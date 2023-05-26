Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Cup of Tea - Marion Jola: I’m Not Your Cup Of Tea

Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan (Not Your) Cup of Tea yang dibawakan oleh Marion Jola.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Cup of Tea - Marion Jola: I’m Not Your Cup Of Tea
Instagram @lalamarionmj
Lirik lagu dan terjemahan (Not Your) Cup of Tea - Marion Jola. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu (Not Your) Cup of Tea yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi jebolan Indonesian Idol, Marion Jola.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 19 Mei 2023 lalu melalui kanal YouTube Marion Jola.

Lagu ini menjadi single terbaru Marion Jola di pertengahan tahun 2023 yang menggandeng produser dari luar negeri.

(Not Your) Cup of Tea ditulis oleh Harry Sommerdahl, Kamilla Bayrak, Marion Jola.

Oleh sebab itu, lagu ini dibawakan dalam bahasa Inggris secara keseluruhan.

Berikut Lirik Lagu (Not Your) Cup of Tea - Marion Jola

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Jam Rawan - Nino feat Marion Jola, Beserta Link Downloadnya

Don’t like how you treat me
Please do not repeat it again
Don’t want your drama
So baby get out of my way

You think you’re important
Don’t throw all those words at my face
Who do you think you are
Don’t have to file your complaint

Don’t even try... try… try
Wasting my time… time… time
Gotta work harder to keep me around
So if you don’t mind… mind… mind
This is goodbye… bye… bye
Just being honest
You’re killing my vibe

I’m not your cup of tea
But baby I don’t agree
As sweet as I can be
I promise
If not your cup of tea
But baby I don’t agree
Say you don’t mean it
I can’t believe I’m not your cup of tea

Want me to be perfect
But it isn’t worth it no way
Do you even realise
What you are doing to me

Cause every comment is causing a whole lot of pain
Baby you talk too much
Wait let me shh…

Don’t even try... try… try
Wasting my time… time… time
Gotta work harder to keep me around
So if you don’t mind… mind… mind
This is goodbye… bye… bye
Just being honest
You’re killing my vibe

I’m not your cup of tea
But baby I don’t agree
As sweet as I can be
I promise
If not your cup of tea
But baby I don’t agree
Say you don’t mean it
I can’t believe I’m not your cup of tea

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan Lagu
Cup of Tea
Marion Jola
BERITATERKAIT
  • 5 Rekomendasi Produk Elektronik Murah di Electrofest Shopee, Mulai dari Vacuum Hingga Air Purifier
    Alat Elektronik
    5 Rekomendasi Produk Elektronik Murah di Electrofest Shopee, Mulai dari Vacuum Hingga Air Purifier
    4 Rekomendasi iPad Murah Mulai Rp 5 Jutaan, Cocok untuk Hiburan hingga Produktivitas
    Produk Handphone
    4 Rekomendasi iPad Murah Mulai Rp 5 Jutaan, Cocok untuk Hiburan hingga Produktivitas
    Mulai 2 Jutaan, Simak 5 Rekomendasi HP Infinix yang Cocok untuk Gaming
    Produk Handphone
    Mulai 2 Jutaan, Simak 5 Rekomendasi HP Infinix yang Cocok untuk Gaming
    5 Rekomendasi Kompor Induksi, Kemudahan Mengolah Menu dengan Kematangan Merata
    Alat Elektronik
    5 Rekomendasi Kompor Induksi, Kemudahan Mengolah Menu dengan Kematangan Merata
    Auto Viral, Lakukan 5 Tips Ini agar Video Masuk FYP TikTok
    Aplikasi Handphone
    Auto Viral, Lakukan 5 Tips Ini agar Video Masuk FYP TikTok
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Service Ac Benowo - tenaga ahli yang handal dan profesional Cv. Juna Tehnik Bersama
    Service Ac Benowo - tenaga ahli yang handal dan profesional Cv. Juna Tehnik Bersama
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Pasang Anti Petir Murah Radius 85 Meter Free Instalasi dan Garansi
    Pasang Anti Petir Murah Radius 85 Meter Free Instalasi dan Garansi
    Rp8.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Toko Kacamata Anti Radiasi Photocromic ,Blitar Griya Jelita Kirani
    Toko Kacamata Anti Radiasi Photocromic ,Blitar Griya Jelita Kirani
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Aplikasi Kasir Pc Kalibaru Banyuwangi
    Aplikasi Kasir Pc Kalibaru Banyuwangi
    Rp3.500
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    HARGA PABRIK!! WA 081320205426 SERAGAM CUSTOM KARYAWAN DENPASAR SERAGAM CUSTOM
    HARGA PABRIK!! WA 081320205426 SERAGAM CUSTOM KARYAWAN DENPASAR SERAGAM CUSTOM
    Rp145.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Toko Terdekat Pasang Antena Tv Digital Dan Parabola Tomang - Jakarta Barat
    Toko Terdekat Pasang Antena Tv Digital Dan Parabola Tomang - Jakarta Barat
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Toko Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Setu Tangerang Selatan
    Toko Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Setu Tangerang Selatan
    Rp350.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Forklift Elektrik Batrai Kapasitas 2 Ton 3 Meter Noblelift Semarang
    Forklift Elektrik Batrai Kapasitas 2 Ton 3 Meter Noblelift Semarang
    Rp220.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Agya DP Ringan Cashback Jutaan - Denpasar
    Agya DP Ringan Cashback Jutaan - Denpasar
    Rp30.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    RENTAL FORKLIFT KARANG TENGAH, CIRENDEU, CIPUTAT, PAMULAN G
    RENTAL FORKLIFT KARANG TENGAH, CIRENDEU, CIPUTAT, PAMULAN G
    Rp1.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Instalasi Ahli Pemasangan Antena Tv Digital Di Serpong Tangerang Selatan
    Instalasi Ahli Pemasangan Antena Tv Digital Di Serpong Tangerang Selatan
    Rp350.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    DUS PACKAGING CUSTOM BATAM, Dus Packaging Custom Untuk Industri Batam GMS
    DUS PACKAGING CUSTOM BATAM, Dus Packaging Custom Untuk Industri Batam GMS
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Pabrik Fender Pelabuhan
    Pabrik Fender Pelabuhan
    Rp2.500.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Samarinda
    Armco Culvert Pipa Baja Bergelombang Gorong-Gorong Baja Guardrail - Samosir
    Armco Culvert Pipa Baja Bergelombang Gorong-Gorong Baja Guardrail - Samosir
    Rp29.000
    Sumatera Utara, Samosir
    Paket Pasang Penangkal Petir di Padakembang Sinyalindo
    Paket Pasang Penangkal Petir di Padakembang Sinyalindo
    Rp2.505.000
    Jawa Barat, Tasikmalaya
    Agen Genteng Beton Gelombang Blitar
    Agen Genteng Beton Gelombang Blitar
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Distributor Kursi Kerja Besi Jakarta Pusat
    Distributor Kursi Kerja Besi Jakarta Pusat
    Rp3.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Toko Segel Plastik Locis Berkualitas - Surabaya
    Toko Segel Plastik Locis Berkualitas - Surabaya
    Rp1.400
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Siap Kirim Blitar, Produsen Segel Plastik Segel Locis
    Siap Kirim Blitar, Produsen Segel Plastik Segel Locis
    Rp1.400
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    English Course Jakarta, excellent-training.net
    English Course Jakarta, excellent-training.net
    Rp5.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan