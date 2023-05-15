Chord Gitar Coldplay - Speed Of Sound, Dimainkan dari Kunci A

Ilustrasi chord gitar Speed Of Sound dari Coldplay mudah dimainkan dari kunci A dengan lirik and birds go flying at the speed of sound.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar Coldplay dengan lagu berjudul Speed Of Sound mudah dimainkan dari kunci A.

Chord Gitar Speed Of Sound - Coldplay

[Intro] A Em D A Em D

[Verse]

A Em

how long before I get in

D

before it starts, before I begin

A Em

how long before you decide

D

before I know what it feels like

A Em

where to, where do I go

D

if you never tried then you'll never know

A Em

how long do I have to climb

D

up on this side of this mountain of mine

A Em D A Em D

A Em

look up, I look up at night

D

planets are moving at the speed of light

A Em

come up, up in the trees

D

every chance that you get is a chance you seize

A Em

how long am I gonna stand

D

with my head stuck under the sand

A Em

I'll start before I can stop

D

or before I see things the right way up

[Pre-Chorus]

G A Bm

all that noise, all that sound

G A Bm

all those places that i got found

[Chorus]

G Bm

and birds go flying at the speed of sound

D G

to show how it all began

G Bm

birds come flying from the underground

F#m G

if you could see it then you'd understand

[Instrumental] A Em D A Em D

[Verse]

A Em

ideas that you'll never find

D

all the inventors could never design

A Em

the buildings that you put up

D

Japan and China all lit up

A Em

the sign that I couldn't read

D

all the light that I couldn't see

A Em

somethings you have to believe

D

but others are puzzles, puzzling me

[Pre-Chorus]

G A Bm

all that noise, all that sound

G A Bm

all those places that i got found

[Chorus]

G Bm

and birds go flying at the speed of sound

D G

to show how it all began

G Bm

birds come flying from the underground

F#m G D

if you could see it then you'd understand

[Bridge]

G A Bm

all those signs I knew what they meant

E

something you can't invent

G A Bm

Some get made, and some get sent

E

ooh

[Chorus]

G Bm

and birds go flying at the speed of sound

D G

to show how it all began

G Bm

birds come flying from the underground

F#m G

if you could see it then you'd understand

[Outro]

F#m G

Oh when you see it then you'll understand

