Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell
Inilah chord gitar serta lirik lagu What You Won't Do for Love dari Bobby Caldwell.
Penulis:
Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar serta lirik lagu What You Won't Do for Love dari Bobby Caldwell.
Lagu What You Won't Do for Love merupakan lagu yang dirilis tahun 1978 lalu.
What You Won't Do for Love masuk dalam album bertajuk Bobby Caldwell.
What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell
Intro:
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7*
Verse 1:
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
I guess you wonder where I've been
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
I searched to find a love within
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
I came back to let you know
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Got a thing for you and I can't let go
Verse 2:
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
My friends wonder what is wrong with me
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Well I'm in a daze from your love, you see
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
I came back to let you know
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Got a thing for you and I can't let go
Pre-chorus 1:
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Some people go around the world for love
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7*
But they may never find what they dream of
Chorus:
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B
What you won't do, do for love
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
You've tried everything but you don't give up
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
In my woooooooorld only you
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Make me do for love what I would not do
Verse 2:
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
My friends wonder what is wrong with me
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Well I'm in a daze from your love, you see
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
I came back to let you know
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Got a thing for you and I can't let go
Pre-chorus 2:
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
But then I only want the best it's true
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7*
I can't believe the things I do for you
Chorus:
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B
What you won't do, do for love
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
You've tried everything but you won't give up
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
In my woooooooorld only you
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Make me do for love what I would not do
Outro:
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Make me do for love what I would not do
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Make me doooo for love what I would not do
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7
Make me do for love what I would not do
Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7 (x21)
(Tribunnews.com)