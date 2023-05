Chord Gitar Coldplay - Adventure Of A Lifetime, Beserta Liriknya

Band Coldplay. Berikut Chord Gitar Adventure Of A Lifetime dari Coldplay dengan lirik reff I feel my heart beating I feel my heart underneath my skin.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar Coldplay pada lagunya berjudul Adventure Of A Lifetime.

Pada chord gitar Adventure Of A Lifetime ini juga termuat lirik lagunya.

Chord Gitar Adventure Of A Lifetime - Coldplay

[Intro] Dm G Am Am 4x

[Verse]

Dm G Am

Turn your magic on, Umi she'd say

Am/E Am/C

Everything you want's a dream away

Dm G Am

We are legends, every day

Am/E Am/C

That's what she told me

Dm G Am

Turn your magic on, to me she'd say

Am/E Am/C

Everything you want to dream away

Dm G Am

Under this pressure, under this weight

Am/E Am/C

We are diamonds

[Chorus]

Dm

I feel my heart beating

G Am

I feel my heart underneath my skin

Am/E Am/C Dm

I feel my heart beating

G Am

Oh, you make me feel

Am/E Am/C

Like I'm alive again

Dm G Am Am Am/E Am/C

Alive again

Dm G Am Am/E Am/C

Oh you make me feel like I'm alive again

[Verse]

Dm G Am

Said I can't go on, not in this way

Am/E Am/C

I'm a dream that died by light of day

Dm G Am

Gonna hold up half the sky and say

Am/E Am/C

Only I own me

[Chorus]

Dm

I feel my heart beating

G Am

I feel my heart underneath my skin

Am/E Am/C Dm

and I feel my heart beating

G Am

Oh, you make me feel

Am/E Am/C

That kind of love again

Dm G Am Am Am/E Am/C

Alive again

Dm G Am Am/E Am/C

Oh you make me feel like I'm alive again

[Instrumental] Dm G Am Am

[Bridge]

Dm G Am

Turn your magic on, Umi she'd say

Am/G

Everything you want's a dream away

Dm G Am

Under this pressure, under this weight

We are diamonds taking shape

Em

We are diamonds taking shape

[Interlude]

Dm G Am Am 2x

(woohoo)

[Chorus]

Dm G

If we've only got this life

Am

This adventure, oh then I

Am/E Am/C Dm G

And if we've only got this life

Am

You get me through

Am/E Am/C Dm G

and if we've only got this life

Am

Then this adventure, oh then I

Dm G Am

Want to share it with you, with you, with you

Am/E Am/C

I said, oh, say oh

[Outro]

Dm G Am Am 3x

(woohoo)

(Tribunnews.com)