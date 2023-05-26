Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Cup of Tea - Marion Jola: I’m Not Your Cup Of Tea
Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan (Not Your) Cup of Tea yang dibawakan oleh Marion Jola.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu (Not Your) Cup of Tea yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi jebolan Indonesian Idol, Marion Jola.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 19 Mei 2023 lalu melalui kanal YouTube Marion Jola.
Lagu ini menjadi single terbaru Marion Jola di pertengahan tahun 2023 yang menggandeng produser dari luar negeri.
(Not Your) Cup of Tea ditulis oleh Harry Sommerdahl, Kamilla Bayrak, Marion Jola.
Oleh sebab itu, lagu ini dibawakan dalam bahasa Inggris secara keseluruhan.
Berikut Lirik Lagu (Not Your) Cup of Tea - Marion Jola :
Don’t like how you treat me
Please do not repeat it again
Don’t want your drama
So baby get out of my way
You think you’re important
Don’t throw all those words at my face
Who do you think you are
Don’t have to file your complaint
Don’t even try... try… try
Wasting my time… time… time
Gotta work harder to keep me around
So if you don’t mind… mind… mind
This is goodbye… bye… bye
Just being honest
You’re killing my vibe
I’m not your cup of tea
But baby I don’t agree
As sweet as I can be
I promise
If not your cup of tea
But baby I don’t agree
Say you don’t mean it
I can’t believe I’m not your cup of tea
Want me to be perfect
But it isn’t worth it no way
Do you even realise
What you are doing to me
Cause every comment is causing a whole lot of pain
Baby you talk too much
Wait let me shh…
Don’t even try... try… try
Wasting my time… time… time
Gotta work harder to keep me around
So if you don’t mind… mind… mind
This is goodbye… bye… bye
Just being honest
You’re killing my vibe
I’m not your cup of tea
But baby I don’t agree
As sweet as I can be
I promise
If not your cup of tea
But baby I don’t agree
Say you don’t mean it
I can’t believe I’m not your cup of tea