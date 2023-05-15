Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Coldplay - Speed Of Sound, Dimainkan dari Kunci A

Berikut chord gitar Speed Of Sound dari Coldplay mudah dimainkan dari kunci A dengan lirik and birds go flying at the speed of sound

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Coldplay - Speed Of Sound, Dimainkan dari Kunci A
Pixabay/Free-Photos
Ilustrasi chord gitar Speed Of Sound dari Coldplay mudah dimainkan dari kunci A dengan lirik and birds go flying at the speed of sound. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar Coldplay dengan lagu berjudul Speed Of Sound mudah dimainkan dari kunci A.

Chord Gitar Speed Of Sound - Coldplay

[Intro] A Em D A Em D

[Verse]

         A                        Em
how long before I get in

                                                D
before it starts, before I begin

         A                              Em
how long before you decide

                                                 D
before I know what it feels like

             A                           Em
where to, where do I go

                                                                    D
if you never tried then you'll never know

          A                                   Em
how long do I have to climb

                                                                    D
up on this side of this mountain of mine

A Em D A Em D

          A                           Em
look up, I look up at night

                                                                   D
planets are moving at the speed of light

            A                         Em
come up, up in the trees

                                                                                 D
every chance that you get is a chance you seize

         A                               Em
how long am I gonna stand

                                                      D
with my head stuck under the sand

     A                               Em
I'll start before I can stop

                                                                  D
or before I see things the right way up

[Pre-Chorus]

G               A                            Bm
   all that noise, all that sound

G                    A                       Bm
  all those places that i got found

[Chorus]

        G                                     Bm
and birds go flying at the speed of sound

     D                              G
to show how it all began

G                                              Bm
birds come flying from the underground

                    F#m                                               G
if you could see it then you'd understand

[Instrumental] A Em D A Em D

[Verse]

   A                                    Em
ideas that you'll never find

                                                            D
all the inventors could never design

       A                                     Em
the buildings that you put up

                                          D
Japan and China all lit up

        A                                   Em
the sign that I couldn't read

                                                   D
all the light that I couldn't see

            A                                     Em
somethings you have to believe

                                                            D
but others are puzzles, puzzling me

[Pre-Chorus]

G               A                            Bm
   all that noise, all that sound

G                    A                       Bm
  all those places that i got found

[Chorus]

        G                                   Bm
and birds go flying at the speed of sound

      D                             G
to show how it all began

G                                                Bm
birds come flying from the underground

                     F#m                                          G  D
if you could see it then you'd understand

[Bridge]

G                      A                                      Bm
 all those signs   I knew what they meant

                            E
something you can't invent

G                            A                             Bm
 Some get made,  and some get sent

E
ooh

[Chorus]

        G                                    Bm
and birds go flying at the speed of sound

      D                               G
to show how it all began

G                                             Bm
birds come flying from the underground

                      F#m                                         G
if you could see it then you'd understand

[Outro]

                      F#m                                   G
Oh when you see it then you'll understand

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Coldplay
Chord Gitar Coldplay
Coldplay Speed Of Sound
BERITA TERKAIT
ilustrasi-chord-gitar-435345345.jpg

Chord Gitar Coldplay - In My Place, Mudah Dimainkan dari Kunci C

1 hari lalu

coldplay-87ko.jpg

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu A Sky Full of Stars - Coldplay: Cause You're A Sky Full of stars

