your love, you see
Dmaj7      C#m7            F#m7   B7
    I came back to let you know
      Dmaj7         C#m7              F#m7   B7
Got a thing for you   and I can't let go

Pre-chorus 1:

Dmaj7          C#m7          F#m7            B7
   Some people go around the world for love
             Dmaj7      C#m7              F#m7   B7*
But they may never find   what they dream of

Chorus:

               Dmaj7 C#m7      F#m7   B
What you won't do,      do for love
             Dmaj7      C#m7                  F#m7   B7
You've tried everything    but you don't give up
        Dmaj7 C#m7      F#m7   B7
In my woooooooorld only you
        Dmaj7     C#m7               F#m7   B7
Make me do for love what I would not do

Verse 2:
Dmaj7          C#m7           F#m7           B7
    My friends wonder what is wrong with me
         Dmaj7     C#m7        F#m7           B7
Well I'm in a daze   from your love, you see
Dmaj7      C#m7            F#m7   B7
    I came back to let you know
      Dmaj7         C#m7              F#m7   B7
Got a thing for you   and I can't let go

Pre-chorus 2:

Dmaj7          C#m7          F#m7            B7
    But then I only want the best it's true
          Dmaj7            C#m7        F#m7  B7*
I can't believe the things    I do for you

Chorus:

               Dmaj7 C#m7      F#m7   B
What you won't do,      do for love
             Dmaj7      C#m7                  F#m7   B7
You've tried everything    but you won't give up
        Dmaj7 C#m7      F#m7   B7
In my woooooooorld only you
        Dmaj7     C#m7               F#m7   B7
Make me do for love what I would not do

Outro:

        Dmaj7     C#m7               F#m7   B7
Make me do for love what I would not do
        Dmaj7        C#m7               F#m7   B7
Make me doooo for love what I would not do
        Dmaj7     C#m7               F#m7   B7
Make me do for love what I would not do

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7 (x21)

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
