Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Coldplay - Clocks, Dimainkan dari Kunci D
Berikut chord gitar Coldplay pada lagu berjudul Clocks dengan lirik Lights go out and I can't be saved, tides that I tried to swim against
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Clocks dari Coldplay.
[Intro] D Am Am Em 4x
[Verse 1]
D Am Em
Lights go out and I can't be saved, tides that I tried to swim against
D Am Em
Brought me down upon my knees, oh I beg, I beg and plead - singing
D Am Em
Come out of the things unsaid, shoot an apple off my head - and a
D Am Em
Trouble that can't be named, tigers waiting to be tamed - singing
[Piano Riff]
D Am Am Em D Am Am Em
You are You are
[w/Piano Riff] D Am Am Em/G 2x
[Verse 2]
D Am Em
Confusion never stops, closing walls and ticking clocks - gonna
D Am Em
come back and take you home, I could not stop that you now know - singing
D Am Em
Come out upon my seas, curse missed opportunities - am I
D Am Em
A part of the cure, or am I a part of the disease? - singing
[Piano Riff]
D Am Am Em D Am Am Em
You are You are
D Am Am Em D Am Am Em
You are You are
[High Piano Riff] D Am Am Em 2x
[High Piano Riff]
D Am Am Em D Am Am Em
You are You are
[Bridge]
Fmaj7 C G
And nothing else compares
Fmaj7 C G
Oh, nothing else compares
Fmaj7 C G Fmaj7
And nothing else compares
[Hook]
[Piano Riff] D Am Am Em 2x
D Am Am Em D Am Am Em
You are You are
[Outro]
D Am Em/G
Home, home, where I wanted to go
D Am Em/G
Home, home, where I wanted to go
D Am Em/G
Home, home, where I wanted to go you are
D Am Em/G
Home, home, where I wanted to go you are
D Am Am Em 3x
[fade out]
