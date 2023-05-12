Chord Gitar Coldplay - Clocks, Dimainkan dari Kunci D

Ilustrasi - chord gitar Coldplay pada lagu berjudul Clocks dengan lirik Lights go out and I can't be saved, tides that I tried to swim against.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Clocks dari Coldplay.

Chord gitar Clocks - Coldplay

[Intro] D Am Am Em 4x

[Verse 1]

D Am Em

Lights go out and I can't be saved, tides that I tried to swim against

D Am Em

Brought me down upon my knees, oh I beg, I beg and plead - singing

D Am Em

Come out of the things unsaid, shoot an apple off my head - and a

D Am Em

Trouble that can't be named, tigers waiting to be tamed - singing

[Piano Riff]

D Am Am Em D Am Am Em

You are You are

[w/Piano Riff] D Am Am Em/G 2x

[Verse 2]

D Am Em

Confusion never stops, closing walls and ticking clocks - gonna

D Am Em

come back and take you home, I could not stop that you now know - singing

D Am Em

Come out upon my seas, curse missed opportunities - am I

D Am Em

A part of the cure, or am I a part of the disease? - singing

[Piano Riff]

D Am Am Em D Am Am Em

You are You are

D Am Am Em D Am Am Em

You are You are

[High Piano Riff] D Am Am Em 2x

[High Piano Riff]

D Am Am Em D Am Am Em

You are You are

[Bridge]

Fmaj7 C G

And nothing else compares

Fmaj7 C G

Oh, nothing else compares

Fmaj7 C G Fmaj7

And nothing else compares

[Hook]

[Piano Riff] D Am Am Em 2x

D Am Am Em D Am Am Em

You are You are

[Outro]

D Am Em/G

Home, home, where I wanted to go

D Am Em/G

Home, home, where I wanted to go

D Am Em/G

Home, home, where I wanted to go you are

D Am Em/G

Home, home, where I wanted to go you are

D Am Am Em 3x

[fade out]

(Tribunnews.com)