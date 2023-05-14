Musik Video Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lost Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay feat Beyonce di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Hymn For The Weekend merupakan kolaborasi Coldplay dengan Beyonce yang dirilis pada tahun 2015, lalu.

Lagu Hymn For The Weekend terdapat pada album Coldplay yang bertajuk 'A Head Full of Dreams'.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce:

[Intro]

Fm Bb Cm Cm

[Verse]

Fm Bb Cm

Oh, angels sent from up above

Fm Bb Cm

You know you make my world light up

Fm

When I was down

Bb Cm

When I was hurt

Fm Cm

You came to lift me up....

Fm Bb Cm

Life is a drink, and love's a drug

Fm Bb Cm

Oh now I think I must be miles up

Fm Bb Cm

When I was hurt, withered, dried up

Fm Bb

You came to rain a flood

[Pre-Chorus]

Cm Ab

So drink from me, drink from me

Fm

When I was so thirsty

Cm

Pour on a symphony

Bb

Now I just can't get enough

Cm Ab

Put your wings on me, wings on me

Bb

When I was so heavy

Cm

Pour on a symphony

Eb

When I'm lower, lower, lower, low

[Chorus]

Ab Bb Cm

I-Oh-ah-oh-ah

Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

Bb Cm

So high, so high

Ab Bb Cm

I-oh-ah-oh-ah

Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

Bb Cm

So high, so high

[Instrumental]

Fm Bb Cm

Fm Bb Cm

[Verse]

Fm Bb Cm

Ohhhhh, angels sent from up above

Fm Bb Cm

I feel you coursing through my blood

Fm Bb Cm

Life is a drink, your love's about

Fm Cm

To make the stars come out

[Pre-Chorus]

Cm Ab

Put your wings on me, wings on me

Bb

When I was so heavy

Cm

Pour on a symphony

Eb

When I'm lower, lower, lower, low

[Chorus]

Ab Bb Cm

I-Oh-ah-oh-ah

Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

Bb Cm

So high, so high

Ab Bb Cm

I-oh-ah-oh-ah

Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

Bb Cm

So high, so high

Ab Fm Cm

I-oh-ah-oh-ah

Ab Bb Cm

la-la-la-la-la-la high so high so high

Ab Bb Cm

I-oh-ah-oh-ah

Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

Bb Cm

So high, so high

[Outro]

Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the ...

Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the ...

Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the...

N.C.

Then we'll shoot across the sky

N.C.

Then we'll shoot across the...

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

(Tribunnews.com)