2 hari lalu

ilustrasi-chord-gitar-435345345.jpg

Chord Gitar Coldplay - Clocks, Dimainkan dari Kunci D

2 hari lalu

coldplay-cbcbxcbn.jpg

Chord Gitar Coldplay - Adventure Of A Lifetime, Beserta Liriknya

3 hari lalu

  • 5 Rekomendasi Krim Jerawat Terbaik, Ada ERHA Acneact Acne Spot Gel 
    Skincare
    5 Rekomendasi Krim Jerawat Terbaik, Ada ERHA Acneact Acne Spot Gel 
    5 Rekomendasi Tablet Layar 8 Inci, Punya Ukuran Pas untuk Segala Aktivitas
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Tablet Layar 8 Inci, Punya Ukuran Pas untuk Segala Aktivitas
    5 Rekomendasi Face Wash Dijual di Indomaret yang Bisa untuk Remaja, Murah Meriah
    Skincare
    5 Rekomendasi Face Wash Dijual di Indomaret yang Bisa untuk Remaja, Murah Meriah
    5 Tips agar Terhindar dari Penipuan Online, Jangan Sampai Kamu Jadi Korban
    Tips Handphone
    5 Tips agar Terhindar dari Penipuan Online, Jangan Sampai Kamu Jadi Korban
    Review ERHA Luminous Pearl BB Cushion Dilengkapi dengan Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 PA++
    Produk Kecantikan
    Review ERHA Luminous Pearl BB Cushion Dilengkapi dengan Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 PA++
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Ahli Pasang Antena Tv Terbaik Cilodong Depok
    Ahli Pasang Antena Tv Terbaik Cilodong Depok
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Harapan Jaya Bekasi
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Harapan Jaya Bekasi
    Rp450.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    RENTAL FORKLIFT CIRACAS, PASAR REBO, CIJANTUNG KRAMAT JATI 089518150150
    RENTAL FORKLIFT CIRACAS, PASAR REBO, CIJANTUNG KRAMAT JATI 089518150150
    Rp1.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    RENTAL FORKLIFT MARGONDA, BOJONGSARI, KRUKUT, GANDUL 089518150150
    RENTAL FORKLIFT MARGONDA, BOJONGSARI, KRUKUT, GANDUL 089518150150
    Rp1.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Jasa pasang antena TV Bintaro,Pesanggrahan Jakarta Selatan
    Jasa pasang antena TV Bintaro,Pesanggrahan Jakarta Selatan
    Rp550.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    jasa pasang antena TV Kramatwatu Serang
    jasa pasang antena TV Kramatwatu Serang
    Rp550.000
    Banten, Serang Kota
    Toko pasang Antena Tv Medan Satria Bekasi Jawa Barat
    Toko pasang Antena Tv Medan Satria Bekasi Jawa Barat
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Agen pasang Antena Tv digital Beji Depok
    Agen pasang Antena Tv digital Beji Depok
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Grandmax Pickup 1.5 AC PS 2010 KM Rendah Pajak Panjang Surat Lengkap - Bekasi
    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Grandmax Pickup 1.5 AC PS 2010 KM Rendah Pajak Panjang Surat Lengkap - Bekasi
    Rp61.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Lampu Flash YN 460-II Bekas Siap Pakai Fungsi Normal - Bandung
    Lampu Flash YN 460-II Bekas Siap Pakai Fungsi Normal - Bandung
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    JASA PACAK KUCING MUNCHKIN KOTA MALANG
    JASA PACAK KUCING MUNCHKIN KOTA MALANG
    Rp600.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Ahli pasang antena TV set top box tanah sareal Bogor
    Ahli pasang antena TV set top box tanah sareal Bogor
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Lowongan PKL Jurusan MPLB OTKP
    Lowongan PKL Jurusan MPLB OTKP
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Jasa pemasangan penangkal petir Batu ampar Condet, Kramat Jati
    Jasa pemasangan penangkal petir Batu ampar Condet, Kramat Jati
    Rp2.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Motor Honda Scoopy 2022 Bekas Low KM Surat Lengkap Mulus - Badung
    Motor Honda Scoopy 2022 Bekas Low KM Surat Lengkap Mulus - Badung
    Rp20.700.000
    Bali, Badung
    Jasa Kontraktor Bangunan Di Blitar : Rustic Ray
    Jasa Kontraktor Bangunan Di Blitar : Rustic Ray
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar Kota
    Toko jasa pasang antena TV mustika jaya Bekasi
    Toko jasa pasang antena TV mustika jaya Bekasi
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Ahli pasang penangkal petir Cibatu, Purwakarta Jawa Barat
    Ahli pasang penangkal petir Cibatu, Purwakarta Jawa Barat
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Purwakarta
    Toko ahli Antena Digital Bogor
    Toko ahli Antena Digital Bogor
    Rp450.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Motor Yamaha Nmax 2018 Bekas Surat Lengkap Terawat Minus Pajak - Denpasar
    Motor Yamaha Nmax 2018 Bekas Surat Lengkap Terawat Minus Pajak - Denpasar
    Rp26.900.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan