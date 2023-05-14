Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lost Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Suci BangunDS
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay feat Beyonce di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Hymn For The Weekend merupakan kolaborasi Coldplay dengan Beyonce yang dirilis pada tahun 2015, lalu.
Lagu Hymn For The Weekend terdapat pada album Coldplay yang bertajuk 'A Head Full of Dreams'.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce:
[Intro]
Fm Bb Cm Cm
[Verse]
Fm Bb Cm
Oh, angels sent from up above
Fm Bb Cm
You know you make my world light up
Fm
When I was down
Bb Cm
When I was hurt
Fm Cm
You came to lift me up....
Fm Bb Cm
Life is a drink, and love's a drug
Fm Bb Cm
Oh now I think I must be miles up
Fm Bb Cm
When I was hurt, withered, dried up
Fm Bb
You came to rain a flood
[Pre-Chorus]
Cm Ab
So drink from me, drink from me
Fm
When I was so thirsty
Cm
Pour on a symphony
Bb
Now I just can't get enough
Cm Ab
Put your wings on me, wings on me
Bb
When I was so heavy
Cm
Pour on a symphony
Eb
When I'm lower, lower, lower, low
[Chorus]
Ab Bb Cm
I-Oh-ah-oh-ah
Ab
I'm feeling drunk and high
Bb Cm
So high, so high
Ab Bb Cm
I-oh-ah-oh-ah
Ab
I'm feeling drunk and high
Bb Cm
So high, so high
[Instrumental]
Fm Bb Cm
Fm Bb Cm
[Verse]
Fm Bb Cm
Ohhhhh, angels sent from up above
Fm Bb Cm
I feel you coursing through my blood
Fm Bb Cm
Life is a drink, your love's about
Fm Cm
To make the stars come out
[Pre-Chorus]
Cm Ab
Put your wings on me, wings on me
Bb
When I was so heavy
Cm
Pour on a symphony
Eb
When I'm lower, lower, lower, low
[Chorus]
Ab Bb Cm
I-Oh-ah-oh-ah
Ab
I'm feeling drunk and high
Bb Cm
So high, so high
Ab Bb Cm
I-oh-ah-oh-ah
Ab
I'm feeling drunk and high
Bb Cm
So high, so high
Ab Fm Cm
I-oh-ah-oh-ah
Ab Bb Cm
la-la-la-la-la-la high so high so high
Ab Bb Cm
I-oh-ah-oh-ah
Ab
I'm feeling drunk and high
Bb Cm
So high, so high
[Outro]
Ab Bb Cm
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Ab Bb Cm
Then we'll shoot across the ...
Ab Bb Cm
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Ab Bb Cm
Then we'll shoot across the ...
Ab Bb Cm
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Ab Bb Cm
Then we'll shoot across the...
N.C.
Then we'll shoot across the sky
N.C.
Then we'll shoot across the...
Musik video dapat diklik di sini.
(Tribunnews.com)