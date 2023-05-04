Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay: I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

Coldplay - Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay. Terdapat petikan lirik 'I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing, Roman Cavalry choirs are singing'.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Viva La Vida yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

Grup band asal Inggris, Coldplay merilis lagu Viva La Vida pada 25 Mei 2008.

Lagu Viva La Vida ini merupakan singel kedua dalam album Coldplay bertajuk 'Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends'.

Kata Viva La Vida ialah bahasa Spanyol yang memiliki arti Jalani Kehidupan.

Dalam lagu Viva La Vida ada petikan lirik 'I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing, Roman Cavalry choirs are singing'.

Lebih lengkapnya, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay:

[Intro]

C D G Em x2

[Verse 1]

Em C D

I used to rule the world

G Em

Seas would rise when I gave the word

C D

Now in the morning I sleep alone

G Em

Sweep the streets I used to own

[Interlude]

C D G Em x2

[Verse 2]

Em C D

I used to roll the dice

G Em

Feel the fear in my enemy's eyes

C D

Listen as the crowd would sing:

G Em

"Now the old king is dead! Long live the king!"

Em C D

One minute I held the key

G Em

Next the walls were closed on me

C D

And I discovered that my castles stand

G Em

Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand

[Chorus]

C D

I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

G Em

Roman Cavalry choirs are singing

C D

Be my mirror, my sword, and shield

G Em

My missionaries in a foreign field

C D

For some reason I can't explain

G Em C D

Once you go there was never, never an honest word

Bm Em

That was when I ruled the world

[Interlude]

C D G Em x2

[Verse 3]

Em C D

It was the wicked and wild wind

G Em

Blew down the doors to let me in.

C D

Shattered windows and the sound of drums

G Em

People couldn't believe what I'd become

Em C D

Revolutionaries wait

G Em

For my head on a silver plate

C D

Just a puppet on a lonely string

G Em

Oh who would ever want to be king?

[Chorus]

[Interlude]

C Em x3

D x2

C D G Em x2

(Ohhhhh Ohhh Ohhh)

[Chorus]

[Outro]

C D Bm Em

Oooooh Oooooh Oooooh x2

(Tribunnews.com/Enggar Kusuma)