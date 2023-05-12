Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Coldplay - Clocks, Dimainkan dari Kunci D

Berikut chord gitar Coldplay pada lagu berjudul Clocks dengan lirik Lights go out and I can't be saved, tides that I tried to swim against

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Clocks dari Coldplay.

Chord gitar Clocks - Coldplay

[Intro] D  Am  Am  Em  4x

[Verse 1]

D                                Am                                                      Em
Lights go out and I can't be saved, tides that I tried to swim against

D                                Am                                        Em
Brought me down upon my knees, oh I beg, I beg and plead - singing

D                              Am                                              Em
  Come out of the things unsaid, shoot an apple off my head - and a

D                        Am                                              Em
  Trouble that can't be named, tigers waiting to be tamed - singing

[Piano Riff]

D      Am      Am      Em      D      Am      Am      Em
     You                      are            You                    are

[w/Piano Riff] D  Am  Am  Em/G  2x

[Verse 2]

D                  Am                                              Em
Confusion never stops, closing walls and ticking clocks - gonna

D                            Am                                                          Em
  come back and take you home, I could not stop that you now know - singing

D                   Am                                                     Em
  Come out upon my seas, curse missed opportunities - am I

D            Am                                            Em
  A part of the cure, or am I a part of the disease? - singing

[Piano Riff]

D      Am      Am      Em      D      Am      Am      Em
     You                     are           You                       are

D      Am      Am      Em      D      Am      Am      Em
     You                     are          You                        are

[High Piano Riff] D  Am  Am  Em  2x

[High Piano Riff]

D      Am      Am      Em      D      Am      Am      Em
     You                      are            You                     are

[Bridge]

Fmaj7                          C             G
      And nothing else compares

Fmaj7                         C             G
     Oh, nothing else compares

Fmaj7                          C           G     Fmaj7
      And nothing else compares

[Hook]

[Piano Riff] D  Am  Am  Em  2x

D      Am      Am      Em      D      Am      Am      Em
     You                    are             You                      are

[Outro]

D            Am                                      Em/G
Home, home, where I wanted to go

D            Am                                      Em/G
Home, home, where I wanted to go

D           Am                                      Em/G
Home, home, where I wanted to go you are

D           Am                                      Em/G
Home, home, where I wanted to go you are

D  Am  Am  Em  3x

[fade out]

