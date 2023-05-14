Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay feat Beyonce di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Hymn For The Weekend merupakan kolaborasi Coldplay dengan Beyonce yang dirilis pada tahun 2015, lalu.

Lagu Hymn For The Weekend terdapat pada album Coldplay yang bertajuk 'A Head Full of Dreams'.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce:

[Intro]

Fm Bb Cm Cm

[Verse]

           Fm      Bb      Cm

Oh, angels sent from up above

           Fm           Bb       Cm

You know you make my world light up

               Fm

When I was down

      Bb       Cm

When I was hurt

             Fm      Cm

You came to lift me up....

             Fm        Bb        Cm

Life is a drink, and love's a drug

            Fm             Bb    Cm

Oh now I think I must be miles up

            Fm        Bb         Cm

When I was hurt, withered, dried up

             Fm     Bb

You came to rain a flood

[Pre-Chorus]

              Cm             Ab

So drink from me, drink from me

            Fm

When I was so thirsty

             Cm

Pour on a symphony

     Bb

Now I just can't get enough

                Cm             Ab

Put your wings on me, wings on me

           Bb

When I was so heavy

          Cm

Pour on a symphony

        Eb

When I'm lower, lower, lower, low

[Chorus]

 Ab    Bb   Cm

I-Oh-ah-oh-ah

                        Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

     Bb       Cm

So high, so high

 Ab    Bb   Cm

I-oh-ah-oh-ah

                        Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

     Bb        Cm

So high, so high

[Instrumental]

Fm Bb Cm

Fm Bb Cm

[Verse]

                Fm       Bb    Cm

Ohhhhh, angels sent from up above

              Fm        Bb        Cm

I feel you coursing through my blood

            Fm         Bb        Cm

Life is a drink, your love's about

                Fm        Cm

To make the stars come out

[Pre-Chorus]

                Cm             Ab

Put your wings on me, wings on me

           Bb

When I was so heavy

          Cm

Pour on a symphony

        Eb

When I'm lower, lower, lower, low

[Chorus]

 Ab    Bb   Cm

I-Oh-ah-oh-ah

                        Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

     Bb       Cm

So high, so high

 Ab    Bb   Cm

I-oh-ah-oh-ah

                        Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

     Bb        Cm

So high, so high

 Ab    Fm   Cm

I-oh-ah-oh-ah

              Ab         Bb       Cm

la-la-la-la-la-la high so high so high

 Ab    Bb   Cm

I-oh-ah-oh-ah

                        Ab

I'm feeling drunk and high

     Bb        Cm

So high, so high

[Outro]

                                Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the sky

                           Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the ...

                           Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the sky

                           Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the ...

                               Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the sky

                               Ab Bb Cm

Then we'll shoot across the...

N.C.

Then we'll shoot across the sky

N.C.

Then we'll shoot across the...

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

