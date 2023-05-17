Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Satellite - Harry Styles: I Can See You're Lonely Down There
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Satellite yang dinyanyikan oleh Harry Styles dan merupakan single dalam album Harry's House.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Satellite yang dinyanyikan oleh Harry Styles.
Diketahui, lagu Satellite merupakan single dalam album Harry's House.
Lagu Satellite menceritakan tentang sebuah kisah sedih seseorang yang cintanya bertepuk sebelah tangan atau tak berbalas.
Official video lagu Satellite telah dirilis pada 3 Mei 2023 di YouTube Harry Styles.
Lirik Lagu Satellite - Harry Styles:
[Verse 1]
You got a new life
Am I bothering you? Do you wanna talk?
We share the last line
Then we drink the wall till we wanna talk
[Pre-Chorus]
I go 'round and 'round
Satellite
[Chorus]
Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?
Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?
[Post-Chorus]
Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya
[Verse 2]
I'm in an L.A. mood
I don't wanna talk to you
She said, "Give me a day or two"
[Pre-Chorus]
I go 'round and 'round
Satellite
[Chorus]
Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?
Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?
[Bridge]
Right here, right here
Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya
I'm here, right here
Wishin' I could be there for ya
Be there for ya
Be there for ya, for ya
For ya
Be there for ya
[Chorus]
Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in (Spinnin' out, waitin')
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here? (Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya)
Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in (For ya, for ya, for ya)
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?
Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya to pull me in (For ya, for ya, for ya)
I can see you're lonely down there (Spinnin' out, waitin' for ya)
Don't you know that I am right here?