Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here For You - Firehouse

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here For You yang dibawakan oleh Firehouse.

Lagu Here For You merupakan lagu dari band rock Firehouse yang dirilis tahun 1995.

Here For You juga masuk dalam album Firehouse bertajuk '3'.

Here For You - Firehouse

[Verse 1]

G Am Em

So you think you've got it all figured out

C D G

Well you know you can't make it alone

G Am Em

Everybody needs somebody to help them out

C D G

And you know I could be that someone

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

And if you ever get lost on life's highway

Bm

Don't know where to go

C D9 D D4 D

There's just one thing that I want you to know

[Chorus 1]

C D G C D G

I am here for you, always here for you

Em Bm

When you need a shoulder to cry on

C G C D G

Someone to rely on, I am here for you

[Verse 2]

G Am Em

So you think that love is long overdue

C D G

Tired of looking for someone to care

G Am Em

Let me tell you now the choice is up to you

C D G

But you know I will always be there

[Chorus 2]

C D G C D G

I am here for you, always here for you

Em Bm

When you're needin' someone to hold you

C G C D Em

Remember I told you, I am here for you

C D G

I am here for you

[Verse 3]

G Am Em

So now you've got it all figured out

C D G

And you know you've found someone that cares

G Am Em

And if you ever need somebody to help you out

C D G

Well you know I will always be there

[Bridge]

Em

And if you ever get lost on life's highway

Bm

Don't know where to go

C D9 D D4 D

There's just one thing that I want you to know

[Chorus 2]

C D G C D G

I am here for you, always here for you

Em Bm

When you're needin' someone to hold you

C G C D Em

Remember I told you, I am here for you

C D G

I am here for you

(Tribunnews.com)