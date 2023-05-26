Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Cup of Tea - Marion Jola: I’m Not Your Cup Of Tea

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu (Not Your) Cup of Tea yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi jebolan Indonesian Idol, Marion Jola.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 19 Mei 2023 lalu melalui kanal YouTube Marion Jola.

Lagu ini menjadi single terbaru Marion Jola di pertengahan tahun 2023 yang menggandeng produser dari luar negeri.

(Not Your) Cup of Tea ditulis oleh Harry Sommerdahl, Kamilla Bayrak, Marion Jola.

Oleh sebab itu, lagu ini dibawakan dalam bahasa Inggris secara keseluruhan.

Berikut Lirik Lagu (Not Your) Cup of Tea - Marion Jola :

Don’t like how you treat me

Please do not repeat it again

Don’t want your drama

So baby get out of my way

You think you’re important

Don’t throw all those words at my face

Who do you think you are

Don’t have to file your complaint

Don’t even try... try… try

Wasting my time… time… time

Gotta work harder to keep me around

So if you don’t mind… mind… mind

This is goodbye… bye… bye

Just being honest

You’re killing my vibe

I’m not your cup of tea

But baby I don’t agree

As sweet as I can be

I promise

If not your cup of tea

But baby I don’t agree

Say you don’t mean it

I can’t believe I’m not your cup of tea

Want me to be perfect

But it isn’t worth it no way

Do you even realise

What you are doing to me

Cause every comment is causing a whole lot of pain

Baby you talk too much

Wait let me shh…

Don’t even try... try… try

Wasting my time… time… time

Gotta work harder to keep me around

So if you don’t mind… mind… mind

This is goodbye… bye… bye

Just being honest

You’re killing my vibe

I’m not your cup of tea

But baby I don’t agree

As sweet as I can be

I promise

If not your cup of tea

But baby I don’t agree

Say you don’t mean it

I can’t believe I’m not your cup of tea