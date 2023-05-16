Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Medicine - Bring Me The Horizon: You Need a Taste of Your Own Medicine

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Medicine - Bring Me The Horizon. Chord gitar dimulai dari kunci F.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Medicine - Bring Me The Horizon: You Need a Taste of Your Own Medicine
YouTube Bring Me The Horizon
Video Clip Medicine - Bring Me The Horizon - Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Medicine dari Bring Me The Horizon. Chord gitar dimulai dari kunci F. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh Bring Me The Horizon.

Band rock asal Inggris, Bring Me The Horizon merilis lagu Medicine pada 2019.

Lagu Medicine ini termuat dalam album keenam Bring Me The Horizon yang bertajuk Amo.

Diketahui, lagu Medicine berhasil menduduki peringkat ke-9 pada tangga lagu US Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

Dalam lagu Medicine - Bring Me The Horizon terdapat petikan lirik "You need a taste of your own medicine".

Lebih lengkapnya, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Medicine dari Bring Me The Horizon.

Baca juga: Bring Me The Horizon Bakal Jadi Grup Musik Metal yang Akan Datang ke Indonesia Selanjutnya?

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Medicine - Bring Me The Horizon

**
F                                 C
Some people are a lot like clouds, you know (Clouds, you know, clouds, you know)
G                                      Am
'Cause life's so much brighter when they go
F                                 C
You rained on my heart for far too long (Far too long)
G                               Am
Couldn't see the thunder for the storm
          F                C
Because I cut my teeth and bit my tongue
        Am                 G
Till my mouth was dripping blood
            F                     C
But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath
          Am                     G
While you dragged me through the mud
             F            C
I don't know why I tried to save you 'cause
        Am             G
I can't save you from yourself
F                   C             Am        G
When all you give a shit about is everybody else

 
#
F                      C                          Am
And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?
                     G
I think it's time to stop

* Reff

           F                 C       Am  G
You need a taste of your own medicine
           F                C         Am
'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing
G                 F              C
Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you
Am                 G              F
Act like nothing's real like you
C                    Am         G
So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

 
*
F                                 C
Some people are a lot like clouds, you know (Clouds, you know, clouds, you know)
G                                      Am
'Cause life's so much brighter when they go
F                                      C
And I spent too long in a place I don't belong
G                                  Am
I couldn't see the thunder for the storm

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon

#
F                 C                       Am
But you won't admit, why don't you get a grip?
                            G                             F
'Cause you can't keep going on and on and on and on like this
F                      C                         Am
And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?
                     G
I think it's time to stop

* Reff

           F                 C       Am  G
You need a taste of your own medicine
           F                C         Am
'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing
G                 F              C
Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you
Am                 G              F
Act like nothing's real like you
C                    Am         G
So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

         F                C
'Cause I cut my teeth and bit my tongue
        Am                 G
Till my mouth was dripping blood
            F                     C
But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath
          Am                     G
While you dragged me through the mud
        F                C
Yeah, I cut my teeth and bit my tongue
        Am                 G
Till my mouth was dripping blood
            F                     C
But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath
          Am                     G
While you dragged me through the mud

 #
F                      C                         Am
And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?
                     G
I think it's time to stop

* Reff

           F                 C       Am  G
You need a taste of your own medicine
           F                C         Am
'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing
G                 F              C
Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you
Am                 G              F
Act like nothing's real like you
C                    Am         G
So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit
F                 C         Am                G
Taste of your own medicine (Taste of your own medicine)
          F                C           Am            G
Yeah, I'm sick to death of swallowing (Sick to death, oh)
G                 F              C
Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you
Am                 G
Act like nothing's real like you
C                    Am         G
So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

 * End

F                                 C
Some people are a lot like clouds, you know (Clouds, you know, clouds, you know)
G                                        F
'Cause life's so much brighter when they go

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Bring Me the Horizon
chord gitar
Medicine
BERITATERKAIT
  • Review 5 Produk KOHANA Indonesia, Investasi Peralatan Dapur Terbaik dan Mumpuni
    Peralatan Dapur
    Review 5 Produk KOHANA Indonesia, Investasi Peralatan Dapur Terbaik dan Mumpuni
    Punya Bobot Ringan, 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Mulai Rp 8 Jutaan yang Cocok untuk Dibawa Bepergian
    Produk Laptop
    Punya Bobot Ringan, 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Mulai Rp 8 Jutaan yang Cocok untuk Dibawa Bepergian
    7 Bahan Alami Mengatasi Karang Gigi Mudah dan Murah, Bisa Dilakukan di Rumah
    Tips Kecantikan
    7 Bahan Alami Mengatasi Karang Gigi Mudah dan Murah, Bisa Dilakukan di Rumah
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Xiaomi RAM 4 GB, Murah Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan Saja
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Xiaomi RAM 4 GB, Murah Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan Saja
    5 Rekomendasi Sampo dengan Kandungan Aloe Vera, Bantu Kurangi Kerontokan dan Lebatkan Rambut
    Hair Care
    5 Rekomendasi Sampo dengan Kandungan Aloe Vera, Bantu Kurangi Kerontokan dan Lebatkan Rambut
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop dengan Prosesor Intel Core Gen12 Terbaik Tahun 2023
    Produk Laptop
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop dengan Prosesor Intel Core Gen12 Terbaik Tahun 2023
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Splitzen penangkal petir Pekalipan Cirebon Kota
    Splitzen penangkal petir Pekalipan Cirebon Kota
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Radius R-85 Pondok Salam Purwakarta
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Radius R-85 Pondok Salam Purwakarta
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Purwakarta
    Konveksi Jersey Terbaik di Malang
    Konveksi Jersey Terbaik di Malang
    Rp75.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    JASA PASANG GROUNDING PENANGKAL PETIR CIKEDUNG - INDRAMAYU
    JASA PASANG GROUNDING PENANGKAL PETIR CIKEDUNG - INDRAMAYU
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Indramayu
    Jasa pasang penangkal petir baru Harjamukti Cirebon
    Jasa pasang penangkal petir baru Harjamukti Cirebon
    Rp1.700.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Rumah Mewah di Tangerang Paramount Petals Dibawah 1 M
    Rumah Mewah di Tangerang Paramount Petals Dibawah 1 M
    Rp800.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Good Condition, Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom at Taman Anggrek Residences
    Good Condition, Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom at Taman Anggrek Residences
    Rp300.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Tanah Kavling Bukit Malibo Transyogi Promo Free SHM
    Tanah Kavling Bukit Malibo Transyogi Promo Free SHM
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Sedot WC Murah Jakarta, Jasa Sedot Limbah, Dan Lain lain Layanan 24 Jam
    Sedot WC Murah Jakarta, Jasa Sedot Limbah, Dan Lain lain Layanan 24 Jam
    Rp500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Tempat Outbound Anak di Pandaan – Kolam Sebani : BENTENG KIDS OUTBOUND
    Tempat Outbound Anak di Pandaan – Kolam Sebani : BENTENG KIDS OUTBOUND
    Rp130.001
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Rekomendasi Rafting Bogor, Cisadane, Dan Puncak Harga Murah Dan Terpercaya
    Rekomendasi Rafting Bogor, Cisadane, Dan Puncak Harga Murah Dan Terpercaya
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Mesin Penghancur Batu Bara Fabrikasi Plant Bucket
    Mesin Penghancur Batu Bara Fabrikasi Plant Bucket
    Rp100.000.000
    Maluku, Ambon
    HP iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Ex Inter Bekas Face ID On Garansi - Karanganyar
    HP iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Ex Inter Bekas Face ID On Garansi - Karanganyar
    Rp6.700.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Jual Apartemen Green Bay Pluit Jakarta Utara Studio Semi-furnished AA5FAE
    Jual Apartemen Green Bay Pluit Jakarta Utara Studio Semi-furnished AA5FAE
    Rp330.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Rumah Siap Huni, Dekat Candi Kedulan Di Tirtomartani, Sleman
    Rumah Siap Huni, Dekat Candi Kedulan Di Tirtomartani, Sleman
    Rp550.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Modern Minimalis Di Malang Raya Harga 700 Jutaan Nego
    Dijual Rumah Modern Minimalis Di Malang Raya Harga 700 Jutaan Nego
    Rp700.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Land Plot for Sale Freehold in Batur Sari Sanur Bali
    Land Plot for Sale Freehold in Batur Sari Sanur Bali
    Rp770.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    CETAK KALENDER 2024 PONTIANAK
    CETAK KALENDER 2024 PONTIANAK
    Rp14.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    PASANG CCTV FULL HD MALANG RAYA
    PASANG CCTV FULL HD MALANG RAYA
    Rp3.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Paket Pasang Penangkal Petir Rumah Pondok Melati SIP
    Paket Pasang Penangkal Petir Rumah Pondok Melati SIP
    Rp2.508.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan