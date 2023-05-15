Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Coldplay - Speed Of Sound, Dimainkan dari Kunci A
Berikut chord gitar Speed Of Sound dari Coldplay mudah dimainkan dari kunci A dengan lirik and birds go flying at the speed of sound
Arif Fajar Nasucha
Salma Fenty
[Intro] A Em D A Em D
[Verse]
A Em
how long before I get in
D
before it starts, before I begin
A Em
how long before you decide
D
before I know what it feels like
A Em
where to, where do I go
D
if you never tried then you'll never know
A Em
how long do I have to climb
D
up on this side of this mountain of mine
A Em D A Em D
A Em
look up, I look up at night
D
planets are moving at the speed of light
A Em
come up, up in the trees
D
every chance that you get is a chance you seize
A Em
how long am I gonna stand
D
with my head stuck under the sand
A Em
I'll start before I can stop
D
or before I see things the right way up
[Pre-Chorus]
G A Bm
all that noise, all that sound
G A Bm
all those places that i got found
[Chorus]
G Bm
and birds go flying at the speed of sound
D G
to show how it all began
G Bm
birds come flying from the underground
F#m G
if you could see it then you'd understand
[Instrumental] A Em D A Em D
[Verse]
A Em
ideas that you'll never find
D
all the inventors could never design
A Em
the buildings that you put up
D
Japan and China all lit up
A Em
the sign that I couldn't read
D
all the light that I couldn't see
A Em
somethings you have to believe
D
but others are puzzles, puzzling me
[Pre-Chorus]
G A Bm
all that noise, all that sound
G A Bm
all those places that i got found
[Chorus]
G Bm
and birds go flying at the speed of sound
D G
to show how it all began
G Bm
birds come flying from the underground
F#m G D
if you could see it then you'd understand
[Bridge]
G A Bm
all those signs I knew what they meant
E
something you can't invent
G A Bm
Some get made, and some get sent
E
ooh
[Chorus]
G Bm
and birds go flying at the speed of sound
D G
to show how it all began
G Bm
birds come flying from the underground
F#m G
if you could see it then you'd understand
[Outro]
F#m G
Oh when you see it then you'll understand
