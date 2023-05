Chord Gitar Coldplay - In My Place, Mudah Dimainkan dari Kunci C

Ilustrasi chord gitar In My Place dari Coldplay mudah dimainkan dari kunci C dengan lirik In my place Were lines that I couldn't change I was lost.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Chord gitar Coldplay dengan lagu In My Place yang mudah dimainkan dari kunci C dapat disimak di sini.

Chord Gitar In My Place - Coldplay

[Intro] C Am Em G C Am Em G 2x

C Am

In my place

Em

In my place

G C

Were lines that I couldn't change

Am Em G

I was lost, oh yeah

C Am

I was lost

Em

I was lost

G C

Crossed lines I shouldn't of crossed

Am Em G

I was lost, oh yeah

[Reff]

F C G F

Yeah, how long must you wait for him?

C G F

Yeah, how long must you pay for him?

C G F G

Yeah, how long must you wait for him? for him

Int. C Am Em C Am Em G

C Am

I was scared,

Em

I was scared

G C

Tired and underprepared

Am Em G

But I wait for you

C Am Em

If you go, if you go

G C

Leave me down here on my own

Am Em G

Then I wait for you

Kembali ke Reff

Int. C Am Em G C Am Em G 2x

C Am Em

Sing it please, please, please

G C

Come back and sing to me

Am Em

To me, me

G C Am Em

Come on and sing it out, now, now

G C Am Em

Come on and sing it out, to me, me

G C

Come back and sing it

Am Em

In my place, in my place

G C

Were lines that I couldn't change

Am Em G

I was lost, oh yeah

C

Oh yeah...

