Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar serta lirik lagu What You Won't Do for Love dari Bobby Caldwell.

Lagu What You Won't Do for Love merupakan lagu yang dirilis tahun 1978 lalu.

What You Won't Do for Love masuk dalam album bertajuk Bobby Caldwell.

What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell

Intro:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7*

Verse 1:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

I guess you wonder where I've been

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

I searched to find a love within

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

I came back to let you know

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Got a thing for you and I can't let go

Verse 2:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

My friends wonder what is wrong with me

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Well I'm in a daze from your love, you see

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

I came back to let you know

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Got a thing for you and I can't let go

Pre-chorus 1:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Some people go around the world for love

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7*

But they may never find what they dream of

Chorus:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B

What you won't do, do for love

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

You've tried everything but you don't give up

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

In my woooooooorld only you

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Make me do for love what I would not do

Verse 2:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

My friends wonder what is wrong with me

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Well I'm in a daze from your love, you see

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

I came back to let you know

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Got a thing for you and I can't let go

Pre-chorus 2:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

But then I only want the best it's true

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7*

I can't believe the things I do for you

Chorus:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B

What you won't do, do for love

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

You've tried everything but you won't give up

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

In my woooooooorld only you

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Make me do for love what I would not do

Outro:

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Make me do for love what I would not do

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Make me doooo for love what I would not do

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7

Make me do for love what I would not do

Dmaj7 C#m7 F#m7 B7 (x21)

