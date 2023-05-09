Chord Gitar How I'm Feeling Now - Lewis Capaldi: So Here's to My Beautiful Life

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu How I'm Feeling Now dalam artikel ini.

How I'm Feeling Now merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Lewis Capaldi.

Official lirik video lagu How I'm Feeling Now dirilis pada 17 Maret 2023 di kanal YouTube Lewis Capaldi.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi: I Wanna Say I Miss The Green In Your Eyes

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How I'm Feeling Now - Lewis Capaldi:

C

Will you forgive me if I'm coming off a little bit obtuse?

G

Well it's been a minute now since I have had to tell the truth

Am G F

I know, I can, I won't

C

Suppose I thought that by this moment I would have it figured out

G

But instead I tend to spend my days consumed by seeds of doubt

Am G F

I know, I can, I won't

Am

Oh darling it goes on and on and on

G F

Always forever 'til I'm barely holding on

G

End of my tether

Am

And I know it won't be long

G C

It won't be long 'til it's gone

Reff:

F Am

So here's to my beautiful life

G

That seems to leave me so unsatisfied

F Am

No sense of self but self-obsessed

G

I'm always trapped inside my fucking head

F

On and on and on, on and on and on

Am G

On and on and on, on and on and on, said

F Am

Thought I'd be happier somehow

G

If you were wondering how I'm feeling now

C

I try to tell myself my best days are the ones that lie ahead

G

But I'm always looking back on things I wish I'd never said

Am G F

I know, I can, I won't

Am

Oh darling it goes on and on and on

G F

Always forever 'til I'm barely holding on

G

End of my tether

Am

And I know it won't be long

G C

It won't be long 'til it's gone

Reff:

F Am

So here's to my beautiful life

G

That seems to leave me so unsatisfied

F Am

No sense of self but self-obsessed

G

I'm always trapped inside my fucking head

F

On and on and on, on and on and on

Am G

On and on and on, on and on and on, said

F Am

Thought I'd be happier somehow

G

If you were wondering how I'm feeling now

C Em

Oh I won't lie

F

I'm a mess, yeah but I'll get there

C Em

Now I won't lie

F

I'm a mess, yeah but I'll get there

Reff:

F Am

So here's to my beautiful life

G

That seems to leave me so unsatisfied

F Am

No sense of self but self-obsessed

G

I'm always trapped inside my fucking head

F

On and on and on, on and on and on

Am G

On and on and on, on and on and on, said

F Am

Thought I'd be happier somehow

G

If you were wondering how I'm feeling now

(Tribunnews.com)