Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay: I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay. Ada petikan lirik 'I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing, Roman Cavalry choirs are singing'.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay: I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing
IMDb
Coldplay - Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay. Terdapat petikan lirik 'I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing, Roman Cavalry choirs are singing'. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Viva La Vida yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

Grup band asal Inggris, Coldplay merilis lagu Viva La Vida pada 25 Mei 2008.

Lagu Viva La Vida ini merupakan singel kedua dalam album Coldplay bertajuk 'Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends'.

Kata Viva La Vida ialah bahasa Spanyol yang memiliki arti Jalani Kehidupan.

Dalam lagu Viva La Vida ada petikan lirik 'I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing, Roman Cavalry choirs are singing'.

Lebih lengkapnya, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay:

Baca juga: 10 Lagu Coldplay yang Populer di Spotify: Something Just Like This, Fix You hingga Sparks

[Intro]
C D G Em x2

[Verse 1]
Em         C       D
I used to rule the world

         G                    Em
Seas would rise when I gave the word

                   C        D
Now in the morning I sleep alone

        G               Em
Sweep the streets I used to own

[Interlude]
C D G Em x2

[Verse 2]

Em      C         D
I used to roll the dice

          G           Em
Feel the fear in my enemy's eyes

           C           D
Listen as the crowd would sing:

           G                  Em
"Now the old king is dead! Long live the king!"

Em           C       D
One minute I held the key

        G             Em
Next the walls were closed on me

                       C        D
And I discovered that my castles stand

G                      Em
Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand

[Chorus]

C                  D
I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

G              Em
Roman Cavalry choirs are singing

C               D
Be my mirror, my sword, and shield

G              Em
My missionaries in a foreign field

C             D
For some reason I can't explain

G               Em                   C     D
Once you go there was never, never an honest word

         Bm           Em
That was when I ruled the world

[Interlude]

C D G Em x2

[Verse 3]

Em                   C      D
It was the wicked and wild wind

           G             Em
Blew down the doors to let me in.

                        C       D
Shattered windows and the sound of drums

        G             Em
People couldn't believe what I'd become

Em        C        D
Revolutionaries wait

       G            Em
For my head on a silver plate

                  C      D
Just a puppet on a lonely string

G                       Em
Oh who would ever want to be king?

[Chorus]

[Interlude]

C Em x3

D x2

C D G Em x2
(Ohhhhh Ohhh Ohhh)

[Chorus]

[Outro]

C D Bm Em
Oooooh Oooooh Oooooh x2

(Tribunnews.com/Enggar Kusuma)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lagu Viva La Vida
Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay
Coldplay
Lirik Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay
BERITA TERKAIT
ilustrasi-chord-gitar1.jpg

Chord Gitar Lagu Ink - Coldplay, Kunci Dimainkan dari C: Got A Tattoo and The Pain's Alright

Minggu, 5 Maret 2023

coldplay-di-thailand_20170408_200410_20170409_124128.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everglow - Coldplay: They Say People Come, Say People Go

Senin, 2 Januari 2023

coldplay-yellowww.jpg

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Yellow - Coldplay: And It Was Called Yellow

Senin, 21 November 2022

lirik-the-astronaut-ditulis-oleh-jin-bersama-personel-coldplay-the-astronaut.jpg

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Astronaut dari Jin BTS, Hasil Kolaborasi dengan Coldplay

Jumat, 28 Oktober 2022

  • 5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hanya Ada Ponsel Flagship
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hanya Ada Ponsel Flagship
    5 Tips Aman Membeli Handphone Secara Online, Prioritaskan Toko Resmi
    Tips Handphone
    5 Tips Aman Membeli Handphone Secara Online, Prioritaskan Toko Resmi
    Review MAYBELLINE Fit Me Matte+Poreless Cushion, Tahan Lama Hingga 20 Jam
    Produk Kecantikan
    Review MAYBELLINE Fit Me Matte+Poreless Cushion, Tahan Lama Hingga 20 Jam
    5 Rekomendasi Aksesoris Gaming untuk Streamer Pemula, Harga Mulai Rp 60 Ribuan
    Aksesoris Gaming
    5 Rekomendasi Aksesoris Gaming untuk Streamer Pemula, Harga Mulai Rp 60 Ribuan
    5 Tips Mencuci Handuk Pakai Mesin Cuci, Anti Kasar dan Tidak Mengiritasi Kulit
    Tips Home Care
    5 Tips Mencuci Handuk Pakai Mesin Cuci, Anti Kasar dan Tidak Mengiritasi Kulit
    5 Rekomendasi Keyboard Gaming Spesial HARBOLNAS 5.5, Ada Diskon hingga 67 Persen
    HARBOLNAS
    5 Rekomendasi Keyboard Gaming Spesial HARBOLNAS 5.5, Ada Diskon hingga 67 Persen
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Agen Obat Gerd Sesak Nafas di Trenggalek Jawa Timur : British Propolis
    Agen Obat Gerd Sesak Nafas di Trenggalek Jawa Timur : British Propolis
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Trenggalek
    Digital Theodolite My Surv DT 202C Bekas Bonus Waterpass
    Digital Theodolite My Surv DT 202C Bekas Bonus Waterpass
    Rp12.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Harga Lebih Murah Total Station Topcon GM 55 Bergaransi - Jakarta Barat
    Harga Lebih Murah Total Station Topcon GM 55 Bergaransi - Jakarta Barat
    Rp76.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Sedia Toren Dos Memperindah Rumah Tersedia 3 varian.
    Sedia Toren Dos Memperindah Rumah Tersedia 3 varian.
    Rp835.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Motor yamaha mio sporty tahun 2010 bekas warna hitam surat komplik
    Motor yamaha mio sporty tahun 2010 bekas warna hitam surat komplik
    Rp6.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Tuban
    karpet rumah permadani lembut di shafira di bandar lampung
    karpet rumah permadani lembut di shafira di bandar lampung
    Rp300.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    Motor Honda Beat esp tahun 2017 bekas warna putih body mulus
    Motor Honda Beat esp tahun 2017 bekas warna putih body mulus
    Rp12.400.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    READY SETRIKA UAP BOILER 2,2-5,4JT-HUB 0856-0792-5337
    READY SETRIKA UAP BOILER 2,2-5,4JT-HUB 0856-0792-5337
    Rp2.200.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Villa Batu Malang
    Villa Batu Malang
    Rp500.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Batu
    kondang hair removal spray penghilang bulu ketiak perontok bulu miss terbaik
    kondang hair removal spray penghilang bulu ketiak perontok bulu miss terbaik
    Rp77.200
    Jambi, Aceh Barat
    Rumah Baru Siap Huni Perumahan Kota Harapan Indah Bekasi
    Rumah Baru Siap Huni Perumahan Kota Harapan Indah Bekasi
    Rp825.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Rumah Jogja Utara BABADAN disewakan 3 Kamar Tidur carport 2 mobil
    Rumah Jogja Utara BABADAN disewakan 3 Kamar Tidur carport 2 mobil
    Rp30.000.002
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Motor honda vario 125 bekas warna putih tahun 2015 body mulus
    Motor honda vario 125 bekas warna putih tahun 2015 body mulus
    Rp8.700.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Dijual Rumah Strategis Bintaran Kodya Yogyakarta L 265 m² Jalan aspal Longgar - Yogyakarta
    Dijual Rumah Strategis Bintaran Kodya Yogyakarta L 265 m² Jalan aspal Longgar - Yogyakarta
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI SIAP HUNI FULL FURNISHED DEKAT CYBER MALL
    RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI SIAP HUNI FULL FURNISHED DEKAT CYBER MALL
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Info Tempat PKL/Magang Jurusan TKJ/RPL/BDP/PEMASARAN di Tulungagung
    Info Tempat PKL/Magang Jurusan TKJ/RPL/BDP/PEMASARAN di Tulungagung
    Rp50.003
    Jawa Timur, Tulungagung
    Tanah Jogja Angga Jaya Depan Bakso Pak Narto Lt 1892 m² Lb 25 m. SHM
    Tanah Jogja Angga Jaya Depan Bakso Pak Narto Lt 1892 m² Lb 25 m. SHM
    Rp5.900.002
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tempat PKL/Magang yang Cocok Untuk Jurusan RPL/TKJ/BDP/PEMASARAN di Tulungagung
    Tempat PKL/Magang yang Cocok Untuk Jurusan RPL/TKJ/BDP/PEMASARAN di Tulungagung
    Rp50.002
    Jawa Timur, Tulungagung
    Jual Charger Total Station Topcon GTS BC-27CR
    Jual Charger Total Station Topcon GTS BC-27CR
    Rp1.379.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Kamera DSLR Nikon D3200 Bekas Tangan 1 Mulus Hasil Tajam Full HD - Kendal
    Kamera DSLR Nikon D3200 Bekas Tangan 1 Mulus Hasil Tajam Full HD - Kendal
    Rp1.850.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kendal
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan