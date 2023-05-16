Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Medicine - Bring Me The Horizon: You Need a Taste of Your Own Medicine

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh Bring Me The Horizon.

Band rock asal Inggris, Bring Me The Horizon merilis lagu Medicine pada 2019.

Lagu Medicine ini termuat dalam album keenam Bring Me The Horizon yang bertajuk Amo.

Diketahui, lagu Medicine berhasil menduduki peringkat ke-9 pada tangga lagu US Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

Dalam lagu Medicine - Bring Me The Horizon terdapat petikan lirik "You need a taste of your own medicine".

Lebih lengkapnya, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Medicine dari Bring Me The Horizon.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Medicine - Bring Me The Horizon

**

F C

Some people are a lot like clouds, you know (Clouds, you know, clouds, you know)

G Am

'Cause life's so much brighter when they go

F C

You rained on my heart for far too long (Far too long)

G Am

Couldn't see the thunder for the storm

F C

Because I cut my teeth and bit my tongue

Am G

Till my mouth was dripping blood

F C

But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath

Am G

While you dragged me through the mud

F C

I don't know why I tried to save you 'cause

Am G

I can't save you from yourself

F C Am G

When all you give a shit about is everybody else



#

F C Am

And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?

G

I think it's time to stop

* Reff

F C Am G

You need a taste of your own medicine

F C Am

'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing

G F C

Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you

Am G F

Act like nothing's real like you

C Am G

So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit



*

F C

Some people are a lot like clouds, you know (Clouds, you know, clouds, you know)

G Am

'Cause life's so much brighter when they go

F C

And I spent too long in a place I don't belong

G Am

I couldn't see the thunder for the storm

#

F C Am

But you won't admit, why don't you get a grip?

G F

'Cause you can't keep going on and on and on and on like this

F C Am

And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?

G

I think it's time to stop

* Reff

F C Am G

You need a taste of your own medicine

F C Am

'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing

G F C

Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you

Am G F

Act like nothing's real like you

C Am G

So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

F C

'Cause I cut my teeth and bit my tongue

Am G

Till my mouth was dripping blood

F C

But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath

Am G

While you dragged me through the mud

F C

Yeah, I cut my teeth and bit my tongue

Am G

Till my mouth was dripping blood

F C

But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath

Am G

While you dragged me through the mud

#

F C Am

And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?

G

I think it's time to stop

* Reff

F C Am G

You need a taste of your own medicine

F C Am

'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing

G F C

Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you

Am G F

Act like nothing's real like you

C Am G

So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

F C Am G

Taste of your own medicine (Taste of your own medicine)

F C Am G

Yeah, I'm sick to death of swallowing (Sick to death, oh)

G F C

Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you

Am G

Act like nothing's real like you

C Am G

So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

* End

F C

Some people are a lot like clouds, you know (Clouds, you know, clouds, you know)

G F

'Cause life's so much brighter when they go

